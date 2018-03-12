Square Assembles An Army Of Services

The mis-perception in point 1 will not last forever, and presents an overlooked buying opportunity. Square may be very undervalued.

Square Cash has stiff competition from PayPal's Venmo, but performs banking functions Venmo does not (direct deposit and debit card), and is currently more popular in app stores.

Transaction-based revenue is strong and growing (+32% year-over-year), but services revenue is higher margin, and growth is meteoric at +95%. These may eclipse transaction profits over time.

Square’s transaction processing is the gateway to Square’s loans, payroll, invoices, ordering, and a host of other service verticals that are overlooked outside the industry.

Investors and consumers are familiar with Square as a card payment processor. This perception is out of date and does not reflect the present or growth potential.

Processing credit card transactions was just the beginning. Square (NYSE:SQ) is gearing up two huge ecosystems around profitable business services and banking the under-banked.

First: Square Has Won Point Of Sale

Before we break down Square's offerings, let's take a very quick look at Square's Point of Sale popularity versus the competition:

POS App Apple App Store Reviews Google Play Store Reviews Square 959 93,484 PayPal Here 396 31,209 Shopify 34 353 ShopKeep 28 N/A Toast N/A 100

Square is clearly winning the PoS war. (Toast, founded in 2012, could either be considered up-and-coming or aptly-named.)

Distancing themselves from their PoS rivals might make Square a better bet than Shopify (SHOP) or PayPal (PYPL), but it doesn't explain why Square itself is undervalued. Read on.

The Whole Square Ecosystem

In addition to Point of Sale transaction processing, Square now does:

Loans

Payroll

Invoices, Appointments, Analytics

Inventory and SKU management for retail

Location and employee management

CRM, feedback, loyalty, gift cards, linking customer data with POS data

E-commerce

Analytics by location and employee management

Delivery (Square's Caviar arranges the drivers) and Pickup

Most of these are essential components of a modern business. Several big companies roll their own, spending hundreds of millions in the process. Everyone else stitches together hardware, software, payments, loans and payroll services from different vendors. If these services cannot easily be done, many smaller companies simply go without.

Square now achieves major differentiation by selling not just point of sale, but a host of business needs in what has traditionally been a highly fragmented and complex services environment. Many of these services represent significant margins with few costs to Square, and cross-selling is easy once a customer is on the platform. Square is no longer just a payment processor, but a business ecosystem company.

By linking customer data with point-of-sale and transaction data, we can offer our sellers targeted marketing campaigns and a closed-loop system that allows sellers to easily assess the return on investment of their marketing efforts. – From the 10-K

Customers get big value from this closed loop, and Square gets big value in the cross-selling.

The Genius Of Square Capital

Square Capital offers exclusive access to small business loans for Square customers. They can do this better than traditional business loans for three reasons:

Square has all the sale data from the business already, since the business is processing transactions with Square PoS.

Square has all the sale data from several other competing businesses and sectors in the area, since the business in question isn't the only one using Square.

Loan repayment occurs automatically through a fixed percentage of every card transaction a seller takes.

Together, this means Square can originate loans faster and with less risk than a bank offering business loans. Again, the closed loop presents a big advantage for both Square and their customers. Every single Square business is a potential customer any time they need extra cash to expand or experiment.

Example loan offer from squareup.com

Loans are sized from $500 to $100,000 with an average payback period of 9 months. For growing businesses, this presents a huge opportunity and another reason to pick Square. For Square, it's very high margins and minimal risk.

Growth

Every point of sale customer is a potential customer for Square's other products, and Square's other products are an increasing share of their revenue. Here I have revenue, cost, and margin numbers for the last three years. Note how Subscription & Services went from 4.58% of revenue to 11.41%, while having almost double the gross margin versus transaction-based margins.

2015 2016 2017 Transaction based revenue 1,050,445 1,456,160 1,920,174 Transaction as % of revenue 82.90% 85.22% 86.72% Subscription & services based revenue 58,013 129,351 252,664 S&S as % of revenue 4.58% 7.57% 11.41% Total revenue 1,267,118 1,708,721 2,214,253 Transaction based costs 672,667 943,200 1,230,290 Transaction as % of costs 74.98% 83.27% 89.48% Subscription & services costs 22,470 43,132 75,720 S&S as % of costs 2.50% 3.81% 5.51% Total costs 897,088 1,132,683 1,374,947 Transaction based gross margin 35.96% 35.23% 35.93% Subscription & services gross margin 61.27% 66.66% 70.03% Total gross margin 29.20% 33.71% 37.90%

Tabular data is my own work. Every number can be checked using their last 10-K.

Not only is the Subscription and Services gross margin impressive, but the Subscription and Services costs consist "primarily of Caviar-related costs" (from their 10-K). The other services like payroll and loans practically print money, or in the words of CFO Sarah Friar, "It's certainly nice to see a line that's growing 96% year-over-year when it's pounding out the amount of absolute dollars that you also see in the quarter."

So Square does transactions, and that's where the meat of their revenue comes from today, but services growth and services margins are not to be overlooked. It reminds me of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) back in 2011 when AWS was listed in the "Other" revenue column on their 10-K, even though by that year it was Amazon's #1 area of revenue growth. Anybody who read that 10-K and didn't buy AMZN was insane, and today of course AWS is a sea of pure profit for that company and in its own category.

