Pfizer: All Of A Sudden Looking Cheap?

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been a bedrock of our portfolio from more or less day 1 and with good reason. Its current dividend of 3.7% is well above the industry's 3.2% average and the S&P's 2.0%. Furthermore the dividend looks rock solid at present which we will discuss further in this article. Moreover, Pfizer's nice spike in earnings in fiscal 2017 has really brought down that earnings multiple which will definitely attract investors. Pfizer's current forward price to earnings ratio has dropped to 12.5 which really looks attractive from an industry standpoint. However, if we go to the book and sales multiples, Pfizer's current numbers of 3.1 & 4.2 also are coming in a nice bit lower than the Industry average which is encouraging for our long play.

Because of the favorable tax rate Pfizer will have in 2018, analysts who follow this stock are expecting a further 11%+ hike in earnings this year along with a 3.5% spike in top line revenues. This company finally seems to be convincing the market that top line growth is here to stay - something which was absent over the last decade or so. Bears will state that the pipeline (due to strong competition in key areas) isn't strong enough at present to fend off generic competition but this is where I would be looking at the company's enormous cash flows and balance sheet. Yes the likes of Ibrance, Xeljanz & Eliquis need to keep growing strongly so the company can buy time in developing the next generation but bears need to be mindful of the sheer size of the company. Pfizer's market cap of almost $220 billion should ensure that drugs can be developed in different areas which means we shouldn't see elevated product concentration as AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has presently with Humira for example. Therefore let's take a look at the strength of Pfizer's dividend which is a core reason why we want to remain long this stock.

First of all, Pfizer's 5 year average dividend per share growth rate is just under 8%. This growth rate is quite good for a large cap pharmaceutical company as the rate is well ahead of inflation rates which mean purchasing power is maintained. Bears will no doubt point to the dividend cut which took place in 2009 and subsequently in 2010 which cut the 10 year average dividend per share growth to 2%. However Pfizer has still returned almost 10% annually over the last decade if all quarterly reimbursements were reinvested back into the core position. Furthermore the dividend cut back in May 2009 took place very close to the bottom and shares (and the dividend) rallied significantly from thereon after. What I like about Pfizer at present is the jump to almost 79% gross margins in its most recent fiscal year. Pfizer (even when its top line dropped significantly from 2011 to 2015) kept its gross margins over 80% and its operating margins close to 28%. I believe soon we will be back at these levels which will fuel dividend growth going forward.

Secondly and although net income came in way above normal at $21+ billion for fiscal 2017, reported free cash flows were $14.25 billion. Dividends paid out last year came in at $7.66 billion. This means that Pfizer at present has a free cash flow dividend pay-out ratio of around 53% which looks encouraging for potential for future hikes. Why is this important. When you combine a keen pay-out ratio with rising revenues and earnings and a share buyback scheme, robust dividend growth should follow. The $7 billion+ payment that is going to the dividend each year is not increasing that much due to the float consistently coming down. This is where Pfizer has an advantage over other companies in this space. It has the firepower both to continue rewarding shareholders as well as develop its new drugs. I don't know if we can say the same about the rest of the large caps in this space.

In a previous article, I stated that Merck (NYSE:MRK) was not the value play that longs tend to believe. Why? It paid out more in dividends last year than free cash flow it generated and its dividend growth rates have been very poor over the last number of years. Pfizer on the other hand has a much lower pay-out ratio at present and is growing its dividend at a much faster clip. Furthermore Pfizer is bringing down its float also at a much faster clip than Merck which is taking the pressure off dividend growth. Although Merck has possibly a stronger pipeline, I would encourage investors to look at the present numbers. Nobody can predict where both of these companies will be in 5 years time with their pipelines. I would wager though that Pfizer will keep on growing that dividend faster than Merck. Doesn't that put Pfizer investors one up already.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.