Western Asset Mortgage: Hope Is Not A Strategy

While certain aspects of the most recent quarter were strong, we believe there are a number of concerning trends in critical metrics investors need to be aware of.

Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) in an mREIT that has been trading with extreme volatility as performance has dwindled and tricky accounting to cook the books to cover massive losses led us to once call the name simply disgusting. However, we were asked about the name by our readers on more than one occasion in the last two weeks, so we decided that it was time to check back in on the name to assess performance, and where we see the stock going. We believe this mREIT, while appearing to show some improvement, is still to be avoided.

Recent price action is fooling bulls

One of the issues that was brought to our attention was "recent positive price action." We believe that the recent rally in shares is a chance to get out of the name:

Source: Yahoo Finance 5-day chart

As you can see, the stock has been in rally mode in the last week. This has led to some bullish sentiment on social media and here on Seeking Alpha. However, this is really only the case if you are trading the name. We would counter with a more long-term view of the stock:

Source: Yahoo Finance, 5-year chart

There is no doubt that the company has eroded shareholder value by over 50% in a few short years, crushing working class investors who chased the dividends, which have only been slashed time and again, most recently to $0.31. Now, the funny thing here is that bulls are arguing that the stability of the dividend in 2017, coupled with the recent rise in share price is a strong sign. Here is what we find fascinating. We assumed there would be a dividend cut again this year as the company has barely covered its dividend quarter-after-quarter. We still hold this belief.

With this belief, there are simply better places to put your money, even in the fragile mREIT sector, than in this name. We admit that the most recent quarter was strong, but consider the path the stock has been on as the key metrics have deteriorated over time. While the most recent quarter was better than expected on a few measures, there are still key weaknesses to be aware of.

Summary of key metrics we will discuss

The critical metrics which you should examine for all mREITs are summarized below for Western Asset Mortgage as of Q4 2017:

Critical metrics of interest WMC's performance Q4 2017 Book value and % change from Q3 2017 $11.15 (+2.5%) Net interest rate spread in Q4 1.79% Dividend (yield)* $0.31 (12.9%) Q4 core income per share $0.31 Dividend covered?** Yes 52-week share price range $8.54-$10.95

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid

Data table source: WMC's Q4 earnings

Don't mistake our stern language above for rooting against shareholders or the company. Let us be clear. We want the company to do well. But this one has devastated investors, and although there are some positive takeaways from this quarter, we are both less than confident in management, and have concerns about the mREIT space in general going forward. While some readers in the past have used our own language against us and argued the dividends will add up over time and so no matter what they will break even, the fact is it is going to take years to recoup the paper losses you have seen unless performance not only turns around, but significantly improves. To those who recently bought in, we think you should take profits and move on. Nice trade. Still, performance is so-so at best. What are we looking at here?

Income figures show dividend risk

The company saw GAAP net income of $21.4 million or $0.51 per share compared to last quarter which saw a net income of $22.8 million or $0.54 per share. While GAAP is informative and this was a negative trend, the best gauge for the dividend coverage is core earnings. Western Asset Mortgage reported that it saw core earnings plus drop income was just $13.0 million, or $0.31 per share. That is also a decline from last quarter, which saw $13.5 million, or $0.32 per share.

The spread is narrowing

We need to mention that one reason that the income figures fell is that one of the most critical metrics, the net interest rate spread, narrowed significantly in the quarter. This is a major problem. Last quarter, we saw a strong 2.21% net interest rate spread. Here in Q4, the spread narrowed tremendously to 1.79%. There is no sugar coating this move. It means the company is earning less income. This occurred because the average yields from assets fell to 3.82% from 4.0%, while the cost to acquire those funds rose. This is the classic double whammy, and weighed on the spread. With rate volatility anticipated in 2018, we expect this pressure to get worse.

Dividend coverage commentary

As far as the dividend goes it was actually covered this quarter as the $13.0 million in core income translates to $0.31 per share of income. Therefore, we just barely have coverage. For the ardent bulls, this is absolutely welcomed news. However there have been major shortfalls in the past. This company was in desperate need to legitimately outearn its dividend this year, but the last few quarters were tight on coverage.

We will reiterate that we see the dividend on high alert, especially after this quarter offering no margin of safety what so ever. We will admit, we did not think the dividend would be covered, as Q4 was painful for the sector. Rate volatility was high. We have been anticipating a dividend cut once again from the name. Thus far, the company has kept it going. Bear in mind with 2 or maybe 3 potential dividend hikes in 2018, rate volatility will only increase. This will hit the sector, and only the best positioned companies with strong management teams will see a benefit. That seems like it will not happen thankfully, but we are not out of the woods yet. The path of the dividend has been lower. Back in late 2015 the quarterly dividend was $0.64, now we are at $0.31, with many (and we mean many) cuts along the way, taking the share price down with every cut. Another cut all but guarantees this will be a forever single-digit stock.

Book value a positive

Although we are bearish because of the dividend concerns, we have always worried about the book value in the name. The bottom line is that book values have been pressured for all mREITs. Another piece of positive news. WMC saw its book value tick higher this quarter. Still it is down heavily in the last year. When we told you that the name was burning cash, book value was at $10.90. While there has been volatility in this metric since that time, we do feel it is a positive to report that at $11.15 now, and rising 2.5% from last quarter, book value has stabilized.

Earlier in the column we showed the 5-year chart, and since the book value has somewhat stabilized in the last 18 months, the stock has slowed its decline. Well-timed buys in conjunction with the dividend have likely generated SOME returns for certain investors, but we caution that the discount-to-book, with shares at $9.58, should not be purchased, despite a sense of a margin of safety with a 14% discount-to-book.

Take home

Make no mistake, we said 'get out' of this name a long while ago. We are off the 52-week lows, but the coverage of the dividend should be your primary concern. We see why the name is tempting here, but be warned, the sector is dangerous. There are also many stronger mREITs out there with better management teams and portfolio mixes. Still, the sector will see pressure with rate hikes. You can still stick around, and hope management delivers, or hope rates do not get hiked. But hope is not a strategy. Sell the rally.

