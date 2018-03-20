Verastem In CLL: Opportunity And Caution

However, given the low valuation of the company, there appears to be significant risk-free opportunity.

Verastem (VSTM) made a case against all those theorists who said a low market cap drug cannot do a successful Phase 3 trial by providing very positive data at ASH late last year for its r/r CLL drug Duvelisib. Duvelisib, which is a first-in-class oral dual inhibitor of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma, showed excellent efficacy data over Ofatumumab (Arzerra), and manageable safety data.

There now remains three key questions - money and dilution, chances of approval, and competition and market potential.

Money and dilution

The company has a cash balance of about $52mn as of 6 months ago (later filings not available). Cash burn was approximately $23mn at that time, which, despite the Phase 3 trial having ended, should be about the same. There was a sudden increase in R&D expenses in that quarter, but we will assume, to err on the side of caution, that this has continued.

The company made a public offering in December of 8.4 million shares, per the press release, for a total of $25mn. The company also has a debt facility with Hercules Capital for $50mn (recent increase from $25mn to $50mn), $15mn of which has already been paid and the remaining $35mn will be paid upon acceptance of the NDA. Technically, this cash is just enough to see it through the next couple of months until the NDA acceptance, which was filed Feb 7.

This NDA will see its PDUFA sometime late this year. If approved, it will get to the market in Q1 2019. However, the $35mn they will be able to draw will not be enough to see them through that time given their current burn rate and cash balance. So there is going to be dilution before market entry. Expect this to happen on successful approval.

So, what are the chances of approval?

Chances of approval and SoC discussion

Duvelisib showed strong results in both the Phase 3 DUO trial in CLL /SLL and the Phase 2 DYNAMO trial in various lymphomas including iNHL. The salient points from the press release are:

“The Primary Outcome of Progression Free Survival (PFS) via Independent Review Committee (IRC) in the Intent to Treat (ITT) Population Significantly Favored Duvelisib Monotherapy Over Ofatumumab (Median PFS of 13.3 versus 9.9 Months, Respectively; Hazard Ratio (HR) of 0.52, p<0.0001) Similar Efficacy Benefit for Duvelisib Monotherapy Over Ofatumumab for Patients with 17p Deletion (Median PFS of 12.7 versus 9.0 Months, Respectively; HR of 0.41, p=0.0011) Oral Duvelisib Continues to Demonstrate a Consistent and Manageable Safety Profile.”

Now, while there are multiple treatment options in the market for CLL, duvelisib is oral and can theoretically be used at home. Also, while ofatumumab is one of the earlier treatment options in CLL, the results from duvelisib were significantly better. Most importantly, the safety profile was quite benign, with diarrhea and infections being the major non-hematologic side effects. For this patient population, both these side effects are to be expected from treatment.

Hematologic side effects were the usual neutropenia and anaemia, and there were no surprises. Notably, the 17p deletion subgroup, which has a known poor prognosis, came out strikingly well compared to control. 17p del is associated with about 30% of r/r patients and has poorer prognosis, so this result is very good for duvelisib. Not just the PFS primary endpoint, duvelisib also bettered ofatumumab in the secondary endpoint of Overall Response Rate or ORR.

When doing a comparison between this treatment and SoC in r/r CLL like FCR (fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab) and BR (bendamustine plus rituximab), it is important to note that the patient population in DUO had an average age of 69 years and had an average of at least two prior treatments including both FCR and BR in individual cases.

So the demographic was in quite advanced stages of CLL and that needs to be taken into account in any comparison assessments. It is to be noted that in this patient population, allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo HSCT) is not a treatment option due to the advanced age resulting in chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD). Below is a table comparing various available treatment options:

Source

It should also be noted that as wider choice of treatment options come to the market, each gets a niche space for itself based on patient categorization by age (≥ or <65, 70, or 75 years), creatinine clearance (< or ≥70 mL/min), and fitness assessment. This is combined with the ECOG (Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group) performance status and the CIRS (Cumulative Illness Rating Scale) measurement of comorbidities which may affect fitness.

So, broadly, any new treatment with specific differentiating characteristics (for duvelisib, these are, being oral, targeting both P13K delta and gamma, working well in 17p del population etc.) should find a niche market for itself in the melee of treatment options.

Ofatumumab’s place in the area was secured by the 2012 COMPLEMENT trial which demonstrated its superiority in combination with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide (OFA + FC) over FC alone, with PFS of 28.9 months with OFA + FC versus 18.8 months with FC. These results were comparable to adding rituximab to FC (PFS median 30.6 vs. 20.6 months), so in an indirect way, duvelisib can also be compared to this more well-known combo in r/r CLL.

The disease and market potential

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is the most common lymphoproliferative disorder in adults, with an “age-adjusted incidence of 4.8 to 5.0 per 100,000 person-years and a median age at diagnosis of 72 years.” The disease is characterized by accumulation of functionally incompetent (monoclonal) lymphocytes. Duvelisib’s NDA will also include SLL or small lymphocytic lymphoma which is a related disease - in fact, the disease is called CLL when it manifests primarily in the bone marrow and blood, while it is called SLL when present in the lymph nodes.

By 2015 figures, there were 26000 patients in second (and beyond) line CLL in developed markets. At approximately $150,000 treatment costs, and with some extrapolation for the almost 5 years since those figures, we can arrive at a market size of some $6bn by 2020. A 5% share of this market is $300mn, which is just one indication. For a <$200mn company, that is significant value indeed.

Bottomline

We see a high probability of approval, but significant dilution risk before the drug comes to the market. The other risk is that Imbruvica is a far stronger competitor than duvelisib, and testing it against just ofatumumab, which is nowhere near an SoC in CLL today, isn’t convincing (see a comparison of Imbruvica to Arzerra here). Plus management has little commercialisation experience, so there’s the question of whether the drug may be stillborn. However, even considering those risk factors, at current prices, VSTM is significantly undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSTM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.