MannKind: A Rebuttal For The Gander

In my last article I indicated it would probably be my last planned article about MannKind (MNKD) where I stated, “ It has been an interesting process over recent years, where I’ve followed and shared my opinion here on SA with my MannKind articles. This will probably be my last article about MNKD, unless there is a major event in the future that needs addressing.”

Little did I know that it would only take a couple weeks before a major event would occur, and it would need addressing. What is so amazing about this event, it was none other than MannKind’s CEO who gave me the cause for addressing just one more case of his misleading and factually incorrect proclamations about how well their marketing plan and leadership is showing such fantastic results.

This is the message posted here on SA by an individual who indicates he is MannKind’s CEO:

castagna2011 Spencer you missed three things. 2) You exclude any cash generated from Afrezza sales, international deals, partnerships etc as I discussed yesterday if I want to assume your logic of cash on hand and ATM in the event anyone agrees with you. 3) I stated yesterday we expect to be fine with the Deerfield $25M threshold even if we didn’t raise equity. Mike 28 Feb 2018, 03:30

His message to a fellow contributor here on SA is for him to “lay out all the facts.”

My personal feeling about such proclamations and admonitions to others is simple: What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

This is my rebuttal for what I consider are ill-advised statements put forth by MannKind’s CEO. Please note I’m quoting directly from public comments made by the CEO and other executives with the corporation. My responses are my opinion and interpretation of their public statements where I contrast what they have stated at various points in the unfolding saga of promises being unfulfilled. In my opinion, for a stock that has lost more than 90% of its value since their sole product was approved by the FDA, there is valid causation issues involved where company spin efforts are bifurcated from the actual reality. Now into the fourth year of marketing the product with no discernable success, it being a $0.50+ stock, what is needed are fulfilled promises for stockholders. Not hype and mischaracterizing simple facts about the history of their pipeline.

For all the blustering coming from MannKind about their marketing successes and pipeline, a recent comment by the CEO shows there isn’t any substance to their pipeline, especially when you consider he recently stated the following:

Speights: What about the rest of the pipeline? Castagna: With Trepostinil -- we went to the FDA in June and we got phenomenal feedback on a very clear development pathway. So that's not that expensive and it's relatively straightforward. And what that means is that we'll be submitting our IND in January, and in the first six months of next year we'll be testing that. It will be our second drug ever put in patients. And sometime next year we'll know whether we have another molecule going forward into a larger phase 3 program. And that could be phenomenal. It's a huge category in need of dosing that we can believe we can dose higher levels in a more convenient administration method, so this will be another unmet need we're working on. So that's just something to watch out for.

Castagna is categorically wrong in his statement. I don’t blame him for being so loose with his information when it comes to admitting the woeful history MannKind has shown in their clinical development. When a drug is designed for use in humans, I think it safe to assume when the drug is in Phase 2 testing, you will understand it’s being dosed into humans. Contrary to what Mr. Castagna tells his shareholders, MannKind has had at least three drugs dosed into humans. Afrezza, MKC1106-MT, MKC253 and when and if their pie-in-the-sky effort with Treprostinil happens, they will have their 4th human dosed drug. And the results for the confirmed three – Afrezza -they can’t get patients to use it, nor refill their initial prescriptions. The other two can be found in the graveyard for failed drugs.

Don’t MannKind's investors deserve the truth? Who benefits when a company CEO can’t be honest about their marketing results and their pipeline? And just for the record, the CEO can’t claim he doesn’t know the pipeline history as he just signed the 2017 SEC filed Annual Report where he verified the company had sold the remaining asset from the failed pipeline efforts. Ending just one more case of MannKind wasting millions of dollars on failed projects.

When Will the Spin Stop and Reality Be Shared With Investors?

The following comments come directly from the 3rdQ, 2017 Conference Call made on November 7th, 2017:

Michael Castagna:

My first slides are some of the key highlights since the second quarter. When Afrezza's marketing commercial, Afrezza sales continued to grow within our expectations and we are reaffirming our second half 2017 sales forecast to the lower end of our guidance. We launched several new marketing initiatives over the last few months that continue to progress forward. We would like to let the dust settle and see the impact of our new label change as well as our strategic investments we have made recently around our clinical trials, our TV commercial, and the impact our sales team has as long as they are on this field.

