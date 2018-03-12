At A 9-Month Low, National Beverage Looks Attractive Again

National Beverage (FIZZ) continues to be one of the more divisive stocks in the market. FIZZ bulls see huge value in the company's LaCroix brand, between impressive growth at the moment and a large runway going forward as the company penetrates new markets and new channels. FIZZ bears see a stock that's overvalued, given that ~half of revenue comes from a declining soda business, along with management concerns and competitive risk.

For the most part, I've leaned toward the bullish side, though I argued back in September the stock had moved a little too far, too fast. After an 8%+ drop on Friday following the company's fiscal Q3 earnings release (ending January), that's turned out to be the case:

Source: finviz.com

But from here, it looks the market has overshot again. The Q3 report apparently missed analyst estimates, but it appears that the revenue miss was driven by the soda business - not the key LaCroix product. The short report issued by Glaucus Research last year should be discredited at this point. As for valuation, it's true that LaCroix only generates ~half of revenue (and it's frustrating that National Beverage refuses to disclose how much), but even considering that fact, the stock doesn't look all that expensive on an earnings basis.

The chart is a bit ugly, admittedly, and there are realistic risks here. But with FIZZ's valuation coming in, and its growth still intact, the rewards seem worth taking those risks.

Q3 Earnings

I'm not entirely sure what drove Friday's sell-off, to be honest. The above-linked report said the company missed analyst expectations on revenue; Yahoo Finance suggests the figure was pretty much exactly in line. EPS was strong, however; as reported, the figure was $0.88, with ~$0.09 in benefits relative to deferred tax liabilities and another ~$0.06 from tax reform impact on prior periods. Those effects aside, EPS of $0.73 looks ahead of the two estimates (per Yahoo) of $0.66 and $0.70.

It's possible the Q3 release itself didn't help; the headline referenced "inclement weather" and CEO Nick Caporella wrote somewhat confusingly in the release that "to adjust for this tax modification was more than uncomfortable". Toward the end, Caporella referred to "witness[ing] most major players in the carbonated soft drink (CSD)) business educate retailers on 'How to make less - Profits!' [sic]." That appears to be a reference to increasing competition - though Caporella also said "the concerned retailers are rebuking these harmful efforts".

Whatever the cause, and whatever the expectations, Q3 numbers look pretty solid from here. Revenue increased 16.9% year over year. Volume rose 14.9%, and ASPs increased 2%, per the 10-Q. The revenue growth could be seen as a modest disappointment, as it represents a deceleration from Q1 (19.7%) and Q2 (20.1%). But the relative weakness appears to have come from the soda side, with the Q citing the "conclusion of the Company's retail brands business" and an overall decline in that category. Power+ Brands volume still rose 38% - against a tough 48.6% comparison in the prior-year quarter. (Note that the numbers imply that volume has more than doubled in two years.)

And as far as valuation goes, Power+ (which is mostly LaCroix and LaCroix Curate, plus Rip It energy drink, Everfresh and Mr. Pure juices, and Shasta sparkling) is the driver here. Its growth is pretty much in line with the 37.9% increase in Q1 and 41% rise in Q2. Bears argue that FIZZ is overvalued in part because only ~half of sales come from LaCroix (more on this later). If the two categories deserve dramatically different valuations (and they do), then a weaker quarter in soda shouldn't impact overall valuation all that much.

Gross margin continues to expand, rising to 40.1% from 39% the year before. The Q cites mix shift, which makes some intuitive sense: LaCroix (made from just carbonated water and "essence") is probably cheaper than the declining soda/juice brands.

I can see some potential reason for concern relative to SG&A, which leveraged only ~15 bps in the quarter. On an absolute basis, the figure rose 16%, due to higher selling, distribution, and marketing spend. That's an uptick from recent trends (+11.2% in 1H, +10.3% in FY17), and perhaps suggests that steadily expanding operating margins (now well past 20%) are getting closer to a ceiling.

