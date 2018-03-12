Fannie And Freddie Can Never Leave Hotel California

Congress has had years to act and hasn't, so this will eventually be fixed by Mnuchin and I'm not sure when or why for that matter that it hasn't happened.

Oral arguments for a lawsuit against the government's actions on behalf of GSE shareholder Patrick J. Collins took place and were the best sounding so far.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two private companies that have been in conservatorship managed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) since 2008. The original terms of conservatorship included a Senior Preferred Securities Purchase Agreement and 79% warrant coverage. The government proceeded to write down the value of Fannie and Freddie's assets which resulted in the government not only being the controlling shareholder but also them having a liquidation preference of unprecedented proportions for two over-reserved companies. The net worth sweep was arranged to take all of Fannie and Freddie's capital as these reserves were reversed and written down and so far no court has said that these actions are ultra vires. The net worth sweep remains in full effect albeit with a miniscule token capital buffer that was implemented at the end of last year. This month the two companies are scheduled to be bailed out again.

Investment Thesis: There really aren't that many outcomes. There is either an explicit guarantee or there isn't. If there is an explicit guarantee it is either at the security level or at the enterprise level. If there is an explicit guarantee, it is either limited or unlimited. Fannie and Freddie either continue as operational enterprises or are thrown into receivership while their operations are spun off via the CSP (Common Securitization Platform). From these theoretically potential outcomes, one can forecast future applicable capital levels and math out how to raise new capital. It's difficult to raise new capital without resolving existing shareholder lawsuits. Secretary Treasury Steven Mnuchin just cast doubt on Corker's and Hensarling's efforts to eliminate Fannie and Freddie. I expect that Mnuchin will eventually resolve this with administrative recapitalization, but I don't know when. Even if he waits until the end of Trumps first presidential term, the ROI in the preferreds in a recapitalization event continues to justify their ownership. The Moelis plan values the preferred at around par and the commons at $8-$13.

Collins Oral Arguments

The Collins case was originally filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas Houston Division on October 20, 2016. Judge Nancy F. Atlas ruled in favor of the government on May 22, 2017. The case was appealed and now is fully briefed. I've read transcripts or listened to the audio all of the publicly available court transcripts from oral arguments for all of the cases challenging the net worth sweep or actions taken during conservatorship and I must say that this was the most promising sounding so far.

Even though the plaintiffs ONLY raise issue with the net worth sweep the court on its own accord digs deeper and wants to know why they shouldn't vacate everything, implying the entire conservatorship (audio link):

COURT: So try to describe in a little more granular detail exactly what does our order look like, what are the mechanics of redressability as you see them cause even in Noel Canning they went back and vacated everything since the improper configuration of the board. It wasn't just vacating one item, one decision or one action, they went back and swept away a whole bunch. You're seeking only the vacating of the sweep and not everything else, but why not everything else? Plaintiff: Your honor, we don't oppose vacating everything else.

The court then asks the defense the same question (audio link):

Defendant: Even if the constitution somehow required the president to have the power to remove an FHFA director at will it would not in any event provide a basis for invalidating the securities transaction that the conservator... COURT: Okay Why not? If we were to strike the part that requires cause and just say the president has the right to just fire the person then why would that not require a full vacating of everything that's been done?

There is consensus that conservatorship is temporary and yet no one has really done anything about it so it was interesting to see the court refer to this one as a Hotel California (audio link):

COURT: Fannie and Freddie have been in conservatorship now for a decade. Is that correct? Defendant: That's correct, your honor, nearly a decade. COURT: Will they ever leave or is this just sort of like the government version of Hotel California? ...

The premise of the Eagles song, Hotel California, is that you can check in anytime you like, but you can never leave! The court asks whether the net worth sweep was necessary to conserve and preserve assets (audio link):

COURT: Was the net worth sweep necessary to conserve and preserve Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac assets? Defendant: So, we think necessity is not the test. You'll see that in the Perry Capital majority opinion from the DC Circuit. We think the correct test for whether it is within the statutory powers is whether it's the type of function and power that Congress intended for conservators to engage in when it gave FHFA that expansive list of powers 4617(B). COURT: Powers as conservator. Defendant: That's correct, your honor, the power as conservator to ensure that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can continue to perform their important function that they perform providing liquidity in the secondary mortgage markets, not the power to conserve and to build up assets to the benefit of private shareholders.

The court even seems to question how the net worth sweep achieves the statute's goal putting them into a sound and solvent condition (audio link):

Defendant: Congress transferred the shareholder rights to the FHFA on conservatorship. COURT: That's the *question* I have, is how the siphoning, the quarterly siphoning of these companies net worth, how that achieves the statute's goal of putting them into a sound and solvent condition?

