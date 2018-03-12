Model 3 Hits Another Speed Bump: So Is It Time To Hit The Brakes On Tesla's Stock?

Source: Gas2.org

Model 3 Hits Another Speed Bump

To say that Tesla (TSLA) has experienced some trouble with the Model 3 roll out is an understatement. As a Tesla shareholder, it pains me to say that the all-important Model 3 “roll out/production process” has been quite troublesome to observe. Also, an emphasis must be made that unless things improve in a meaningful way at Tesla, investors may begin to lose faith in the company’s ability to live up to its enormous hype. Despite Tesla’s potential to significantly impact, disrupt, alter, and possibly dominate several key industries simultaneously, the company must first prove itself to be viable.

Why I'm Writing This Article

Some readers may be surprised that I am not writing my usual optimistic “everything is going to be fine with Tesla” article. But the truth is I cannot in good faith continue to disregard and explain away all the negative elements surrounding Tesla. No, I am not joining the dark side, I am not shorting Tesla, I am not here to put down the company, or to unfairly criticize it. In fact, I remain long TSLA with no immediate plan to sell my shares. I am writing this article to present an objective view of Tesla’s current predicament from a long’s perspective, without sugar coating it this time.

Model 3: Delay After Delay, and Problem After Problem

Most people are probably aware of Elon Musk’s punctuality issues by now. After all, the Model 3 is not the first Tesla automobile to arrive late to market. However, this particular vehicle arguably has the future of the entire company riding on it. There are literally hundreds of thousands of people waiting on their Model 3s to arrive. Not to mention the countless millions the company is continuously losing due to the inadequacies of its Model 3 launch.

By estimates prior to a few months ago, Tesla should have been producing at least 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by now. Moreover, the company should have been producing well-built vehicles, with a low-cost model available, and most importantly at a profit (or at least close to it by now).

Unfortunately, the reality of things appears to be much different. Assuming Bloomberg is accurate in what it’s reporting (I believe for the most part that the reporting is accurate), Tesla is producing a mere 655 Model 3s per week right now. This is far fewer than the 1,052 vehicles per week the company was producing a few weeks ago when I wrote my last Tesla article. Furthermore, this is fewer than the figure Tesla cited at the end of Q4, when the company claimed production capacity neared 1K vehicles per week in the last weeks of the year. This was two and a half months ago, not exactly the production curve I was looking for.

So, what's going on with the Model 3 production? I’ve mentioned repeatedly throughout my articles that a successful Model 3 roll out is essential to Tesla’s success. Is Bloomberg mistaken in its reporting, claiming that Tesla has produced fewer than 7,000 Model 3s so far this year? By the company’s latest guidance Tesla should be at around double that by now. My forecasts called for Tesla to approach 20,000 Model 3s by the end of Q1. Also, production was supposed to be ramped up to 2,500 Model 3s per week by the end of Q1. With production at under 700 Model 3s per week it seems next to impossible that the company will be able to triple production capacity within the next two weeks, and Tesla will be fortunate to crank out just 10K Model 3 units by the end of Q1. This is far fewer than I or many other analysts had expected.

Continuous Build Issues

It’s clear that Tesla is struggling to effectively construct its Model 3 vehicles. There are evident quality build issues that simply cannot be ignored anymore, or dismissed as mere unfounded attacks on the company. It would be somewhat understandable if the subpar build issues were somehow isolated to the very first Model 3 vehicles, but unfortunately the problems seem to be widespread and persistent in nature. Edmunds, among other reviewers, recently put out a “mixed review” of the Model 3 vehicle, citing panel misalignments and other issues concerning build quality. Moreover, there are reports of showroom Model 3s with noticeably misaligned panels and other evident build quality shortcomings.

I can't confirm 100% that the owner of this vehicle received it in this form, but this is not the only such report. So some credence must be given to the build quality concerns. A completive benchmarking firm even compared Model 3s build quality to Kia's in the 90s. I remember Kia's around this time, and obviously this is not a favorable comparison. Anyways, I would be upset if a Model 3 in this form arrived at my doorstep, especially after years of waiting for the vehicle.