And now we know the ill-winds from the west blowing ‘dust hype’ from coast to coast, the dust has settled. And clearly etched in the dust it says: Afrezza sales continue to disappoint.

Patrick McCauley:

I think one of the most important places to start is with our Afrezza sales and they continue to grow in the third quarter and we're seeing this across multiple metrics including wholesaler shipments, prescriptions, total cartridges, and new riders. Clearly the positive FDA label update is a significant event for us that has generated a lot of discussion from our healthcare professionals. We definitely believe that the revised label truly strengthens and clarifies the Afrezza clinical value offering so we're going to get a chance today to hear some of the feedback from the field and some of the observation that we've had in the past few weeks since that update. And finally, another milestone event for MannKind, we're very excited to launch our first TV commercial campaign. We know we have one of the key opportunities and that's driving awareness of Afrezza and its clinical benefits for patients living with diabetes. So, this regional pilot TV campaign more truly complement our field promotional efforts with HCPs again to increase the overall Afrezza awareness.

Very clearly in this 3rdQ, 2017, report, MannKind was spinning a story related to – “ Afrezza sales continued to grow within their expectations.” I was surprised because at the same time they were reaffirming their second half 2017 sales results they lowered their guidance to the lower end of their expectations. Notice what they stated about the revised label— “the revised label truly strengthens and clarifies the Afrezza clinical value.” For another milestone event for MannKind, this is what they offered investors: "We’re very excited to launch our first TV commercial campaign."

All these glowing proclamations, with them being predicated on the sales team gaining more time in the field working and informing medical doctors about these marvelous attributes. But my questions are simple questions! How did they arrive at the upper-end projection for sales and they were not being based on expectations? Why did they reduce the sales to the lower number but now tell investors: "Afrezza sales continued to grow within expectations.”

They made projections for sales to come in between $6.0 million and $10.0—giving them a leeway of 66% in how they could fall within their projected range. What astute business planners when you have such ludicrous projections! Their expectations were up to $10M, and they told you this fact. $10M was their expectation.

The answer to this dichotomy can be traced back to the 2nd Q, 2017, where they gleefully trumpeted their expanded and internal sales team had achieved a sequential growth of 60% in prescriptions—but failing to realize this amazing growth was based on them having fired the previous sales team in the fall of 2016.

All these assurances based on all those critical milestones being achieved. I find what the CEO stated way back in 2017, the typical over-hyping case of where he made the following statement about the future international partnership deals he was working on:

2nd-Q, 2017 Conference Call:

Michael Castagna

So when we think about international markets, earlier this year when the commercial growth wasn't clear to everybody it’s was very hard to think about the right balance of a deal. Now that we have shown our first quarter behind us and its public we can start to show the early success of our commercial team so that the potential deal outside the U.S. can see that when we put the resources appropriately against this and the limited resource that we have and get the kind of growth we’re getting and continue that growth quarter-over-quarter. That will really help solidify some of the deals we’ve been working on. Obviously different markets around the world have dramatically different price points, but we are and have been and we’ll continue to talk to various partners in key markets.”

Castagna said this - "...will really help solidify some of the deals we’ve been working on.” And now as we enter the 4th year of marketing Afrezza, where are the deals they have been working on? By his own criteria for why international partners need to see commercial growth before signing on with MannKind, we now know there has been no sustainable growth and why now they are pitching the ever-changing pipeline they have. Why should investors buy into their pipeline where MannKind can’t even tell them the truth about their historical pipeline failures?

There is a reason why international drug companies seek marketing rights for their drugs in the United States. Without this market their foreign market can’t support the marketing expense for their drug. Why would anyone think that suddenly the foreign executives are going to sign on for a drug that can’t be sold in the United States? Only the US and New Zealand allow drugs being directly marketed to the citizens. Why would any foreign executive want to take on a product with such restrictive marketing allowances, when MannKind has failed with DTC---print and national TV advertising on some of the most popular television shows? All this happening in the largest drug market in the WORLD. Still there are those who think some foreign country executive is goes to pay MannKind a huge upfront payment for a drug that MannKind can’t sell, even with the massive array of marketing options at their disposal here in the United States.

