Roche: Review, With Focus On Cancer Vaccines (Part 2 Of 2)

Introduction

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), the world's largest biotech company, is also the world's largest diagnostic laboratory company. Since 2009, it has controlled 100% of the all-time leading biotech company, Genentech; and it now also has a majority stake in the productive Japanese biotech Chugai (OTCPK:CHGCY). The company has grown organically and via numerous acquisitions, with some divestitures. There are 8 ADR shares for one primary share. The stock has been relatively depressed for several years, as the company's three mega-blockbusters are aging rapidly and beginning to lose market share to biosimilars as well as from replacement by newer therapies. Thus the ADRs, at $30 in the US, trade around 13-14X consensus core EPS for 2018 of $2.23. Using IFRS (Int'l Financial Reporting Standards), I estimate that RHHBY is around 18X EPS. There are a number of moving parts, though, which time does not permit to be discussed in this article.

The best way I know to think about this company from a financial standpoint comes via its Finance Report 2017. As with most very large companies, one can look at RHHBY's financials in different ways. For example, IFRS earnings were down yoy last year. However, this was due to a large, 2 B Swiss franc increase in write-downs. But the write-downs, which represented a real loss, represented money misspent on deals in prior years, not 2017. How to think about these issues, the one-time lowering of the corporate tax rate this year due to US tax reform, and so forth is up to each analyst. If one looks carefully and thinks of free cash flows, the main current period cost that RHHBY excludes from "core" earnings is the cost of restructuring. That's a real, normal cash cost that all big companies routinely suffer from and is core as operating profits are. However, RHHBY's restructuring charges are not very large relative to the company's massive size. All in all, investors who think about FCF rather than GAAP or IFRS earnings may like what they see in RHHBY and get the sense, which I share, that there are lots of real financial values within RHHBY even though the cycles of the largest products are pointing down now.

I try not to get too hung up on mechanical yoy comparisons but instead understand the dynamics within a technology-based company that does deals all the time. I also think about the balance sheet. In the case of RHHBY, it is considered strong, but the company does have a negative tangible net worth.

Because of RHHBY's size, complexity, promotion of "core" earnings and actual financial reporting in IFRS, I'm going to just hit a couple of high points about the business and move on to the company's core efforts in immuno-oncology and immuno-oncology.

The sales and profit structure of RHHBY

The company maintains a web page on this topic that is well worth reviewing, at least briefly.

Of $53.3 B Swiss francs in revenues last year, about 78% came from pharma and the rest from diagnostics. Profit margins are much higher in pharma, though, so operating profit breakdown is closer to 9:1. A smallish but growing part of the diagnostics division is coming from its affiliation with biotech. This part of the division should grow if the cancer vaccine effort becomes successful as well as from the generalized growth of personalized medicine, including biomarker-driven, tissue sample-driven diagnostics and therapeutics. Thus, the entirety of RHHBY can be considered as a biotech company with a partly related diagnostics lab arm, which is dominant globally.

In part because of the uncertainties of biosimilar competition and the new subcutaneous forms of Rituxan/MabThera and Herceptin (not in the US, though), trying to gauge the present value of RHHBY's marketed drugs is difficult. I think it's possible that the market value of the diagnostics division, which I believe merits an above-market multiple, and all the drugs, could equal RHHBY's current market cap, but not if a high hurdle rate for appreciation is included. That would mean that the pipeline and other profit sources likely would be needed to justify RHHBY as a source of long-term alpha.

The pipeline

RHHBY spends about 22% of its pharma revenues on pharma R&D. The lab division has much smaller R&D spending as a percent of revenues, so the whole company runs about 18% R&D expense. When I think about RHHBY versus peers that are all-pharma, such as Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK), which run about 15% of revenues devoted to R&D, I adjust the extra pharma R&D spending at RHHBY down to that level to make an apples-to-apples valuation comparison.

RHHBY differentiates between Roche's pipeline and that of Genentech, though the two are integrated. It is also seen in a 213-slide PDF presentation of 2017 results from Feb. 1. The pipeline overview begins on slide 77, then RHHBY analyzes it in different ways that are useful to investors.

Beginning on p. 124, the presentation then slices and dices the pipeline into four categories that are of diminishing interest to investors, in this order:

Marketed products' additional indications

Global development late-stage trials

pRED (Roche Pharma Research & Early Development)

gRED (Genentech Research & Early Development).

These four categories stratify the pipeline's risk status, from least risky to most risky. The key new molecule entities (NMEs) in late-stage trials that I plan to watch most closely are:

ipatasertib, pp. 125-6 (breast, prostate cancer)

polatuzumab pp. 127-8 (lymphoma)

etrolizumab pp. 136-8 (ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease).

