Extendicare Inc - Don't Expect This Stock To Grow Significantly In Value

Several risks within the stock include significant debt repayment obligations that the company will have to pay over the next few years.

Extendicare is developing several new facilities that will generate some new revenue. That being said, the new revenues generated will not be significant.

Introduction

For investors who are looking for stocks that will grow over the long term and provide a strong dividend, the health care sector is definitely a great place to start that search. Healthcare companies especially in Canada, have great growth opportunities that will arise over the next decade or so. Canada’s baby-boomers, a demographic group that encompasses 27% of Canada’s population, is beginning to retire and enter their golden years. This means that the demand for healthcare, retirement homes, nursing homes and similar services will continue to increase over the next two decades. The Canadian long-term care sector is dominated by three companies including Chartwell (OTC:CWSRF), Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF). All three have the opportunity to their operations grow over time, and all three currently provide respectable dividends.

Today’s North Channel Investments article will discuss Extendicare Inc. This article will take a look at their recent financial performance and growth prospects. At the end of this article we will give you our thoughts on whether or not Extendicare is a good investment.

Business Overview

Extendicare Inc. (OTCPK:EXETF) is a Canadian long-term care provider that also operates within retirement living, home healthcare, workplace health and wellness, group purchasing and management & consulting. Extendicare is the largest private-sector operator of long term care centers in Canada, as well as one of the largest corporations in Canada that provide in-home healthcare. As of December 31, 2017, Extendicare managed, owned, and leased 116 long term care/retirement facilities in Canada.

Recent Financial Performance

2017 was an OK year for Extendicare. The company generated slightly higher revenues than the year before, which increased 3.4% to ~$1.1 billion. This is in comparison to the $1.06 billion that was generated in 2016. On their balance sheet, the company’s revenues are broken down into their four main segments: long-term care, retirement living, home health care and management & consulting. In 2017, all four of their revenue sectors grew. Out of the group, the Retirement Living sector saw the most growth, where revenues increased by 33.6% to ~$20.7 million, up from $15.5 the year before. While this is excellent growth, this sector of their operations only encompasses roughly 5% of their revenues.

Other small notable metrics include their net operating income margin that increased by 1 basis point to 12.4%. Their continued operations EPS stayed the same as last year at $0.36/share. When looking at overall earnings per share, 2017 was significantly lower at $0.02. This was caused by their loss on their American discontinued operations. Their move to sell off their U.S operations was smart, as the company needed to focus solely on their Canadian operations. The Canadian sector needs immediate attention due to the baby-boomer retirement movement that is hitting Canada and will do so for another 2 decades. According to Statistics, the baby boomer demographic encompasses roughly 27% of the Canadian population. That is over 9 million people that could need some sort of care throughout the remainder of their lives. This indicates that the demand for their services should continue for years to come.

In regards to Extendicare’s financial statements, the good news basically stops there. The company’s payout ratio increased 8% to 73% in comparison to the 65% the year before. This occurred without the company increasing their dividend, which currently stands at $0.04/share (NYSEARCA:CAD) per month ($0.48/per share annually). This is coupled by their accumulated deficit that increased to $365.1 million, up from the previous year which stood at $322.0 million. When compared to Sienna and Chartwell, Extendicare is the only company with an accumulated deficit. The occupancy rate within their long-term care centers (their main revenue generating sector), decreased by 0.3% to 97.7% in comparison to the year before. Overall, their financial statements had both positive and negative news that investors should consider going forward.

Extendicare’s Growth Prospects

There are a handful of growth prospects that investors should be content about. Extendicare has several retirement facilities that have either opened recently or are currently being developed. A recent facility (Douglas Crossing) which is located in Uxbridge, Ontario was opened at the end of October 2017. This site has seen steady occupancy growth since its opening. As of Feb 28, 2018, the occupancy rate was 71%. An expansion of an additional 47 suites in the center is expected to open at the end of 2018 which will generate increased revenues. This facility is expected to see an NOI yield of 8.6%, which is a respectable number for the retirement sector, but is lower than Extendicare’s average NOI yield.