Afrezza Sales Continued to Grow Within Expectations:

Now approaching a year later, I thought it would be interesting to double check MannKind’s management claims about their astonishing growth based on all the amazing accomplishment they had achieved—label changes, sponsorship of TV programs, major TV ads shown to viewers on some of the most widely viewed shows, etc.

That's something we're really excited about and when you look at the Afrezza TV ad on July 18 we achieved another great milestone at the Afrezza TV ad launched and was aired twice on the show reversed on the Discovery Life channel and today we've had over 110,000 online views of this TV commercial and as an industry we know that with TV ads and commercials, there is sometimes a lag which can be three months or more to really driving patients and increasing awareness.

Quarterly Growth Pattern Total Rxs % Change Q1 2017 3,203 Q2 2017 3,507 9.49% Q3 2017 4,875 39.00% Q 4 2017 5,705 17.00% Last 9 weeks of 2017 4,032

First 9 weeks of 2018 3,763 -6.7%

Now looking at not only the 2nd-Q results, we can look at the full 4 quarters and now understand why they changed their ‘expectations’ to the lower number. Now we know that the touted new label, more time in the field, and TV advertising has been a total waste of cash. Cash they don’t have on hand. 4th Q results, when compared to 3rdQ results show an amazing 56% decline in sequential quarterly results. More startling is the fact we are now beyond the holiday impacted year-end 2017 and are 9 weeks into the 1stQ of 2018. With the latest weekly report investors can see that instead of prescription growth, MannKind is currently down nearly 7% on sequential quarterly growth. Making me simply ask. How are they going to more than double their projected net revenue growth for 2018, when compared to 2017 horrible gross revenue numbers?

MannKind’s executives, last year made very boastful claims when they first broke above the 400 level for TRxs, where they assured investors the growth was beginning to gain tractions based on their achievements as cited above. Based on their claims and the specific milestone of breaching the 400 level, the following chart reflects the 400+ TRx event first seen on September 17th, 2017. Then it shows the ensuing 25 weeks, or six months results for the weekly TRxs and NRxs. It only takes a second to see that over the last six months, TRxs and NRxs have shown no incremental increases that supports Afrezza is gaining traction in the market-place. Now one might understand the sudden emphasis on Tre-T being the solution in their Spin Story.

Growth Pattern for Afrezza Prescriptions Week Total Rxs New Rxs Week Change Cumulative Change 9/17/2017 428 244 2 417 245 1 1 3 442 254 9 10 4 409 225 -29 -19 5 404 209 -16 -35 6 412 247 38 3 7 446 267 20 23 8 440 247 -20 3 9 449 253 6 9 10 486 270 17 26 11 360 199 -71 -45 12 474 247 48 3 13 470 251 4 7 14 481 256 5 12 15 502 295 39 51 16 370 183 -112 -41 17 345 160 -23 -64 18 419 229 69 5 19 380 185 -44 -39 20 429 246 61 22 21 423 238 -8 13 22 424 227 -11 2 23 448 222 -5 -3 24 446 232 10 7 25 449 227 -5 2 Total 10,753 5,858 Wk. Avg. 430 234

The reality of these latest 25 weeks of prescription data is revealing as for what is taking place with MannKind’s marketing efforts with Afrezza. On 9/17/2017 the 100+ sales representatives achieved the 400+ level with total prescriptions of 428. Twenty-five weeks later the same 100+ representatives have grown the cumulative weekly net prescriptions by a minuscule two! Switch over to the NRxs and there over the same period, the 100 sales representatives showed a cumulative increase of 2 prescriptions, with the average weekly NRx being lower than the 244 shown on 9/17/2017. 100+sales representatives, and if they divide the growth rate, each would be credited with 0.02 incremental sales of new prescriptions.