From a high-level perspective, I can see how an investor might see the quarter as bearish. Revenue growth was a little slower than expected/hoped; spend was a little higher. Given a relatively dear valuation (particularly on an implied basis relative to the LaCroix ~half of the business), and the possibility that earnings growth is starting to decelerate, bears can argue that the quarter confirms their thesis.

But I don't see that as the case. The top line is fine as far as LaCroix goes; if the soda business is modestly weaker than expected, it barely makes a ripple as far as valuation goes. (It's tough to argue that sodas drive more than 15% of the total value of the business here, assuming 1x+ revenue and an 8-10x EBITDA multiple to a very rough profit estimate. Cut the valuation of that business 20% and FIZZ probably should drop 3% at most.) The increase in SG&A spend is a bit concerning. But gross margin, at least, should continue to rise simply from mix help, and there's possibly (if not likely) some impact on SG&A as a percentage of sales from the cited weather issues. (Unsurprisingly, the exact impact was not detailed in either the release or the Q.) The growth story here still looks perfectly intact.

The Bear Case

Meanwhile, I still think the bear case here is rather weak, even if shorts have made a healthy profit over the past six months. I argued immediately after the Glaucus report in September 2016 that the accusations of earnings manipulation fell flat. The reported numbers going year-by-year did make sense; while Glaucus asked how sales rose without higher marketing or freight spend, LaCroix's initial burst came largely from word of mouth (I saw it happen here in Chicago) and fuel costs fell as volume rose. More broadly, as I've noted repeatedly, no one cared what FIZZ earnings were earlier this decade. The stock had thin volume, no analyst coverage, and was (and is) three-quarters owned by Caporella.

Any bear still arguing that National Beverage did manipulate or is manipulating earnings needs to explain why Caporella would bother doing so then. And he or she needs to explain why expenses have steadily risen of late - at precisely the time it would make sense for them to do so. Is National Beverage still manipulating the numbers? Or did they just happen to stop when everyone started paying attention?

So if we accept that the reported fundamentals are accurate, the bear case requires that growth decelerate rather dramatically - and rather quickly. Because at this point, FIZZ simply isn't that expensive. On a trailing twelve-month basis, EV/EBITDA is about 19.3x. EPS, backing out the deferred tax liability benefit, is $2.96. Normalizing for a 20.5% tax rate (based on a historical 34% rate under the old federal statutory rate), the figure is $3.30.

That latter figure implies a sub-26x P/E multiple, backing out $3+ per share in cash. P/FCF is a bit higher, as capex has risen this fiscal year. But it's not as if FIZZ is trading at some unsustainable multiple. Consider this comparison:

Metric FIZZ Company A Revenue Growth 19.0%* 10.5% EBIT Margin 21.8% 35.6% EBITDA Margin 23.3% 37.0% EBIT Growth 30.6%* 10.5% EV/EBITDA 19.3x 25.3x Tax-Normalized P/E ex-cash 25.8x 33.7x

* - first nine months of FY18; margin and P/E figures based on TTM; Company A figures from calendar year 2017

Company A is Monster Beverage (MNST), which hit a 6-month low itself two weeks ago after falling 14% following its Q4 report. Right now, fundamentally, FIZZ looks more attractive from a growth standpoint. It's cheaper on an earnings basis. Margins are still expanding, while Monster's were flat in 2017. And its EBIT growth is almost triple that of Monster.

Obviously, a single table doesn't justify some sort of long FIZZ/short MNST pair trade. Monster has much better margins on an absolute basis. But the gap between the companies does show that FIZZ simply isn't that expensive anymore.

So what's the case that FIZZ is still too expensive? One argument made by bearish analysts is that 50% of the business is not LaCroix - and so doesn't merit much of a multiple. That's true. Assuming profits are split 50/50, I'd estimate the soda business is worth maybe 8-9x EBITDA (Cott (COT) got ~9x in its sale to Refresco) which values LaCroix in the 28-30x range.

