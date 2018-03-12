Biotech Forum Daily Digest For March 12th

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings are recapped below along with a Spotlight feature on Achaogen.

This week we have a light FDA calendar so the sector will probably rise or fall with the overall market once again.

Last week was a good one for investors. The NASDAQ rose more than four percent and is back at all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose slightly less but was still up 3.5% on the week. There were several factors behind the big rise for equities. Friday’s jobs report blew away expectations with over 300,000 jobs created during the month. This beat expectations by over 100,000 jobs, and the previous month’s numbers were upped by almost 40,000. As important, there was not a spike in wage growth which kept worries about inflation to a minimum. A truly ‘Goldilocks’ report that triggered a better than a 400-point pop in the Dow to end the week.

In addition, the administration’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum were less encompassing than originally feared and contained carve outs for NAFTA partners Canada and Mexico. As can seen above, the main biotech indices also performed well and will look to head into the new week with some positive momentum.

The notorious Martin Shkreli, the biotech executive who enraged the public and hurt sentiment on the sector via his outrageous drug pricing schemes, received justice with a seven year prison sentence last week. Hopefully this closes the books on a saga that did not shine a favorable light on the industry.

The FDA calendar is very light but there are a few trial presentations that could possibly move a few stocks this week.

Savara (SVRA) presented Phase 2 top line at the American College of Cardiology Expo Sunday around its product candidate Aironite for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Unfortunately, Aironite did not meet its primary endpoint as the compound failed to demonstrate an improvement in peak exercise capacity as determined by cardiopulmonary exercise testing. Shares are down some 15% in early trading.

Synlogic (SYBX) will also be presenting at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders that runs from today through Wednesday in sunny San Diego. It will be talking about Phase 1 study results for its compound 'SYNB1020' to treat Urea Cycle Disorder. A Phase 1b/2a trial is scheduled to commence in a few months with data out in 2019.

Finally, Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) will tee up some additional data from its own Phase1/2 study around its compound 'AEB1102' to treat arginase I deficiency on Monday.

Endocyte (ECYT) was initiated as a Buy with a $20 price target over at Wells Fargo on Friday. Its analyst bases his enthusiastic view on the stock based on

"promising" Phase 2 data for a "potential best-in-class" radionuclide therapeutic for castrate resistant prostate cancer, "favorable" Phase 3 study design, and "significant" market opportunity in patients failing current anti-androgen therapy

The same day RBC Capital initiated Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) as a Buy with a $11 price target (almost triple its current trading levels). RBC's analyst noted the following about Proteostasis:

the company is one of only 3 players "with multiple clinical-stage modulators of the CFTR channel, dysfunction of which causes the disease which are in early/mid-stage trials as monotherapy and combos", creating "scarcity value" in the market. Abrahams is positive on Proteostasis suite of cystic fibrosis assets, with promising preclinical signals and multiple opportunities in 2018 readouts

Roth Capital Friday doubled its price target on Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP). It analyst notes that the company has recently engaged Rothschild & Co who Roth's analyst notes 'has a successful track record in advisory services and could help yield significant upside'

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

Today, we revisit Achaogen (AKAO). We first gave a positive 'shout out' to this 'Tier 4' concern when it traded for $5.00 a share back in late 2016. The shares quickly quintupled and surpassed $25.00 in the first half of 2017. The stock has given back more than half of those recent highs. However, they are starting to rebound of late. The shares have also attracted some recent insider buying. Today we look at where the company and stock may be going in our Spotlight feature.

Company Overview:

Achaogen, Inc. is a South San Francisco based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections. The stock currently has a market cap of just north of $500 million.

Source: Company Presentation

The company has several compounds in development. In this analysis we will concentrate on its main drug candidate 'Plazomicin'. This is a novel aminoglycoside designed to overcome resistance. As a class, aminoglycosides have been around more than five decades, owing to their bactericidal properties, lack of metabolism in humans, and excellent solubility and stability. However, the spread of resistance has rendered these antibiotics less effective. Achaogen’s answer to this issue is plazomicin, which is sisomicin modified to be shielded from the enzymes that eventuate resistance.