All of these have encouraging data presented to date, and all have significant commercial potential. The entire presentation may interest more technically-inclined investors; it shows how much competition for the industry comes from RHHBY alone in so many fields. One example: RHHBY has not one but two different molecules for spinal muscular atrophy in development; this is relevant for Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis (IONS) investors.

I find that R&D progress is not random between companies. If everything from basic science to top-tier clinical trials teams to correlation between the drug candidate and the commercial opportunity are running smoothly, success tends to foreshadow success. Thus, as RHHBY shows in a slide (#11) on a shorter presentation of full-year 2017, the year showed "unprecedented pipeline advances." The company gained 25 approvals in total in the US and EU, broken down as follows:

US: 3 new molecular entities and 14 line extensions

EU: 2 NME's and 6 LE's.

Thus, I'm comfortable trusting RHHBY to be spending shareholder money wisely on R&D, with periodic disappointments being inevitable.

In addition, there are intangibles to consider:

RHHBY is also Big Pharma, which provides durable strengths

Some time ago, I have pointed to PFE's highly superior sales and marketing abilities as a material positive for the company, despite one of the worst 15-20 year R&D records relative to its size of any company I know. PFE has been bringing it lots of profits from the BMS (BMY) discovery of Eliquis, an anticoagulant. BMY, though still doing over $20 B in sales, had shrunk so much that it was no longer able to effectively market Eliquis, and had to turn to PFE to grow sales, which it did successfully. RHHBY does some of that, such as with influenza drugs: RHHBY markets Tamiflu, the leader, but it's old, and sales are dropping sharply. Happily, a one-dose treatment for flu has reached market in Japan and may come to market fairly soon in the US and EU. The developer is Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY), and the deal for RHHBY to promote it in most of the world was reached in 2016.

RHHBY could do more of this, especially in oncology and immunology, if it wished. But it does not love promoting drugs it did not at least take through Phase 3 trials. It also has not gotten into biosimilar drug development.

If times get tough, RHHBY could take a step down the scale and be more like many of its peers, making money doing less cutting-edge things.

Since all stocks, including RHHBY, are risky, I like to own innovators. That is especially so when the innovation-led stock is not trading at a premium. That's the case with RHHBY right now as I see things.

RHHBY is self-consciously an innovation-driven company

It may not be a coincidence that its "Our history" web page begins by asserting that the founder, Fritz Hoffman:

was convinced that the future belonged to branded pharmaceutical products.

The final section of the corporate history begins with a reaffirmation that RHHBY is about growth:

2007-Today Moving towards personalised healthcare The increased focus on innovation and biotechnology lead to important advances in diagnostic techniques and medicines aimed at molecular targets. As a result, many diseases can be detected earlier and treated more specifically. The full integration with biotech pioneer Genentech in 2009 follows acquisitions of other key players in life science research, gene sequencing and tissue diagnostics. These strengthen Roche's access to innovation and new technologies and drive its commitment to more targeted treatments that, ultimately, make personalised healthcare a reality.

I believe these points are not just verbiage and that RHHBY has been moving purposefully with a multi-decade plan to grow for many years in the above fields; the foci are immunology and oncology, which meet as immuno-oncology (I-O). So, RHHBY has a vision of I-O that includes but goes far beyond PD-1/PD-L1's and other checkpoint inhibitors that enhance T cell activity.

The web page ends with a quote from the CEO that is both boilerplate but also may further differentiate RHHBY from its competitors that are pursuing biosimilars, sometimes even outright generics, and frequently me-too drugs:

Proud as we are of our past and present achievements, what really excites us, however, is the future.

Unlike so many of its competitors, RHHBY does not do biosims, does not do generics, and generally tries to develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs. That differentiates it from a number of its peers.

Now, it's time to look at what the company is saying about its core vision for its core current focus, immuno-oncology.

RHHBY looks to bispecific antibodies and therapeutic cancer vaccines for core long-term growth

A review both of RHHBY's current products and a simplified look at its pipeline show its current and ongoing focus involves oncology, notably immuno-oncology; and immunology. As part of Genentech's role within RHHBY now as early-stage developer, Genentech gave an important presentation last November, Developments in Cancer Immunotherapy. It identifies two technologies as being at the heart of the science behind immuno-oncology. One are bispecific antibodies, which grab on to not one but two different targets, bringing them in physical proximity. This often involves bringing a killer T lymphocyte in proximity to a cancer cell. The other is a personalized cancer vaccine, developed for each patient if and when a cancer is diagnosed that cannot be cured surgically. I discussed the latter at length in Part 1. Now, I want to show why the company wants to develop these platform technologies as part of its long-range plan to dominate oncology in the 2020s, 2030s, and into the 2040s (yes, it thinks that far ahead).

