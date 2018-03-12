My Take On CenturyLink, Its Free Cash Flow And Dividend

There's been a lot of agonizing over CenturyLink's (CTL) dividend. Will it be cut or is it sustainable? The market has its doubts, and the stock is yielding about 12% at the time of this writing. Frontier Communications (FTR) and Windstream (WIN) received the same treatment over time, which proved well-deserved. Comparing CenturyLink to these companies is an apples-to-oranges comparison. A comparison may have been acceptable before CenturyLink acquired Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT) given its legacy consumer business. The acquisition created an enterprise-focused company representing 74% of revenues. CenturyLink acquired a state-of-the-art global network and operates in over 60 countries with more than 100,000 on-net buildings, expanding opportunities.

Cementing the change in strategy from Level 3's playbook is the fact Level 3 management will fill the top positions. Jeff Storey will be CEO in May, and Sunit Patel is already CFO. In addition to the two top spots, other Level 3 managers in leadership positions are:

Matt Gutierrez

Shaun Andrews

Lisa Miller

Edward Morche

Laurinda Pang

Matt Gutierrez

Shaun Andrews

Lisa Miller

Edward Morche

Laurinda Pang

Makes you wonder who really bought whom. Jeff Storey (Level 3 CEO since 2013) and Sunit Patel have a solid track record of growing FCF (free cash flow), a requirement for dividend sustainability. Both have a track record of successfully integrating a large acquisition.

Level 3 stand-alone FCF track record ($mil)

2013 -47 2014 171 2015 626 2016 1009 2017 1141

The point is that this a different company than before the acquisition, with new management at the right time to manage the integration, and cash growth going forward.

This article will present a view/analysis on the path forward to dividend sustainability and a way to monitor progress. First, here's management's take on the dividend before delving into an analysis. These comments are from the November 8 conference call after the deal closed.

Jeff Storey COO, Director & future CEO:

I've had the chance to speak with the Board of Directors, Glen and Sunit about it and we all agree we are firmly committed to the dividend. As I look at our financial plans over the next few years, I'm confident about our ability to meet the dividend obligation and believe it is an important component of our equity story. We have aligned our focus around driving free cash flow per share growth and support the dividend. We think we can grow this business. We think we can capture the synergies. We think we can continue to invest in it and support the dividend.

Sunit Patel CFO:

I'd now like to take a moment and touch on the dividend. We are very confident and committed to maintaining the current dividend. Our confidence comes from our view of the business and our ability to expand margins and drive sustained growth in both adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow over the next few years. I think the reason for the confidence is that I think we'll comfortably cover the dividend obligations. So our cash flow - free cash flow should continue to exceed the dividend obligation given both what we expect to do in the short-term from a synergies perspective and then, over the medium-term, utilizing our NOL and also improving the revenue trajectory over time. So I think as we look at all those things together, we just feel comfortable that that won't be a concern or an issue that we'll have. I think the point was not that we are just committed to the dividend, I think I was also underlining I'm highly confident that we'll be able to maintain the dividend over the next few years, so I don't see any issue with that per se. Now obviously, to do that, we're going to have to execute well from an integration perspective and from a transformation perspective. (Emphasis by author)

Strong statements but with a caveat (above emphasis). 2018 dividends require a minimum FCF of $2.3 billion.

How does management get there? They gave the following outlook:

Another important caveat by management: "all outlook measures in this release and the accompanying schedules exclude integration-related expenses and other special items and are as of February 14, 2018". Additional guidance given:

Management would not give revenue guidance - but they did indirectly. In the first outlook, they define capex as 16% of revenue then give us capex in their free cash flow outlook. We calculate the revenue range: $23.75 billion to $24.37 billion. A more important metric given (indirectly) is operating income. We get pretax income by combining net income and tax expense guidance. Add total other expense and integration-related expense and we get an operating income range of $3.04 billion to $3.36 billion.

