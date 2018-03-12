Detour Gold - An Attractive Proposal For Long-Term, Value Oriented Investors (Only)

On the other hand, due to weakness expected in 2019-2020, momentum investors should probably stay away from these shares.

However, in my opinion, these shares demonstrate a long-term buying opportunity for the value-oriented precious metals investors.

Since late 2016, the company's shares have been out of investors' fashion.

Price trends are powerful. If a company is out of investors’ fashion for a long time, it is extremely hard to break this trend even if the company’s fundamentals do not support a bearish scenario. In my opinion, Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) is a classic example. This mid-cap gold miner has everything a value-seeking precious metals investor wants:

excellent, long-life asset located in a safe jurisdiction;

strong balance sheet;

relatively low costs of production; and

predictable cash flows

However, despite these positives, during the current bull market in gold (initiated in the beginning of 2016), Detour shares have been lagging behind their peers (represented by GDXJ, one of the most popular gold mining ETFs):

Source: Stockcharts.com

The upper panel of the chart compares Detour's share prices to GDXJ. Note that between early 2014 and early 2016 Detour shares outperformed GDXJ (the blue, arrow). During that period, despite an ongoing bear market in gold, Detour was a star. The Detour Lake mine was a brand new gold operation (it was put online in 2013) and investors tend to love new things. What is more, in 2014 and 2015, the company was delivering strong cash flows from operations and was ramping up production. However, the honeymoon ended in 2016 (the orange ellipse), and since that time, Detour shares have been underperforming (the red arrow).

Now, it is not easy to explain why investors have changed their minds. For example, in 2017, Detour delivered very decent results.

2017 results

A few days ago Detour released its 2017 annual report. Here are a few basic measures (for comparison reasons, I have plotted the 2016 data):

Source: Simple Digressions

Generally, the company improved all the measures across the board. In 2017, it delivered higher production at a lower cash cost. As a result, gross margin and cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) were significantly higher than in 2016. What is more, net debt (defined as the total debt less cash) went down from US$199.2M at the end of 2016 to US$133.6M at the end of 2017.

Summarizing – last year Detour made progress, but the company’s share prices went down from US$13.61 at the end of 2016 to US$9.62 on March 9, 2017. In other words, during this period, Detour share prices went down 29.3% while GDXJ delivered a slight profit of 0.06%.

Well, it looks like a mini disaster so Detour investors are surely scratching their heads and wondering what to do now.

Guidance for 2018

Here is the guidance for 2018:

Source: Simple Digressions and Detour’s data

As the table shows, this year Detour is supposed to show another improvement. Gold production should go up 5.1%-13.8% and costs of production are expected to remain unchanged, compared to 2017. It means that at current prices of gold ($1,330 per ounce), the company should deliver free cash flow of $144M (assuming AISC of $1,100 and gold sales of 625 thousand ounces). Using the same methodology, in 2017, Detour delivered free cash flow of $108M (gold price realized of $1,256 per ounce, AISC of $1,064 per ounce and gold sales of 562 thousand ounces). In other words, I expect another good year for Detour but… is it a good reason to lift Detour share prices up? I guess that momentum investors have still their doubts and here is an issue that is probably keeping these investors out of Detour.

Years 2019-2020

Although I do not share this idea, this period is considered as a critical one. Here is an excerpt from the 2017 annual information form (page 46):

Source: Detour

The column marked in red shows a few operational measures expected in the period 2019-2020. Specifically:

The company is supposed to deliver only 543 thousand ounces of gold in annual production (a significant drop, compared to the guidance for 2018).

The total site cost (defined as site operating cost plus sustaining and deferred stripping capital) should go up to U$1,187 per ounce (the green ellipse); this year this cost should stand at US$1,100, on average.

It means that an annual free cash flow to be delivered between 2019 and 2020 should be around US$78M, on average (as I discussed in the section “Guidance for 2018” this year free cash flow should be US$144M).

In other words, next year the company is expected to show quite poor results, compared to 2017 and 2018 (keeping in mind the guidance for this year). Hence, my thesis that momentum investors, obsessed with a short-term perspective, may perceive Detour shares as unattractive.

Detour’s value

And now a final question – are these investors right? Well, generally it is a fundamental question. I am a long-term value investor. In other words, I am always trying to find undervalued stocks that, due to some reasons, are out of investors’ fashion. When writing “undervalued” I am referring to the value delivered by a discounted cash flow model funded on reasonable assumptions. In the case of Detour Gold, its flagship asset can be modeled in a very reliable way:

It consists of three well-understood open pits (Detour Lake – a main pit currently in operation, West Detour and a marginal future operation called North Pit).

The main pit, Detour Lake, is a huge operation; even if West Detour development is delayed once again (due to problems with getting all necessary permits, the company had to delay the commencement of West Detour commercial operations until 2025), the company’s operations will not be badly harmed.

Each year the company adjusts its mine plan delivering a detailed set of data (ore/waste mined, costs of production, capital spending etc.).

For example, in its latest annual information form, Detour presents key economic results delivered by a discounted cash flow model for the Detour Lake, West Detour and North Pit mines. Here is the table depicting net present values calculated for various gold prices:

Source: Detour (2017 annual information form, page 50)

As the table shows, using a gold price of $1,300 per ounce, the Detour Lake mine should deliver net present value of C$4.1 billion (or US$3.2 billion). Adjusting this value to the current conditions (adding cash and subtracting debt held at the end of 2017), we can easily arrive at the equity value of the company of US$3.1 billion or US$17.53 a share. Today, Detour shares are trading at US$9.62 so they are definitely strongly undervalued.

Now, going back to my initial discussion. It looks like the Detour’s long-term value (delivered by a discounted cash flow model) is well above the current share prices. So, from my perspective (a long-term, value-oriented investor), Detour Gold shares offer value, and the fact that between 2019 and 2020 the company is supposed to show short-term weakness does not change this perspective.

However, momentum investors should probably avoid these stocks. If an investor is motivated by relative strength the shares demonstrate against the broad market (represented by, say, GDXJ), there are definitely better investment targets.

Last but not least – here is an excerpt from the 2017 annual information form (page 19):

“The Company is evaluating the opportunity of improving its near-term gold production and cash flow profile by accelerating access to the higher grades currently being processed in 2021 and 2022. Management anticipates that the results of this assessment of its current LOM plan will be completed in the second quarter of 2018”

I guess it could be a huge catalyst for momentum investors – if Detour adjusts its mine plan to deliver higher cash flow in 2019 and 2020, we may see a totally different (better) results during that period. However, a long-term investor should not bother too much about it. The long-term value is already there no matter whether the company is going to change its short-term mine plan…