A Crystal-Ball Look at the 2018 Projections

I make time for reading the SEC filings for companies that I have an interest. For companies with a new product, I look at a few key data points to see what they expect for revenues in relation to what they are hyping to their investors. As expected, hype is often the reality when looking at the cold hard facts of the situation. And with MannKind, it doesn’t take but a quick glance to see what they hype isn’t reflective of the reality.

Gross Revenue for 2017: $12,572,000 2016: 0 Raw Material $2,120,000 Work in Progress $211,000 Finished Goods

Net Revenue Projections for 2018: $25 million to $30 million 2017 $572,000 Raw Material $1,273,000 Work in Progress $812,000 Finished Product

Now look at what they are hyping to investors for 2018! Remember—they generated $12M in GROSS revenues for 2017, and now they are hyping that net revenues for 2018 will fall within a range of $25 million to $30 million. Amazing numbers, until one notes that in relation to afore cited metrics—raw material, work-in-progress and finished goods, they tell the same investors a different story. For example! At the start of 2017 they had a combined work in progress and finished goods that totaled $2,331,000 and they grossed $12.5 million in revenue for all of 2017.

For the end of 2017, they had $1,273,000 in work-in-progress, or $847,000 less work in progress seen at the end of 2016. And then they tell you they need enough finished product to fill orders for $25 million in net revenues for 2018. Logic says that with this massive growth in net revenues hyped for 2018, they would have the plant in Danbury working over-time. At the close of 2017, they had work-in-progress and finished goods that total $2,085,000 and a minimum net revenue goal of $25 million for 2018. Considering the disaster revenue achievement for 2017, and they start the year with less confirmed work-in-progress and finished product needed in 2017. That should speak volumes to the hype about the projected net revenue of $25 million, when you can see after two months of the year, prescriptions are declining. Hype facing reality!

When a company sees product revenue declining, the first thing you cut -- production of the product. And we can see that production of finished goods is already below the levels for the 2017 results. Then you cut sales staff. If one believes anecdotal evidence, MannKind is cutting sales staff. Never forget, MannKind has recently been selling off their insulin supply. When you start unload your raw material for your product, someone is telling you they are cutting cost. MannKind is telling you this is the case with them. A minimum $25 million revenue projection for 2018. Now MannKind is apparently selling off unneeded raw insulin, turning around and paying their supplier for new insulin and seeing their product sales are declining. Hidden in this scenario there is a red flag being waved!

In the recent full year report for 2017, MannKind executives touted that from Q1 through Q4, NRx grew by 128%. What should mystify investors is the afore cited chart showing for the most recent six months of NRx data. The cumulative increase doesn’t show 128% growth in NRx, rather it shows a net cumulative growth of two (2) NRxs. Now one might understand the hype for the massive growth in net revenues is not supported by MannKind’s efforts to create the product, and the sales team has crashed and burned with their efforts.

How Quickly They Want Investors Forgetting the Past Hype:

MannKind has claimed numerous times that as the sales team gains experience while presenting their marketing plan to the medical professional, the growth would be exponential and would quickly place them in a profit-making position with Afrezza.

This is what MannKind’s CEO stated in September 2017:

There’s a Receptor Life Sciences collaboration, which we haven’t talked about much in the 18 months. It was announced in January 2016. We’ll have some updates on that collaboration, that’s focused on the cannabinoid market. And so we’ll be talking about that in near future, that’s another product that you think about putting this in humans and moving it forward for our two products in the pipeline as we go forward.

Now jump forward six months, and the recent annual report for 2017, the same CEO made the following comments about Receptor Life Sciences collaboration: not one word.

With the collaboration between MannKind and Receptor now being in place for more than two years - investors don’t have a clue about this mysterious company who wants to keep everything a secret. However, checking FDA clinical sites, we know they have never applied for an IND with the FDA. Aren’t we seeing a clear pattern from MannKind? For years they touted they would be filing an IND for a product that would dominate the Epi-Pen market. Dangling this potential went on for years! Then without any ceremony they dumped these plans and switched to a new product where already the market is dominated by multi-billion-dollar drug companies controlling the market for treprostinil. Flipping and Flopping their stories—MannKind’s only area of expertise. This is why their stock is trading for $0.50+ a share (pre-reverse split).

