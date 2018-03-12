Natural Gas To Face Continued Headwinds Despite The Near-Term Return Of Bullish Storage Withdrawals

Despite favorable near-term natural gas demand, I expect any rallies to be short-lived and the commodity to trade at the lower limits of its trading range, which will be beneficial to bulls long-term.

Temperatures will remain cold this week in the wake of an exiting nor'easter, but mild temperatures could return for the second half of March.

The EIA will likely announce the first bullish storage withdrawal in a month in this week's Storage Report, but its impact may be blunted by the fast-approaching Shoulder Season.

Natural gas continued its very tranquil trading pattern last week, rising 1.4% on the week to settle at $2.73/MMBTU. After peaking at over $3.63/MMBTU during the record cold first week of 2018, natural gas then crashed spectacularly, falling more than a dollar in just 2 weeks to as low as $2.55/MMBTU by early February. Since then, however, the commodity has been tightly range-bound, between $2.55/MMBTU and $2.75/MMBTU over the past month, as shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Natural gas prices for 2018 so far showing a sharp sell-off in January followed by generally range-bound trading. [Source: EIA]

At the same time, volatility has vanished. The figure below plots average 10-day volatility, which has fallen from a peak +/-4% per day in late January to a mere +/-0.7% per day. This is the lowest volatility the sector has seen since October 2015.

Figure 2: 10-day average daily natural gas volatility for 2018 to-date showing a sharp decline in daily volatility. [Source: EIA]

The low volatility has likely been driven by offsetting influences of a large natural gas storage deficit and weak demand throughout February and early March.

I expect volatility to remain soft and prices to remain range-bound this week as the EIA will likely announce the first bullish storage withdrawals in a month in its weekly Storage Reports this week and next, but the impact of strong demand will be blunted by the approaching shoulder season.

The EIA will release its weekly Natural Gas Storage Report for March 3-9 this Thursday at 10:30 AM EDT. I am projecting a -103 BCF storage withdrawal for the week, which would be a slight 6 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average -97 BCF draw. However, it would be the first triple-digit withdrawal since the week of February 10-16 and the first overall bullish withdrawal versus the 5-year average overall since the week of February 3-9. Additionally, it would be 48 BCF larger than last year's withdrawal. As shown in Figure 3 below, a -103 BCF withdrawal would be the fourth largest in the past 5 years, behind -153 BCF in 2014 and twin -132 draws in 2013 and 2015, but well ahead of anemic -55 BCF and -17 BCF withdrawals in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Figure 3: Projected Natural Gas Storage Withdrawal For March 3-9, A 5-Year Historical Comparison [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Longer term, a -103 BCF withdrawal would be the 8th largest in the full 24-year period for which EIA data is available dating back to 1994, as shown in Figure 4 below. Withdrawals during this period have ranged from -153 BCF in 2014 to -17 BCF in 2016.

Figure 4: Projected Natural Gas Storage Withdrawal For March 3-9, A Full 24-year Historical Comparison [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

The strong withdrawal was driven by a weather-related spike in heating demand with residential/commercial demand jumping more than 5 BCF/day week-over-week to just under 35 BCF/day. Weather-related demand was boosted by a sharp cool down in which US population-weighted mean temperatures averaged 46.3F last week, down 5.3F week-over-week and very close to historical normals for the first time in a month. Withdrawals were also supported by a rare weekly decline in US production, which, by EIA estimates, fell 0.4 BCF/day week-over-week to 78.1 BCF/day, still up over 6.5 BCF/day year-over-year.

Should a -103 BCF draw verify, natural gas inventories would fall to 1522 BCF, the lowest since April 7, 2015. The storage deficit versus the 5-year average would grow to -306 BCF - still down 180 BCF from the January 2018 peak of -486 BCF - while the year-over-year deficit would climb to an impressive -728 BCF, a new 4-year high.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, expect natural gas demand to remain strong as the third nor'easter in as many weeks sets its eyes on New England. In the wake of this storm, much colder-than-average temperatures will dominate the major population and demand centers of the East Coast. As a result, I project that daily natural gas storage withdrawals could reach -20 BCF/day on Wednesday, nearly triple the -7 BCF/day 5-year average, as shown in Figure 5 below.

Figure 5: Projected Daily Natural Gas Storage Withdrawals For March 10-16 Showing Consistently Above-Average Demand. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

For the full week of March 10-16, I am projecting a preliminary -104 BCF storage draw, a strong 51 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average. It would be the second largest weekly withdrawal in the last 5 years and would push the storage deficit versus the 5-year average back up to -354 BCF. The EIA will release its official Storage Report for this week on Thursday, March 22, at 10:30 AM EDT.

Despite expecting triple-digit bullish storage withdrawals for last week and this week, I am skeptical that natural gas bulls will be able to convert this into a sustainable rally, for several reasons. First, even as the storage deficit starts to climb again, the calendar is so late into the heating season that the difference between season-ending inventories of 1300 BCF and 1400 BCF is rather negligible - I am projecting 1345 BCF right now - given that investors are now confident that inventories will bottom at a manageable level this year. Cold snaps early in the winter - this year included - traditionally result in much larger and more sustained price spikes given the greater uncertainty about a winter-long period of cold temperatures that, come spring, could prompt a supply crisis a la 2014. Additionally, while last week and the upcoming week featured, and will feature, abundant cold air, long-range term models are already suggesting that the weather pattern for the second half of March will flip to a pattern less conducive for natural gas demand. Such a pattern would be characterized by in a trough across the sparsely-populated West bringing cold air south from Canada and a ridge across the major demand centers of the East allowing warmer-than-average temperatures to build north. While nationwide temperatures may be close to average, major population centers would be asymmetrically impacted by warmer weather and natural gas demand would suffer. Additionally, nuclear reactor outages remain at 5-year lows which will continue to suppress temperature-independent substitution demand at a time of year when such demand can be a significant contributor to overall gas demand. And finally, as heating demand fades, the impact of domestic natural gas production, which is up 7 BCF/day year-over-year, will be magnified and could result in a greatly loosened supply/demand balance. Between April and early June, I am expecting a string of at least 4 >+100 BCF weekly storage injections after seeing just 1 last year. As a result, I expect that any weather-driven natural gas rallies will be short-lived before sellers step back in and I would be surprised to see the commodity trade over $3.00/MMBTU for an extended period of time.

On the other hand, natural gas inventories will head into April and the Shoulder Season with a storage deficit versus the 5-year average of over -300 BCF and a year-over-year deficit of over -700 BCF. This cushion should limit any steep losses. For this reason, I expect range-bound trading with a price floor of $2.50/MMBTU. In fact, it is in long-term natural gas bulls' best interest that natural gas prices trade at the lower end of this range so as to maximize fuel-switching to natural gas, support strong summertime powerburn demand, and keep supply/demand balance as tight as possible before new natural gas projects, including LNG export facilities, come online during the second half of 2018 and finally help counter gains in supply. For this reason, I am short natural gas near-term via a short VelocityShares 3x Long ETF (UGAZ) position with a price target of $2.50/MMTBU for the commodity. Alternative options for such exposure would be a long position in the VelocityShares 3X Short ETF (DGAZ) or a short position in the 1x US Natural Gas Fund (UNG). While short the sector presently, I will look to get back on the long side this summer with an expected 3Q and 4Q rally.

