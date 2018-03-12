Valuation Dashboard: Healthcare - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Biotechnology looks undervalued regarding historical averages in Price/Earnings and Price/Free Cash Flow, but profitability measured by the median ROE is significantly below its historical baseline. Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Technology are moderately overpriced. The former group is just above its baseline in profitability, the latter is below it. Healthcare Equipment is the worst-looking group, with all metrics far below the baseline. Life Science Tools/Services are also far in overpriced territory, but they have a profitability factor close to the historical average. Data are mixed for Pharmaceuticals: P/FCF is good, P/E is moderately overpriced, P/S and ROE look very bad.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Healthcare Providers, Technology, Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, and deteriorated in HC Equipment.

P/S has deteriorated a bit in all healthcare industries

P/FCF is stable in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has not changed significantly except a deterioration for Life Science Tools/Services.

In 1 trailing month, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 1.5%. The Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV) and the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) have lagged the broad market benchmark by less than 1%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 Healthcare stocks on this period are Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), Envision Healthcare Corp. (EVHC), IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) and Zoetis Inc. (ZTS).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index and cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Celgene Corp. (CELG) BIOTECH Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) BIOTECH Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) BIOTECH MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) BIOTECH United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) BIOTECH AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) HCAREPROVID Express Scripts Holding Co. (ESRX) HCAREPROVID Humana Inc. (HUM) HCAREPROVID McKesson Corp. (MCK) HCAREPROVID Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (PBH) PHARMA

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Healthcare on 3/12/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF) and Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 52.75 27.18 -94.08% 4.39 3.18 -38.05% 50.45 30.51 -65.36% -37.68 -12.14 -25.54 Healthcare Providers 21.89 20.88 -4.84% 1.09 0.85 -28.24% 20.71 17.75 -16.68% 7.62 5.78 1.84 Healthcare Technology* 66.8 56.13 -19.01% 3.38 3.39 0.29% 37.07 35.77 -3.63% -14.65 -6.2 -8.45 Biotechnology 31.25 39.78 21.44% 42.26 29.01 -45.67% 25.34 43.74 42.07% -81.31 -64.42 -16.89 Pharmaceuticals 31.19 26.26 -18.77% 22.2 8.25 -169.09% 20.12 32.55 38.19% -64.26 -30.3 -33.96 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 51.25 29.52 -73.61% 4.43 3.39 -30.68% 39.15 27.28 -43.51% -19.31 -18.37 -0.94

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XPH, IBB with SPY in 1 month.