The Bottom Line on Production

These defects highlight Tesla’s inexperience and struggle with mass market production. Sure, the company constructs well-packaged Model S and Model X vehicles, but the Model 3 is a much different animal. Model S and X vehicles are much more expensive, don’t require as much automation in the production process, and are not meant to be churned out at an extremely fast pace the Model 3 is. For the Model 3 to be a success Tesla needs to produce the vehicle efficiently and at a profit. The production process is very complex and highly automated, and the vehicles need to fly off the assembly line in uniform fashion capable of delivering real profits to Tesla.

So far, Tesla has not demonstrated it can accomplish any of these crucial elements successfully. Producing 655 vehicles per week over five months into a production cycle is not where the company should be by now. Moreover, Tesla is a corporation and not a nonprofit organization. So, these cars need to be built at a profit, preferably with around a 25% gross margin. I think it is safe to say that Tesla is nowhere near that right now. The company would be fortunate to not have a negative gross margin on the Model 3 vehicle this quarter. Regardless what the current gross margin on the Model 3 is right now, due to the depressed production numbers it can’t be higher than a few percent. Also, it’s painfully clear that the excruciatingly slow ramp up is continuously draining cash from the company.

Possible Silver Lining

A recent Bloomberg report indicates that Tesla’s Model 3 line was down for four days February 20th to the 24th due to scheduled upgrades. This could be a major reason behind Bloomberg’s reporting of a significant slowdown in Model 3 production. A production pick up is expected and while the exact figures remain a mystery, better insight should be available within the next few weeks.

This could be looked at as an encouraging factor as it shines some light on the possible reason behind the recent slump in Model 3 production. However, it is still unclear at what pace the Model 3 vehicle will be produced going forward. Ideally Tesla will hit its 2,500 vehicle target by the end of Q1. The market seems to be reacting to this news very favorably as the stock is trading up by over $10, or 3.3% at $338 following the report.

So, why is Model 3 Production So Crucial?

Mainly because the clock is ticking. For a company that has shown just one profitable quarter since going public eight years ago, Tesla has a lot of debt, roughly $10 billion to be exact. Moreover, the company’s nearly 2 to 1 debt to equity ratio is relatively high, especially for a company burning through an increasing amount of capital each quarter. Tesla lost nearly $2 billion last year, roughly 75% of the losses came in the last two quarters of the year, as Model 3 “production hell” was at its hottest. Tesla lost more in the fourth quarter of 2017 alone than it did in all of 2016. This dynamic highlights just how draining a lackluster Model 3 effort is on the company’s balance sheet. But regrettably, production problems are persisting, and the company is likely to clock in another huge loss this quarter. Current estimates call for a loss of around $530 million, but admittedly the numbers could be worse.

Conclusion

If Tesla continues to disappoint investors by not living up to its forecasts in any meaningful way, shape, or form, it is likely that the company will begin to alienate some of its stockholders. To avoid a potential disaster, the company needs to demonstrate two things. One, that it can meaningfully ramp up production of the Model 3 vehicle to at least a few thousand (3-4K) units per week before the end of Q2. And two, Tesla must demonstrate that it can improve production efficiency and stem the financial bleeding that is causing the company to hemorrhage cash at an alarming pace.

If Tesla can demonstrate that it can effectively deliver a high-quality mass market product (Model 3) vehicle to consumers at an acceptable profitability rate, the company should get past a major hurdle in its path to becoming a highly successful enterprise. But until then, Tesla has a tough road ahead.

I remain constructive on Tesla long term, and I believe that ultimately the company will overcome the Model 3 issues. Preferably the company will alleviate these worries by providing a smaller than expected loss and higher guidance on the next earnings call. Also, it would be constructive for the company to start reporting some real income in the next year or so. I continue to hold a long position in Tesla, and plan to remain long unless the company’s position doesn’t improve over the next few quarters and/or if the price falls decisively below $300.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