That's a big multiple, admittedly. But is it unrealistic for a business growing volume 38% with margins that are 20%+ and expanding? Hardly. And bears can't have it both ways. Yes, ~50% of sales are coming from low-growth categories. But with that headwind, FIZZ overall continues to post huge growth in volume, sales, and margins.

So the argument has to be, then, that LaCroix is going to see growth decelerate dramatically. And Credit Suisse analyst Laurent Grandet summed up that case to Bloomberg back in October:

If you think about it, what this company has is the brand name. It is very strong with millennials and they tend to turn their back to big brands. But there is no IP [intellectual property], so everyone can do the flavored water and basically you come back to the valuation.

As far as valuation goes, it doesn't look prohibitive: Grandet himself had a $93 price target ahead of earnings. Really, at this point, the bull/bear argument comes down to the idea that "everyone can do the flavored water". As Grandet pointed out in January, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is entering the space. PepsiCo (PEP) is launching Bubly after making an effort with its Aquafina brand. Coca-Cola (KO) label Dasani has flavored sparkling water, and acquired Topo Chico in October.

The bear case here has to be based on the category slowing down (or simply being a fad) and/or competition coming for LaCroix. That's a terrible bear case. For one, the argument that LaCroix's appeal is narrowed to "millennials" is simply wrong. The demographics are much, much wider (including children). Secondly, Pepsi and Coke already took a shot at LaCroix. Privately held Polar has made some inroads in the category. Yet, LaCroix continues to take market share and consistently post near-40% volume growth.

Maybe Bubly is a better competitor than Pepsi's Aquafina was (Grandet has projected $100 million in revenue this year and $220 million next year). We'll see. Dismissing LaCroix as flavored water "everyone can do" ignores the incredible brand loyalty of the product; LaCroix sales have grown, and are growing, with limited marketing efforts. The idea that Bubly is going to dislodge LaCroix drinkers flies in the face of the many drinkers I know. (And for what it's worth, to my untrained eye the Bubly ad campaign looks like exactly what it is: an inauthentic, copycat effort.)

What's kind of ironic in comparing FIZZ fundamentals to MNST is that the bull/bear arguments sound roughly similar to when MNST itself was heavily shorted several years back. Energy drinks themselves looked like a potential fad. "Everyone can do" energy drinks, too. But the Monster brand and the category growth were strong enough to keep the top line growing, and operating leverage took care of the rest.

It's not guaranteed that LaCroix will follow the same path - but it seems the most likely outcome. The category should stay strong, as it continues to take customers from soda, whose US volume has fallen for 12 straight years. Just because National Beverage can't patent LaCroix doesn't mean its customers are going to defect. In my experience with LaCroix drinkers, Bubly sales are going to come from adding new customers to the category, rather than taking customers from LaCroix. (Note, too, that the stuff is cheap: competitors will have a tough time trying to undercut LaCroix on price.)

And yet FIZZ now is valued at a sharp discount to MNST despite being much earlier in its growth. That seems far too pessimistic. Simply moving FIZZ to MNST multiples values it at $116-117, about 30% upside. DCF calculations obviously are based on how an investor sees growth going forward, but even a reasonable deceleration from current levels still values FIZZ above $100.

There are risks here. It's possible competition will win this time, or at least stunt LaCroix's growth. The non-LaCroix business could turn further south, presenting a stiffer headwind to consolidated growth. FIZZ might not be expensive anymore, but it's not cheap. And a takeout scenario is complicated by the fact that Pepsi or Coke probably aren't good acquirers, because they're exactly the kind of companies many core LaCroix customers are trying to avoid in the first place.

But there are rewards, too. Numbers aside, LaCroix is the dominant brand in a growing category. It has intense brand loyalty. It still has room for geographic expansion, and new channels (like convenience stores and other single-serve options). And the valuation is hardly prohibitive given 30%+ EPS growth. The bear case requires that all those positives to come to an end rather quickly, and lead multiples to contract toward the low 20s. That's unlikely - and if the bears are wrong, there's plenty of room for FIZZ to rebound, and upside back toward $100+.