And This Guy Is Drawing A Paycheck and Getting a Bonus

Patrick McCauley February, 2018-2017 Annual Report CC:

However, as Mike stated earlier, we know that we can do even better and I'm just going to show one thing with you here, when you look at the new writer growth at 92%, so that's definitely significant growth. We also know we have a large number of riders(writers) on our call plan that have yet to prescribe AFREZZA. And we view this as a great opportunity and clearly a potential moving forward.

I have a question for McCauley.

You state that new writers have grown by 92%. Considering in previously made public statements, MannKind had approximately 4,000 medical professional that had written prescriptions for Afrezza. Are you now claiming you have a minimum of nearly 7,680 doctors writing prescriptions? If what you claim is the case, how do you explain new prescriptions for the last 24 weeks (six months) total only 5,631 NRxs. Are MannKind prescription writers now prescribing partial prescriptions?

And just so McCauley will defer from attempting to change his story, this is what Mr. Castagna stated unequivocally on November 10th, 2016, more than a year ago!

So while we have about 1,200 doctors listed today, as we continue to expand the salesforce and add these data parameters, we expect to continue to see increases to find the doctor. Since launch Afrezza had almost 4,000 prescribers prescribe the drug. We continue to see repeat prescribing and we will continue to see that effect compound over time as we go out there. Just since July we had over 200 prescribers to-date.

The absurdity of claiming they have all these new writers, defies logic. In November, 2016, the CEO boasted about 4,000 prescribers with Afrezza. Let’s take their number and consider that 16 months have transpired since this 2016 date. Now assume this amazing group of 4,000 medical professionals wrote just one new prescription per month. 16 X 4,000=64,000 NRxs. That is 64,000 NEW prescriptions in just the last 16 months! Now look at the FACT that in the 162 weeks or 3.1 years, Afrezza has been in the marketplace they have sold 56,751 total prescriptions—aka – new prescriptions and refills. For McCauley bragging about them gaining 92% more writers is superfluous and disingenuous hyping when in reality they can’t keep medical professionals on board. McCauley simply ignores the fact about the claimed 4,000 and makes up they have grown new writers by 92% but failing to admit that apparently the 4,000 old writers have decided to ignore Afrezza.

A Recap of Hype Points Made by MannKind:

Now for a recap of the continuing hype stories and where they stand today—March 11th, 2018. And I will use the 3rdQ-2016 report issued on November 10th, 2016. At the end of each segment I have posed the key questions about the reality all these hyped stories for investors. I have numbered the declaratory statements so readers can see the magnitude of the issues.