The court is asking some really good questions. The one judge seems to think that the statute's goal is to put them into a sound and solvent condition. Likely the judge was familiar with and asked questions surrounding the following aspect of HERA 2008: 4617(B)(2)(D):

Nowhere in there does it permit a net worth sweep agreement that instead of promoting solvency, systematically forces insolvency, which is why the two companies are getting bailed out this month.

Mnuchin, Mnuchin, Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is in the driver's seat of administrative housing reform because he would have to sign off on any amendment to the Senior Preferred Securities Purchase Agreement.

Mnuchin recently was featured in a Bloomberg interview:

We've talked about housing reform. I'm not sure that's something that will get done this summer before the elections, but we are determined to try to get Fannie and Freddie restructured in some format so that we don't put taxpayers at risk.

The context for his commentary was largely in the context of legislative initiatives that Treasury will be focusing on. Perhaps this is a hat tip in favor of administrative reform.

Previously, Mnuchin had said that it was a late 2017 issue, which was then pushed back to late 2017 to early 2018, which was then pushed back to 2018.

What this means is that legislative efforts by Senator Bob Corker and Representative Jeb Hensarling aren't going to happen. Senator Bob Corker's GSE Jumpstart expired earlier this year, handing the keys over to Mnuchin to do administrative reform if he so chooses. Also, instead of bringing a bill to his committee, Corker leaked a draft of one that largely is the plan of MBA Mortgage Bankers which democrats don't support. Hensarling is supposed to release something later this month. Mnuchin's remarks cast doubt on this entire legislative process.

Even IMFPubs is starting to acknowledge that GSE reform is DOA:

With GSE reform looking deader than a $31,000 conference room table ordered (and then cancelled) by HUD...

What doesn't make sense to me is how Mnuchin couldn't be sure. He could do it all himself administratively. Mnuchin has said that he is determined and that he's got to do something but so far hasn't done anything. If plaintiffs win any of the legal rulings that could be a reason for Mnuchin to finally do something. I'm not entirely sure what he's waiting for. Congress has had upwards of 9 years to pass new law to reform housing and the only thing they've been able to do is pass a jumpstart provision delaying it. Will midterm elections help this? I don't see how. I don't understand what we are waiting for Congress to do.

Note that even Senator Bob Corker asked Mnuchin what he would do if Bob wasn't able to pass any legislation. Mnuchin acknowledged he had options but didn't go further. The American Enterprise Institute has come out saying that what they had originally argued ought to be done legislatively now should just be done administratively, that is to Eliminate Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Then, when there is a crisis, Congress should step in. That doesn't seem to fix anything as much as it makes things worse.

Josh Rosner says that an explicit guarantee doesn't make any sense as it encourages more risk taking than is warranted. At the end of the day, you are left with a plan that recapitalizes Fannie and Freddie while resolving the lawsuits and the only plan I know of that does this is Moelis, but it sure would be interesting if the Collins court case ruling ends up vacating the entire conservatorship.

Summary and Conclusion

I own 4050 FMCCH, 8394 FMCCI, 8141 FMCCL, 400 FMCCN, 12608 FMCCP, 5042 FMCCT, 9085 FMCKP, 12934 FNMFN and 5 FNMFO. Mnuchin's recent commentary seems to suggest that even he's given up on legislative reform. That's great if you ask me. What we don't know is at what point in time he'll take administrative action to fix this. What is he waiting for? He said he would fix this eventually. Is this something that he may try wait until next year to get a new person at FHFA because Watt doesn't want to go along with Mnuchin's current plan? Does Mnuchin want to keep waiting on Congress? Will he wait to see how midterm elections goes? Will he wait until the next presidential election and enact reform in the last month if Trump loses and otherwise keep delaying until the end of the second term? These are questions that I ask myself and don't really know the answer to. If you assume Trump gets re-elected for another term, this conservatorship could theoretically go without administrative action for another six years.

Within that time frame I would expect some plaintiff legal victories so I wouldn't expect it to have wait that long to see some shareholder friendly resolution. The good news is that even Mnuchin has given up on Legislative housing reform for now. The real question remains what on earth is being prioritized ahead of it? Is Mnuchin afraid of doing administrative reform and losing votes for other Trump initiatives? Would he rather take the net worth sweep money and risk the chance that the Washington Federal case or the Collins case reverses the entire conservatorship? What do you think about all this? Leave your comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCT,FMCKP,FNMFN,FNMFO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.