A word on bispecifics. These are technically-advanced antibodies that RHHBY believes it designs and manufactures well. But RHHBY is not nearly alone here. The key to differentiated success with bispecifics is finding the right targets for the two different variable arms of the antibody. RHHBY wants to develop an off-the-shelf group of bispecifics that will address the most common cancers. I expect success with this effort, but this will take it only so far. What I look to as a possible long-term differentiator is success with a vaccine made up in response to the specific characteristics of each cancer, a personalized cancer vaccine or PCV. This is discussed briefly in pp. 15-18 of the above-linked PDF.

How PCVs could take RHHBY to a new level of dominance

So far, I've explained my opinion that RHHBY is a strong buy-and-hold stock, but not too exciting. I would give it a '2' on a 1-5 scale of stocks to put in a mental drawer and check on, John Bogle-like, every year. Now, with the background from Part 1, here are points of which RHHBY's involvement in PCVs may be worth at least half a point more in mental ratings of stocks.

PCVs address a huge market with growth potential within cancers and geographically as the world (presumably) gets richer.

RHHBY is the only company with all the tools to develop PCVs internally. These tools include advance tissue diagnostics, general diagnostics, world-class genetic analysis capabilities, unlimited financial resources, and numerous pre-clinical and clinical-stage oncology drugs with which to test different vaccines.

PCVs will be different when developed by different companies, therefore...

I expect that if approved, PCVs will be approved and used in combination with a specific other drug or drugs. With its immense product list and pipeline, RHHBY may do this work largely internally. This can drive sales synergy, with success in PCVs carrying along bispecifics and other RHHBY products.

PCVs offer virtually endless opportunities for improvement.

Greater and greater utilization of PCVs will strengthen RHHBY's lab diagnostics division, allowing it various meaningful growth opportunities.

Eventually, perhaps the mRNA technology could be used for diseases other than cancer.

These characteristics remind me of major successes in the computing field.

Specifically, this is the sort of model that Microsoft (MSFT) used in building its Office and Windows franchises. If you wanted Office, you had to get Windows. If you wanted Windows, it was often because you wanted Office. RHHBY wants to make it similar: if you want its PCV, you also want one or more of its other cancer drugs. If you want one of its cancer drugs, perhaps you want a PCV.

Another more au courant model is Apple (AAPL) since the rise of the iPhone. Even if AAPL makes a somewhat higher profit margin than its competitors, everything just works so well together... and the growing number of people and businesses that choose to get locked into its ecosystem expect that AAPL will "be there" next year and the year after and will get around to catching up with anything on which it may lag (hey, Siri). And then, it will lead where it chooses to.

These may be paradigms for the sort of ecosystem that RHHBY may be able to create involving PCVs. RHHBY would appear to have the potential to meet all the stringent criteria that a very large company requires to move the equity valuation needle meaningfully from a new technology:

large market opportunity

durable market opportunity

ability to dominate a fragmented market

ability to continually improve the product

ability to enhance sales of other products of the same company

patent protection

practical protection (know-how) from direct competition

high barriers to entry.

Success here is not guaranteed, either medically or commercially.

But for an effort that does not require a very large up-front commitment of money or personnel relative to the scale of Genentech's budget, PCVs as well as bispecifics (which would bring the activated T cell in contact with the cancer cell) look to me like a good reason to own RHHBY and be very patient about it.

Concluding remarks

My analysis is that, including all R&D spending, RHHBY is trading mildly below the valuation of the S&P 500 (SPY) when comparing IFRS earnings with GAAP earnings. Note that RHHBY cannot be in the S&P itself, as it's Swiss.

When comparing non-GAAP earnings of US-based pharma stocks to my estimate of comparable non-IFRS earnings, I think RHHBY's discount widens further. When I further adjust RHHBY's earnings higher to account for a (lower) "normal" Big Pharma/biotech level of R&D as a percent of sales, the discount widens yet further.

Thus, it is my hope that the known RHHBY negatives of having a lot of aging best-selling products has been duly incorporated into the share price.

For the reasons listed above, ranging from the company's younger growth drug products (not discussed above); the large, diverse pipeline with a focus on I-O; and the opportunities for growth stemming from potential success with PCVs and bispecifics, I remain long RHHBY as a core biotech holding with a very patient attitude and time frame.

Final notes: the stock is about to go ex-dividend. There are special tax considerations for the dividend for ADRs. Dividends received from owning RHHBY in a tax-deferred account such as an IRA will likely see a permanent withhold, perhaps 15% if I understand the rules correctly. The dividend is a once-yearly payout, though, so RHHBY can be traded normally in an IRA after the ex-dividend date. A second point is that one reason the stock is so non-volatile (it mostly just sits there) is the concentrated ownership by members of the founding families and Novartis (NVS). That, plus the company's large size and stability, may account for its generally sluggish price movements.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