When you take (1) all this data around the dosing and titration of Afrezza, it helps to inform us as after the proposed (2) pediatric protocol changes that we will need in the Phase 3 trial, which we believe will substantially improve study recruitment and retention, and thereby, expediting our filing dates. We are planning for study execution to begin in (3) the first quarter of 2017. (This pediatric study was filed with the FDA on August 18, 2015.The study actually started on 9/28/2017 involving a mere 46 patients, where MannKind estimates it will be completed in January, 2021---four years for completion and based on 46 patients. For two years this promised pediatric study had no patients enrolled. If MannKind had maintained this study from the 2015 date, the trial would have already been completed. However, now MannKind tells investors it will be four (4) years before the trial will be completed. But the reality is simply there aren’t enough patients to statistically validate anything.) Next slide, in addition our (4) post-marketing requirement was the long-term safety study. A long-term safety study is still progressing, and we are on pace to begin recruitment in the (5) second half of 2017. (Has any one seen MannKind announce this long-term safety study? If so, where did they find enough patients using Afrezza for a long-term, when you consider the massive dropout rate?) Currently, we remain in discussions with the FDA on some key protocol elements, including the patient population to be enrolled. In addition, we have been able to (6) reduce the operational cost of this study significantly and expect this to be a manageable spend once we finalize the protocol and initiate site selection. (Just for the record, the same 46 patients that were in the 2015 clinical trial are in the 2017 clinical trial. It appears that once again, MannKind’s negotiating skills with the FDA---are totaling lacking in accomplishing anything.) Next slide, in addition to our (7) post-marketing requirements, we are also planning on (8) conducting other clinical studies with Afrezza. This is to better define the dosing and titration with the drug especially in new patients. (Why after spending $3 billion dollars in FDA clinical trials, and now going into the 4th year on the market, they are still trying to determine how to titrate and dose Afrezza? Duh.) We recently (9) conducted an advisory board, meeting to identify ways to enhance and simplify the initiation of Afrezza in clinical practice. At the ad board they (10) resoundingly felt that Afrezza’s differentiated pharmacokinetic profile made it an invaluable option for the treatment of diabetes. Afrezza clearly offers advantage to keep patients within a tight glucose target range, (11) potentially leaning to less hypo and hyperglycemic episodes. To accomplish this, however, the (12) proper dosing and titration of Afrezza is a paramount importance, because this is one of the areas that we have seen where healthcare providers struggle. (Touting this mystery advisory board and admitting that healthcare providers are struggling with dosing and titration issue—and none of the true believers can connect the dots as for why MannKind can’t convince doctors to prescribe Afrezza, and patient renewing their prescriptions.) To address these issues, we are planning a 12-week to 16-week time and range dose optimization study in type 1 diabetics using (13) CGM with Dexcom or the new Abbott Libre system. This study will be conducted in three to five of the most well-respected institutions in the country, an incredibility to the data and providing an immediate impact on clinical practice. (Dexcom and Abbott—so why are they now working with One-Drop, a minor player in the CGM market? What h) We expect study start up to begin in the (14) first quarter of 2017, where we will see results sometimes in the (15) fourth quarter. Additionally, we are planning a short pilot study for patients with type 2 diabetes that will allow us to simplify dosing initiation and titration. This will help patients get to the optimal dose quickly and effectively. (Does anyone have a clue about this study that should have ended months ago?) Next slide, while we have been focusing a great deal of our activities on the near-term goals related to Afrezza, we have (16) not lost sight of what is needed for the mid and long-term success of this company. (What happened to the focus—inhaled epinephrine?) Our currently (17) candidate is our inhaled epinephrine for the treatment of type 1 hypersensitivity reactions. (18) We believe that by utilizing MannKind’s innovative inhalation technology, we cannot only deliver effective plasma concentrations, but the addition of the direct effect on the pulmonary system will lead to improve clinical outcomes, (19) an inhaled epinephrine in this setting offer several other advantages over the currently available epinephrine oral injectors. This will also provide patients and healthcare providers with another option that offers benefits related to convenience, ease of use and costs. (What happened with promised improved clinical outcomes that would provide patients and healthcare providers with OPTIONS? Why did it end up that epinephrine couldn’t on all the promises, but Tre-t will be able to deliver on the new promise.) We have a pre-IND meeting scheduled with the (20) FDA in early December and our briefing book for this meeting has already been submitted. I will (21) provide further updates on out type 1 and type 2 study concepts that (22) I just articulated, as well as our epi program on our fourth quarter earnings conference call. (Did anyone catch the stellar comments about the EPI program promised in the 4 th Q? Now the promises of competing in the epinephrine market is a long-ago memory.)

This is what MannKind hyped in 2016 about their lead pipeline product:

Epinephrine is in the early technical assessment phase. Preclinical work is expected to begin in the second quarter of this year followed by clinical trials beginning in the first quarter of 2017. For those that may have questions whether an inhaled medication is suitable for use during the initial phase of an anaphylactic reaction, patients typically know when they are having the reaction. This is well before the full physiologic effects of anaphylaxis become apparent. This is when they typically take an antihistamine, for example, Benadryl because they do not want to inject themselves thinking that the Benadryl will help. Well, it doesn’t. This product will now offer them a noninvasive option. Clearly, there is a very substantial U.S. and global market already for Epinephrine including millions of pediatric and adult patients. The market is dominated by one player. We will be pursuing partners in which to penetrate this established market with a product that addresses a significant unmet medical need.”

