The Nasdaq 100 ETF Ups Technical Ratings For Diamonds, Spiders, Transports And Small Caps

The Russell 2000 ETF is above my quarterly pivot of $157.64 with my annual risky level of $165.04.

The transportation ETF is above its monthly pivot of $191.65 and just below its quarterly risky level of $194.69.

The QQQs closed Friday at a new all-time high of $173.16 just below my risky level for March at $173.86.

Technology leadership and the new all-time high for the Nasdaq 100 ETF lifts Diamonds, Spiders, transports and small-caps ETFs out from under negative weekly charts.

Technology leadership has been the important market dynamic. For example, Diamonds have only two components that set new 2018 highs last Friday: tech stocks Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tech leadership does not raise all stocks. Five Dow stocks have set new 2018 lows in March: Merck (NYSE:MRK), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Strength in the Russell 2000 ETF tells us that investors are ignoring valuations. The small cap ETF has a P/E ratio of 121.56. The P/E ratios for the other major equity averages are 26.52 for the Dow 30, 25.79 for the S&P 500 and 27.25 for the Nasdaq. Dow Transports are cheap with a P/E of 12.26.

The Scorecard For These Equity ETFs

Let’s look at the improving weekly charts.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($253.56 on March 9) is neutral with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $250.89. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 57.39 down from 64.50 on March 2. Note how weakness over the last four weeks held my annual and quarterly pivots of $246.52 and $242.48, respectively.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $230.11, and reduce holdings on strength to monthly risky level of $264.04, which is below the all-time high of $265.93.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Spiders ($278.87 on March 9) is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $273.14. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 62.71 up from 62.47 on March 2. Note how weakness over the last four weeks held my quarterly and semiannual pivots of $266.66 and $264.10, respectively.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual pivot of $264.10, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $282.58, which is below the Jan. 26 high of $286.62. My annual pivot of $276.34 remains a magnet.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for QQQs ($173.16 on March 9) remains positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $165.59. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading ended last week at 77.77 last week up from 72.85 on March 2. QQQs held my quarterly value level of $150.56 at the 2018 low and is now well above my semiannual and annual pivots of $154.54 and $156.34, respectively.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my annual and semiannual value levels of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively. Reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $173.86, which is above the new all-time high of $173.16 set on March 9.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($194.03 on March 9) is neutral with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $191.13. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 51.74 down from 54.45 on March 2. This ETF is between semiannual, monthly and quarterly pivots of $188.79, $191.65 and $194.69, respectively.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual pivot at $188.79, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky levels of $204.61, which was already tested at the all-time high of $206.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($158.92 on March 9) is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $154.37. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week 63.45 last week up from 60.46 on March 2. This ETF held my semiannual value level at $144.99 at the low. Now it’s above my quarterly pivot of $157.64.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99, which was tested at the Feb. 9 low of $142.50? Reduce holdings on strength to annual risky level of $165.04, which is above the all-time high of $160.62.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.