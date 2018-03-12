Colombia's Rising Political Risk: Is It Creating An Investment Opportunity?

It hasn't been the best start to 2018 for Latin American nation and regional U.S. ally Colombia. The petroleum dependent economy saw January 2018 oil production decline as Marxist ELN guerillas ramped up their assaults on energy infrastructure, the police, and military. This is all occurring at the start of a year set to be filled with political turmoil and intrigue with presidential elections occurring in May.

That along with recent domestic events will only serve to ratchet up political risk in a nation that has become synonymous with conflict, corruption and organized crime. Along with the latest announcement from Colombia's central bank that the easing cycle is nearing an end, it could derail the economic growth and the long-awaited economic recovery driven by higher oil.

Political risk is escalating

Controversial leftist former mayor of Bogota Gustavo Petro has leapt ahead in local polls. The one-time M19 guerilla pulled ahead of other candidates with the latest poll showing that he leads with 21% support while pro-business rightwing candidate Ivan Duque who is backed by conservative former ex-president Alvaro Uribe trails in second place with 18%. That represents a 3% gain for Duque who in February was in third place. Former Medellin mayor centrist Sergio Fajardo dropped to third place polling 12% compared to 16% in earlier polls.

Petro is the least favored candidate in business circles because of his political background. He is considered risky by Wall Street, foreign investors and local business, primarily because of his transition from socialist guerilla to career leftwing politician.

Petro's views on restructuring Colombia's petroleum and resource dependent economy have attracted considerable ire. Essentially, he plans to transform the economy from one highly dependent on the extraction as well as export of oil and coal to one focused on agriculture and industry. He outlined his plans stating:

We propose moving towards a model that turns Colombia into an agrarian and environmental power and allows the integral development of the industry.

One of his goals is to improve agricultural productivity and efficiency in Colombia by taxing large private land holdings that do not contribute to the productive process.

For these reasons, if Petro were to win, it would create considerable uncertainty and turmoil in Colombia's financial markets. Fear among local and foreign business communities as well as investors would ratchet up, especially in a country where the pro-business conservative right has been in power for decades.

Wall Street's and the local business elites' preferred candidate is Ivan Duque, but even if he were to win, it would be far from risk free. Duque is associated with Uribe who for years has been suspected of having had ties with rightwing paramilitary groups within Colombia and the defunct Medellin cartel.

He also opposes the peace with the FARC, and if he won the presidency, the peace secured by Santos could easily unravel and the conflict reignites, which would be a disaster for the economy.

While a Petro win would certainly see the perceived degree of risk ratchet up significantly, it wouldn't be as bad as many believe. During his term as Bogota's mayor, Petro reduced debt and retained the city's AAA credit rating. This is far cry from Santos' management of the national economy which has been running an annual fiscal deficit of roughly 4% and in February 2018 was downgraded from stable to negative by ratings agency Moody's.

Rising political violence challenges the legitimacy of the peace deal

Then are the additional risks that have arisen because of the peace deal made with the Colombia's largest insurgent group, the FARC. This is being caused by a sharp uptick in violence in former FARC controlled areas, which I discussed in depth in an earlier article; "Colombia's Tattered Peace: Rising Violence Will Impact Economic Growth". That violence has the potential to derail the peace deal, undermine its legitimacy and hurt economic growth, with the promised improvement in the economy not emerging to date.

Violent protests and a health scare forced FARC leader Londoño to abandon his presidential campaign. This has the potential to damage the legitimacy of the peace accord in the eyes of former FARC combatants and their supporters. This could certainly fan fears of an increase in political assassinations as occurred when the FARC last formed a political party, the Union Patriotica, during peace negotiations with president Betancur in 1985.

A recent suspected assassination attempt on Petro in the eastern city of Cucuta has done nothing to ease these tensions. It has led to further claims that the electoral violence of the '90s where leftist candidates were regularly assassinated is returning.

While it is highly unlikely that FARC will return to war with the state as it did in the 1980s, it will certainly disincentivize dissident guerillas from demobilizing and may even see junior commanders pick up arms again.

There is a long history of this occurring among demobilized members of Colombia's armed groups. When the Ejército Popular de Liberación, known as the EPL, demobilized in 1991, a dissident faction refused to lay down its arms while many demobilized fighters went on to participate in organized crime, drug trafficking and paramilitary groups.

A similar phenomenon occurred with the Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia, known as the AUC, which surrendered its weapons and demobilized in 2006. After a controversial decision by then president Uribe to extradite imprisoned high-ranking paramilitary leaders to the U.S., mid-level AUC commanders elected to remobilize giving birth to new paramilitary groups which ultimately went on to form the core of the Colombia's criminal underworld.

The largest group and the only one with a national presence in the AGC or Las Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia, also known as Los Urabeños. There are fears that if the peace accord loses its legitimacy, notably because of escalating violence against former guerillas, then a similar phenomenon could occur. Reportedly, the AGC has been offering financial incentives for former FARC guerillas to join their ranks as they move to ramp up their presence and extend their cocaine trafficking and extortion networks.

Key takeaways for investors

The extremely polarized nature of Colombia's presidential election along with the rising popularity of left-leaning Petro has triggered considerable concern among the foreign and domestic business community. While his victory could trigger a sharp sell-off of Colombian stocks and the peso, it is unlikely to have any significant long-term impact.

You see, pro-business policies have existed for so long in Colombia that they are heavily ingrained in the legislature, bureaucracy and other elements of the policy-making apparatus. International and domestic pressure from Colombia's establishment will see whoever wins the presidency bound to continuing the current economic model.

Meanwhile, Colombia's Central Bank is run by orthodox economic technocrats who will attempt to steer an orthodox economic path and maintain the fiscal and monetary policy currently adopted by the bank.

As pointed out earlier, Petro and his policies are not as radical as many of his political opponents and business community have portrayed him. Aside from his desire to significantly reduce Colombia's dependence on the extraction of oil, gas, coal and other minerals, it is doubtful that his economic policies will markedly change from what has gone before.

A Petro victory is uncertain, especially with Duque making significant ground in the latest poll, and it does appear that Duque could emerge the victor after an electoral run-off in June 2018. If Petro does win, it will likely cause Colombia's bourse, the Bolsa de Valores Colombia, or BVC, as well as the Colombian peso to dip sharply.

The peso after bouncing nicely late last year, predominantly because of higher oil, has weakened sharply because of declining oil production and rising political risk. A widening interest rate differential along with further weakness in Colombia's energy patch will also pressure the peso. This makes it likely that it could dip yet again to $3,000 pesos to the U.S. dollar by mid-2018. That would also apply pressure to the price of U.S. listed Colombian ADRs including Colombia's largest single banking franchise Bancolombia (CIB) and biggest financial conglomerate Grupo Aval (AVAL).

This decline in value would create a buying opportunity for investors to acquire the two major Colombian ETFs; the Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) and iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (ICOL) which are up by 13% and 14% respectively over the last year. Aside from the short-term political risk, the long-term outlook for both ETFs is solid because for the reasons explained, core economic policy won't change. Both are heavily focused on Colombia's financial sector, primarily Bancolombia and Grupo Aval. They also have significant holdings in state-controlled integrated energy major Ecopetrol (EC) allowing investors to benefit directly and indirectly from higher oil given the correlation between Ecopetrol, the Colombian economy and peso to the price of crude.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.