Plazomicin has recently completed two successful Phase 3 trials. In its EPIC trial, plazomicin was tested against meropenem, a carbapenem, which is a last line of defense antibiotic. Two or three daily IV treatments of meropenem lasting up to two hours per administration is typical for this preferred antibiotic. By contrast, plazomicin only requires one 30-minute IV administration per day. In a study enrolling 609 patients suffering from complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), plazomicin demonstrated non-inferiority (81.7% vs 70.1%) at Day ~17 Test of Cure visit and superior eradication rates (90.5% vs 76.6%) at Test of Cure visit, achieving the primary endpoints for the FDA and EMA, respectively.

In the Phase 3 CARE trial, plazomicin was tested on patients with serious bacterial infections due to CRE. This 69-patient trial consisted of two cohorts. Cohort 1 (n=39) compared plazomicin to a colistin-based therapy in patients with bloodstream infections (BSI) or pneumonia due to CRE. Cohort 2 (n=30) was a single arm plazomicin treatment in patients with serious infections due to CRE. In Cohort 1 plazomicin demonstrated a superior mortality rate at Day 28 (11.8% vs 40.0%) versus colistin. From a safety standpoint, plazomicin was also the victor, reporting 16.7% (versus 38.1%) drug-related treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) related to renal function.

Because of these encouraging results, Achaogen filed an NDA with the FDA for plazomicin for the treatment of cUTI, including pyelonephritis, and BSI due to CRE in patients who have limited or no alternative treatment options. The PDUFA date is June 25, 2018. Plazomicin has Breakthrough Therapy Designation from FDA for the treatment of CRE bloodstream infections. The company anticipates filing with the EMA in mid-2018.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Achaogen exited 2017 with just under $165 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities. The burn rate is significant at ~$30 million per quarter, and with a sale force of ~65 to be hired pending approval of plazomicin and a Phase 3 trial for another compound 'C-Scape', it stands to reason that expenses will rise in 2018. If approved, a successfully executed launch of plazomicin or the announcement of an ex-U.S. marketing partner may obviate the need to return to the capital markets. The company raised ~$121 million in May/June 2017 with the sale of 6.5 million shares.

Analysts are upbeat on the prospects for Achaogen with a current median price target on AKAO of just over $23.00 a share. Over the past month, Wedbush ($29 price target), Mizuho Securities ($28 price target), Needham ($20 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($29 price target) have all reissued Buy ratings on Achaogen.

10% owner Robert Duggan has been equally sanguine on the company’s prospects with over $5 million in new shares purchased so far in March on top of over $2 million worth of shares purchased in January and February of this year.

Verdict:

Shares of AKAO are off significantly from their mid-March 2017 closing high of $27.01 per share. The selloff is essentially a three-part story. First, there have been manufacturing concerns after Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) McPherson, Kansas plant was issued a warning letter by the FDA in late February 2017. This plant is the assumed manufacturing facility for plazomicin, which has caused some investor hand wringing. Second, the accelerated approval of The Medicines Company’s (NASDAQ: MDCO) Vabomere has generated some competitive concerns. Third, the sentiment in the antibiotic sector has been very poor, thanks in part to the subsequent sale of the Medicines Company’s antibiotic portfolio to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) for what was perceived as a bargain price of $270 million in upfront considerations.

In response to these concerns: 1. Management is confident that Pfizer will successfully remediate the observations cited in the warning letter with no effect on the plazomicin launch. The FDA recently upgraded the status of the plazomicin fill manufacturer, the Pfizer facility, to Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), clearing a regulatory path for approval of plazomicin out of this facility 2. Vabomere may be first to market, but it still requires IV therapy every eight hours for three hours versus plazomicin that is once daily for a half an hour. In other words, plazomicin has the potential to substantially alter the cost dynamics turning some cUTI cases into outpatient cases. 3. $270 million may have been a cheap price for The Medicines Company portfolio if it was the entire outlay. The other piece to the transaction are the robust royalties that The Medicines Company stands to receive, which could add a couple hundred million more to the deal’s value.

There is a significant market opportunity for Achaogen based on management’s belief that the current 70,000 to 80,000 cases of CRE per annum in the U.S. is likely to double over the next five years. Given its relative efficacy and safety profile, and with all its competitors requiring three or more daily infusions, once daily plazomicin should gain a significant share of a CRE market currently estimated at ~1.5 million days of therapy in the U.S. and EU5. At ~$1,000 per treatment per day, plazomicin represents significant potential and is significantly 'derisked' at this point.

