February Jobs Report: Surprisingly Good With Just A Few Weak Areas

Since the recession ended a decade ago, the overwhelming majority of new job creations were in low-paying fields, and that continues to be the case now.

The February jobs report was widely considered to be a blockbuster, and by most accounts it was quite good, with only a few small areas of weakness.

Investors in the North American markets were almost certainly stunned by the February jobs report when they checked the news on Friday morning. According to the jobs report, US non-farm payrolls grew by 313,000, and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1%, which greatly exceeded the expectations of analysts. As many of my readers likely know, though, I prefer to look past the headline numbers to see what the real state of the jobs market is. In this report, we do actually see quite a few positive developments, although there were also some disappointments.

Job Creation

As mentioned in the introduction, non-farm payrolls increased by 313,000 in February 2017. The household survey shows a much larger figure, however. According to this survey, approximately 785,000 jobs were added in February, which helps to explain how the official unemployment rate remained unchanged while the labor force grew by 806,000. In several reports over the past decade, one would often need to take the official job numbers with a grain of salt since many of the created jobs were part-time and not full-time positions that would lend themselves to supporting household formation and other economically beneficial activities. However, that does not appear to be the case in this report. Instead, the household survey states that 729,000 full-time jobs were added in February, which would be the highest figure since last September.

Source: Zero Hedge

There were also a substantial number of part-time jobs added too, according to the survey, at 272,000. This figure is admittedly much less impressive than the full-time job creations when we compare it to past monthly figures.

Source: Zero Hedge

It is interesting that the full-time and part-time job creations figures add up to substantially more jobs than the household survey headline number points to. However, what we could be seeing here is that there are a growing number of Americans that are working multiple jobs for some reason (possibly to make ends meet) as the household survey essentially measures a person's employment status (working or not) and if not, if that person is looking for a job. Thus, those people that took a second job in the month would not be reflected in the top-line household survey number but would be reflected in the numbers of full-time and part-time jobs.

One of the unfortunate realities in many of the jobs reports since the end of the Great Recession nearly a decade ago is that the majority of the new full-time and part-time jobs were in relatively low-paying industries. It is therefore somewhat encouraging that we do see some improvement here during the month of February. Here are the industries highlighted in the jobs report along with the number of jobs that each created:

Source: Zero Hedge

As shown here, by far, the most active industries at creating jobs were the relatively low-paying construction and retail industries with 61,000 and 50,300 jobs, respectively. We do see the manufacturing and financial activities industries performing better than last month with 31,000 and 28,000 jobs, respectively. These two industries are generally considered to be high-paying industries, so it is encouraging to see the two of them among the larger job creators. Unfortunately, the high-paying information sector shed 12,000 jobs after also shedding jobs in January and thus offset some of these positive gains.

Wage Growth

The fact that so many of these new jobs were in low-paying industries may be one reason why wage growth in February was a dismal 0.1%. This works out to 1.2% annualized, which is below the Federal Reserve's inflation target of 2% to 3% annually. Thus, we can conclude that this effectively represents negative real wage growth despite the fact that the official rate of inflation has been lower than the inflation target for the past few years. As a general rule, a negative real income growth rate is a net negative for the economy. This is due to the fact that any given consumer is less able to purchase the same quantity of goods and services as they used to, which may be one reason why Americans have been spending beyond their means since early 2016:

Source: TalkMarkets, @GregDaco

In the short term, spending in excess of income can be done by either borrowing money or dipping into savings. However, neither of these methods is sustainable over a longer period of time. Eventually, a person's savings will run out or the debt will need to be repaid, either way, spending must necessarily decrease.

It is worth noting, though, that the large number of new job creations may be able to stave off this scenario for quite some time. As already mentioned, the labor force increased by 806,000 in the month of February. This is well above the population growth rate (and so is the number of new jobs created), so we can assume that a large number of previously unemployed people have returned to work. Thus, we can also assume that these people now have higher incomes than they did previously, so these new entrants may be able to help the aggregate consumer spending level in the economy remain stagnant or even increase it even as others are forced to cut back in order to rebuild their personal balance sheets. Ultimately, however, the total consumer spending level in the economy must decline unless real wage growth improves.

Labor Force Participation Rate

In numerous past articles, I have decried the official unemployment rate as an inaccurate measure of the true employment situation in the United States. This is because the official rate includes a number of adjustments, such as the exclusion of discouraged workers, that make it look better than it really is. I prefer to use the labor force participation rate, which is defined thusly,

"The participation rate is a measure of the active portion of an economy's labor force. It refers to the number of people who are either employed or are actively looking for work. During an economic recession, many workers often get discouraged and stop looking for employment, resulting in a decrease in the participation rate."

The labor force participation rate thus serves as a more complete measure of employment than the headline unemployment rate because it takes discouraged workers and other people who may want to work but are not actively looking for work for whatever reason. This has been a sore spot for many that have been actively touting the "employment recovery" since the last recession, but we did see some improvements here in February.

According to the jobs report, the labor force participation rate increased by 0.3% to 63% over the month of February. This was one of its largest monthly increases over the past 10 years, which is certainly an encouraging sign. However, even with this strong growth, the labor force participation rate remains at depressed levels.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As this chart shows, the labor force participation rate began to decline in earnest following the last recession and has remained at a depressed level since. With that said, at 63%, it is now tied with March 2016 at its highest level since 2013. This is certainly an encouraging sign, but it will need to continue to improve over the coming months before declaring that we are truly seeing an employment recovery.

Conclusion

Overall, this was one of the better jobs reports that we have seen in recent years, especially due to the large increase in the labor force participation rate that was caused by a substantial number of new jobs created. The economy still has some work to do on this front in order to show real improvement, however. Wage growth is still a problem, and this is a problem that needs to be resolved in order to see long-term economic health.