Hype vs. Fact: There was no clinical trial started in the 1st Q-2017. There has been no clinical trial started with epinephrine and the claim about pursuing partners –apparently there were no partners interested in the product. So MannKind switches their pipeline to a product that is already dominated by major corporations with inhaled products. Why would any partnership deal be different for Tre-t when MannKind couldn’t find a partner for what would appear to be their best candidate with limited competition?

And the Classic Hype Story Where They Never Deliver on Their Promise:

The following are the astute words of MannKind’ current CEO. Words uttered during the recent 2017 Annual Report Conference Call:

A couple of other trials as Dr. Kendall will speak about is around type 2, looking at [indiscernible] and how do you dose AFREZZA in a very fast [ph] titration schedule. So we have already made these investments and trade-offs that will really position us to be at the forefront of where we see technology giving you full transparency of where our meal time sugar control is and what you can actually achieve. Several of these new clinical trials as well as mining our existing data, you'll see these results coming out starting with the ADA, as well as potentially some other conferences, but all this information expands the scientific knowledge and awareness of AFREZZA.

Very clearly in this February, 2018, CC, the CEO was claiming they have all this existing clinical trial data they will start sharing in the future. With this key claim — this information expands the scientific knowledge and awareness of Afrezza.

Where have investors heard this same claim about all the scientific data that MannKind will share with medical doctors and even the retail investors. And still after taking their NDA's data before getting FDA approval and four years in the market, MannKind's executives are still talking about doing something to resolve the issue of titration. Titration that even Al Mann spun his claim that there was no issue with titrating Afrezza. If that were the case, now entering the fourth year the product has been on the market they are still bringing up the issue they are having with titration?

Several years ago, after Sanofi (SNY) returned Afrezza, MannKind promised to mine all the clinic data they had on hand and disperse the information to the doctors for their edification. Remember when Mr.Castagna informed investors he was calling on individual medical professionals and informing them about the key data in their trove of Afrezza data? Now once again, they promise to start sharing all this valuable data.

The facts of the situation are very visible - -Afrezza is failing in the marketplace. Why would MannKind drag their feet on sharing all this data, if it’s what they say it is? They told you the label change would turn the tide as they sat on this data for months, with the excuse it would get more attention if they waited six months to share it at the ADA conference. How did this "earth-shattering data" worked out for Afrezza?

Now they tell you they have the data from the STAT test, and once again they are dragging their feet, just like they did with the label change data? Why would they delay getting the results into the market when they see the prescriptions are dropping like a ten-ton brick?

Conclusion:

MannKind makes promises that go unfulfilled by executives. When one story doesn’t show positive results—label change, TV ads, more experience in the field sales personnel they merely create new promises. However, now they are recycling stories like the treasure trove of clinical data they talked about nearly two years ago, they now claim this time they will share this information. Last year they sat on the label change data waiting to share it six months later -- how did that delay work out for enhancing marketing results. Now in 2018, they have told investors they have the data from the STAT test, and what do they do? Sit on the data with promises to share it later. Let me repeat what I stated in my previous article about the STAT data: It will not be worth the paper it’s printed on.

It is my sincere hope and wish that Afrezza remains available for those patients needing options for treating their medical condition. Afrezza is insulin, and insulin has a long-term history for helping those suffering from diabetes. Therefore, Afrezza should assist some patients with their disease. However, as with Exubera, the marketability and acceptance by enough patients, in my opinion, will never justify the manufacturing cost. For those distractors who merely wish to accuse me of being some other person -- that I’m not—will not change the fact that over the last six months, the cumulative new prescriptions have grown by a net gain of two. At the current rate, MannKind will need an infusion of cash every few months.

Those holding the stock good luck! Those providing MannKind funding, investors should know they have every penny of exposure hedged at the expense of those owning the common stock. Ignore all the points where I have shared with public comments from MannKind executives, where even the CEO admonishes other to “lay out the facts” when at the same time he is obscurant with his facts.

This goose is in the oven, ready for baking.

Good luck with your future investments.