Other facilities that are expected to open in the next 12-18 months are the following:

A 112 suite retirement living community in Bolton Ontario, which is expected to generate a NOI of 7.6%. This center is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2018.

A 124 suite retirement living facility in Barrie, Ontario. This facility is expected to open in the second quarter of 2019. Expected NOI: 8%.

Recently acquired Lynde Creek Retirement Community located in Whitby, Ontario. This retirement community was purchased for $34.5 million and is currently 100% occupied. There is also another 3.7 acres of land that can be used for expansion. This deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.



These three facilities will generate additional revenues for the company, and should help grow the company’s earnings going forward. However, based on the fact that there are only over 250 suites being introduced over the next ten years, their revenue growth and their earnings will not be substantial to make this company significantly better than what it is right now.

As already stated above, most of Extendicare’s revenues derive from their long-term care operations. Within these LTC facilities, most of their beds generate revenue that is subsidized/covered by the government. Government funding assists with individuals who cannot afford long-term care, and subsides some who can only afford a portion. One positive to this is the fact that most of their revenue is guaranteed. That being said, government funded services often are of lower operating margins.

To combat the issue of low margins, Extendicare is looking to develop their private-pay services which are more profitable. The company will look to increase the number of private/semi-private rooms which should help to increase margins. Overall, their growth prospects are respectable, and indicate that the company should see some marginal growth in years to come. These prospects coupled with the increasing demand of LTC accommodations for seniors, Extendicare shows they should see growth in their revenues. That being said, due to the low profit margins on their services, the company will only see minor growth in their earnings over the next few years.

Risks

There are a handful of risks that Extendicare holds. Their current ratio is under 1 despite their steady cash on hand. It is key to note that while Extendicare’s current ratio is under 1, they still have the strongest current ratio when compared to Sienna and Chartwell. Extendicare will have to pay back over $59 million in long term debt in 2018, and that number is expected to increase to $140 million in 2019. The company’s cash flows as of Dec 31, 2017 were roughly $128 million. These cash flows are higher than 2016, but may decrease in 2018 and 2019 as the company has a large amount of debt to pay off over the next 5-6 years.

Extendicare’s debt obligations will put increased strain on the company’s current ratio and cash flow. This will make it very tough for the company going forward. Extendicare will have to find a way to strengthen their cash on hand over the next year, which will be a very tough task. It appears that while the company has acquired new companies, and want to continue to grow, they might have spread themselves to thin. This could hurt them in the long run as the company is already highly leveraged.

Final Thoughts

Despite the fact that there are several respectable growth prospects that Extendicare holds, the risks within their stock are high. The company is highly leveraged, and will have high debt repayments coming their way over the next few years. The company also operates primarily in the long-term care sector, where their revenues are government controlled. Chartwell and Sienna are competitors who operate in the same sector, but a larger portion of their revenues come from retirement facilities/communities that are of higher margins.

Extendicare’s dividend is strong at 5.4%, and is distributed monthly. It currently pays 4 cents per share per month. This is a payout that has stayed the same since 2013. While the company’s dividend payment has not changed, their payout ratio has increased to 71%. The payout ratio isn’t in the danger zone yet, however it indicates that is very unlikely that the company will increase their dividend anytime soon due to their low current ratio and their future debt repayment obligations.

North Channel Investments has held Extendicare shares since 2014. We recently sold all off our shares in Extendicare. We feel that while their dividend is excellent and could be reinvested, the company’s growth prospects are minor. Not only are their growth prospects minor, but they do now overpower the risks that the company has. At this time, we believe that Extendicare is a hold. We suggest that investors look elsewhere, and consider other long-term care companies such as Chartwell and Sienna Senior Living. Both of these companies have strong growth prospects, and operate largely in retirement communities that provide higher operating margins.

Note: This is not financial advice. It is important to note that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