Projections

The legacy business will continue its erosion while the Enterprise side will grow over time. Integration will be a heavy lift in 2018 concentrating on (source 4Q17 conference call):

"digitization of end-to-end service delivery platforms"

"expand key network capabilities and to take fiber deeper into the network"

"optimize operating and capital efficiencies while successfully integrating people, processes, and systems"

"invest our capital to drive profitable revenue growth by enhancing our products, expanding our on-net footprint, simplifying our operating environment"

Translation: short-term gains through synergies driving longer-term revenue growth. Our 2018 revenue estimates are:

Enterprise - no growth

Consumer - Continued TTM (trailing twelve months) revenue loss of 5%

This represents a slight improvement in enterprise of 0.8% and a flat performance in consumer and regulatory. The numbers:

An explanation on the adjusted net income line. This is a non-GAAP line item to get an idea of how the NOLs affect the numbers, i.e., the company doesn't pay all GAAP taxes with cash. While the non-cash charge lowers the earnings, it's added back to FCF.

The income statement falls within management's vision, although on the low end. FCF falls short of management estimates. FCF includes integration costs. The gap closes when accounting for these costs. The FCF payout ratio is 81%. FCF gets a boost due to a one-time benefit in 2018 discussed below. From the 4Q conference call:

Question:

There's about a $550 million delta between looking at EBITDA minus interest minus pension minus tax minus CapEx and the free cash flow guide. And you highlighted, I think, working capital, which would be a recurring potential benefit; tax refunds which aren't recurring. So if you can bridge us to what that $550 million breaks down into would be super-helpful.

Sunit Patel CFO:

That number, the biggest portion is tax refund, which we expect for taxes from 2017. So that's why it flows through the working capital - I mean through that working capital line.... The biggest component is the tax refund from last year's taxes followed by the incentive-based comp I talked about. And I think I just summarized it best by saying when you go forward, generally working capital should be neutral to slight use of capital going forward as you look in future periods. And that includes the pension expense funding that we talked about or takes that into consideration.

And this from the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference:

If you look at this year's guidance and even if you exclude the $500 million of onetime benefit on the working capital line, dividend coverage should stay pretty healthy durably as long as the revenue performance is reasonable. So as I look at us today, we're trading at a free cash flow yield before dividends of 14.5%, which we think is an exceeding bargain. But we recognize we have to execute too, over the next year for people to get confidence, but that's a very, very healthy free cash flow yield.

This analysis includes a one-time benefit of $500 million accounted for under the "Changes in working capital items" line on the cash flow statement. Adding back integration costs to compare with management's FCF range of $3.15 billion to $3.35 billion gets us to $3.13 billion.

So what to look for going forward on a quarterly basis? This analysis gives a place to start. Keeping it simple, I'd skip past gross margins, revenue, etc. and monitor operating income. This analysis calculates a 2018 operating income of $3,012 million. The quarterly numbers break down as follows:

Source: Authors model

These targets equal a sustainable dividend. The FCF payout ratio is high, so there can be no stumbles or surprises along the integration path and the one-time benefit must be realized. The stock is trading at bargain levels. FCF yield is double AT&T's (T) and Verizon's (VZ) historical FCF yield. The question is why? Are there concerns beyond 2018? What about the longer-term picture? Overall, revenue growth will be flat. Gross margins will rise, and operating costs will continue to fall as integration proceeds and a larger emphasis is placed on enterprise growth.

2019 FCF is lower than 2018 due to the one-time 2018 benefit described earlier. Most of the difference is made up through higher gross margins and lower operating costs as they achieve expected synergies.

When or if it becomes apparent, the FCF payout ratio is trending toward 70% the dividend yield will come down and not through a dividend cut. There is little room for error, a concern reflected in the current dividend yield. Investors may be waiting for 2019 FCF visibility to access risk. The stock may trade sideways for some time, excluding any market correction or company-specific stumbles.

Hopefully, this analysis provides a roadmap to monitor performance. If management meets or exceeds the markers in this analysis, the stock is a bargain at today's prices. We'll see if 1Q18 meet expectations. As or if events change, you can see any revised summaries here.

