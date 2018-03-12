Five Oaks: 8.73% Yield REIT, New Management, Material Risk, Preferred Share For Traders

As it stands, investors should consider OAKS and OAKS-A as risky investments until we see how new management will operate.

Depending how new management does, I may lower the risk rating further.

Five Oaks (OAKS) trades at a large discount to book value. I view OAKS as a hold as the start transitioning into a different strategy.

Source: OAKS investor presentation

OAKS was transitioning into agency ARMS. However, company announced a new strategic direction with the new management team. There is quite a bit of uncertainty for how this transition will go. Until I am able to see more details and watch it unfold, OAKS is a hold at their current discount to book value.

On a positive note, there are some advantages in focusing on CRE lending. The strategy shift gives OAKS the ability to increase interest income as rates move higher. If the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, commercial mortgage REITs should benefit.

On a final note about the common stock, OAKS has high operating expenses. The company also uses an expensive form of financing: preferred equity.

Preferred share

I use to have OAKS-A at a risk rating of 5. I’ve brought the risk rating down to a 4 with recent changes in the company. Based on what new management does, this number could continue to drop. For now, OAKS-A is a good security for traders when it drops into the buy zone.

Some investors may be suckered in by the high stripped yield of 8.73%. If new management works out exceptionally well, this preferred share may become a good option for B&H investors. For now, there is too much risk.

There is a little bit of call protection on the calendar until 12/23/2018. OAKS-A has an FTF (fixed to floating) at the end of call protection. The preferred share also has a floor at 8.75% (the original coupon rate).

The new management will face a difficult choice. The preferred equity is too expensive to leave outstanding, but the new management contract was explicitly designed to cap expenses as a percentage of “equity”. The definition included preferred equity. If management revised the contract to guarantee a minimum level of revenue in excess of the recently announced cap, it could destroy their credibility.

There is some dividend accrual. Remember that OAKS-A pays out a dividend monthly so we’re already nearly 60% of the way towards the next ex-dividend date. This puts the stripped price of OAKS-A around $25.05 (only $0.05 over call value).

Market cap to preferred equity

The market capitalization over preferred share liquidation is only 1.84x. As I said earlier, a lot of the company’s financing comes from this preferred share. This is a large part of why OAKS-A carries a risk rating of 4. Investors who are looking to buy preferred shares to buy and hold as long as possibly should be looking to preferred shares in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

New management should be looking to get these preferred shares, or as much as possible, off the books. However, even though the preferred stock is an expensive form of debt financing, management gets paid on the equity they create.

For those reasons, I view OAKS-A as a security for aggressive traders. If the price were to drop around $0.20, an investor could purchase shares with the intent to sell on a price jump. Beware the Q4 earnings release is coming up and could drive additional volatility.

Final thoughts

It will be interesting to see how new management turns out, but in the meantime I remain neutral on OAKS. That rating could change as I see how new management runs the company. OAKS-A has been upgraded from a risk rating of 5 to 4 making them an option for traders. The preferred share still carries a material amount of risk and should be considered when making an investment.

