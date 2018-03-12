Sumitomo Mistui Financial Group: A Jump Into Japan's Wealth

Investment Thesis

I believe Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) presents a strong investment opportunity due to solid fundamentals and earnings. The company may position shareholders to profit from future growth. A combination of factors makes me believe Japan is set up for strong economic growth. Therefore, investors may want to diversify their holdings to encompass greater weight in Japanese stocks.

Introduction

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. provides, amongst others, wealth management, credit card provisioning, consumer finance, leasing, insurance and commercial banking. In a country with negative interest rates and a slowing Asian economy, a bank with a current P/E ratio of 8.36 is at least worth considering.

On a macroeconomic level, the Japanese economy is recovering after years of recession. Unemployment rates have fallen dramatically and the aging population seems less of a threat to the economy than previously thought. Therefore, I have faith in the Japanese economy as a whole. The national economy, paired with a possible increase in future profit margins, makes SMFG well-positioned for growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. fundamentals

The same regulations which generally restrict a bank's leverage and profitability also ensure its fundamental strength. With Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trading at a tangible P/B of 0.71, the company can be acquired at a strong discount to book value. A brief look at the company's debt reveals the bank's debt is mainly made up of deposits and does not encompass a large amount of long-term debt. Lastly, although total liabilities have steadily increased, total assets have increased proportionately.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings and dividends

At the moment, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trades at a P/E ratio of 8.36. Currently, there are no signs of Japanese interest rates increasing and the forecasts only show weak recovery in the future so margins are tight. On the other hand, being profitable at these compressed margins means that the bank's profitability has room to grow in the future.

Source: Trading Economics

The past three years the number of outstanding shares has remained the same which is a positive sign. The bank does not pay out all of its earnings to the owners, but its payout ratio is steadily increasing. The target payout ratio is set at 40% for 2019. A steady dividend increase and progressive dividend policy means that the stock may be valuable to income investors as well.

Source: Company Data

Japan

In Japan, unemployment is on a 10-year low. Due to its inverse relationship to gross national income, I expect economic prosperity. Furthermore, a weak yen will likely increase future export which will boost the country's economy as well.

Source: Trading economics

Japanese debt

Japan has a large governmental debt due to past government policies. However, most money is owed to itself in the country's own currency (approximately 95% of debt). Consequentially, when the value of the yen fluctuates, the debt will remain roughly stable.

Because of the internal debt, Japan's ability to make payments is related to its ability to print money. Abenomics (the economic policy named after its PM) and the resulting monetary easing means Japan is not under threat of default. If or when the country should have insufficient funds, it simply starts the printing press.

Firm-specific catalysts

Banks in general benefit from higher numbers of transactions as well as increases in interest rates which elevate their margins. I expect the high GDP (due to the low unemployment rate) to stimulate economic transactions of both consumers and firms. Moreover, in my opinion, an ability to operate profitably with depressed interest rates is a sign of strength on behalf of the company. SMFG specifically has strong fundamentals compared to other large banks and a large exposure to Japan's economy (approximately 65%). Therefore, the company is bound to prosper.

Investing in Japan

I believe in the strength of the Japanese economy (as well as putting my money where my mouth is) and have diversified my holdings accordingly. I am exposed to Japan indirectly due to my shares in Renault (OTC:RNSDF) which holds approximately 43% in Nissan and directly due to my holdings in SMFG for a total exposure of approximately 12%.

Conclusion

Macroeconomic factors positively affect Japan's national economy. Decreasing unemployment levels and overall increasing wealth along with a weak yen mean the country is well positioned for future growth. This article also presents a brief introduction to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The bank has strong fundamentals and earnings and therefore presents a good investment opportunity, although interest rates will likely remain low for longer periods of time. Management expects to return 7-8% on equity, and therefore, I would set a target price of $9.25 a year from now. Meanwhile, a current dividend yield of 3.31% means that this investment is likely to be more attractive than sitting on stagnant cash funds. Based on beneficial prospects for the Japanese economy and firm-specific strength, I rate Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMFG, RNSDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Do your own research and conduct your own analysis before making any investment decisions.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.