I think these easily cross-sold services that Square is putting out will be a similar money-printing machine for Square, and an easy decision for almost every one of their customers. Of course, Point of Sale transactions are still the very important foot in the door, and that's a foot Square is solidly ahead on in the US market.

(Square's growth overseas probably deserves its own article, so I won't talk about that here. If you don't know: They are in the US, Canada (2012 and with Interac, 2017), Japan (2013), Australia (2016), and the UK (2017). They have announced the intention to expand to additional markets but have not named names.)

Not Just For Small Sellers

Gross Payment Volume mix by seller size. Larger sellers are becoming more of Square's base. From the 10-K.

Square is often considered a payment processor for small businesses, but is increasingly serving larger sellers. The perception that Square is just for small businesses may hurt the company in the near term as medium and large businesses don't yet consider switching, but it also represents an opportunity for investors looking for stocks that might be undervalued because of this mis-perception.

(Besides, today's small businesses are tomorrow's large ones, and today's small businesses are using Square.)

The Lowest Margin Service: Caviar

Square acquired the food delivery service Caviar in 2014 and has been building out the brand since. Food delivery is an extremely crowded market but we can tell Square is confident that this idea is worth exploring because they keep taking on acquisitions to support the model. They acquired the 32-year-old company Entrees On Trays, a Texan food delivery service, and OrderAhead, a pickup service, to expand reach and expand beyond just delivery. Unique Caviar-only options slightly increases the brand value. Square's pitch to new customers is similar to its other services:

Use our delivery and pickup services to increase sales and bring in new customers. We handle all the logistics, service, and support to quickly get your food to more customers.

(And their pitch to customers: "Find hot, single food in your area.")

Square's addition of food pickup makes for an easy track to on-board Square's restaurant customers into the service. It is in the interests of most restaurants and cafes to offer mobile order-ahead options, and places too small to offer delivery can easily add the option with the service, since Caviar provides the drivers.

I'm not pessimistic about Caviar, but I left it for last because I don't think we can expect significant growth from it in the near term, relative to all the other services. As I mentioned earlier, it is a significant source of cost for the services revenue section.

Square's Cash App: Banking the Under-Banked

We want to expand the financial services we offer and we will continue to focus on the under-served. – Jack Dorsey, last conference call

First, ask yourself: What do you need to open a bank account for the first time? Is it easier than downloading an app, creating a custom signature, and getting your debit card in the mail? If it's harder than that, sorry banks, Cash App has already won the next generation of customers.

Square's Cash App directly competes with PayPal’s Venmo (an acquisition), and illustrates a second ecosystem for Square.

Venmo has long maintained a popularity edge over Cash App, which is reflected in the review numbers: Cash has 26,302 reviews versus Venmo’s 108,275 in Google Play store, or 30.7K reviews (Cash App) vs. 1.9M reviews (Venmo) in the Apple App Store. This reflects a considerable incumbent lead for Venmo over Cash App.

However, app popularity numbers are starting to edge into Square’s favor, which suggests that Venmo’s incumbent advantage may be eroding. Right now, Square Cash wins in all app store rankings (As of March 10th):

Apple App Store Top Apps Google Play Top Apps Square #1 in Finance, #17 overall #38 PayPal #2 in Finance, #34 overall #42 Venmo #3 in Finance, #35 overall #85

Venmo and Square both make money by charging a small fee for instant deposit, as well as charging businesses that accept them as payment options. However, Square has two new avenues for growth and revenue that Venmo does not.

In April 2017, Square's Cash App launched Cash Card, a debit card you order and customize with your signature, which is linked to your Cash account. From that point on users can make payments anywhere a debit card is accepted, and like any card, Square gets a cut of the fee from the debit-accepting merchant.

Venmo scrambled to beta test a similar debit card offering in September 2017, which was available to only a few people, derided as ugly (it was literally a picture of pizza dough, they promised the design wasn't meant for general release), and seems to have dropped off the radar since then. Cash App's card is almost upon its one-year anniversary.

Then in March of this year, Cash App announced support for direct deposit of paychecks. This means Cash App now approximates a bank, with every user that wants one getting payday deposits, a routing number, account number, and debit card. There are no bank fees, and the setup is ATM capable. Square reaps the profits from users purchasing with their debit Cash Cards (through merchant vendor debit fees, not charging the users fees).

Issuing account numbers and debit cards means Square's Cash App ecosystem is much more than just P2P payments, it is the easiest way for an under-banked person to bank. And this banking product is reaching a segment that traditional banks have had a hard time dealing with (and seem to actively shun, with account minimums and maintenance fees).

"Every Friday we see a significant bump [in Cash App activity] because of payday." – Jack Dorsey, last conference call

According to Jack Dorsey, the Cash Card is reaching the under-banked audience successfully, with the two most popular uses of Cash Card being McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). And after them, Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT), which suggests millennials are using it in big numbers too. Dorsey also called out usage among everyday services, like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Spotify (Pending:SPOT).

In other words, Square has re-invented the basics of banking, packaged into a simple app, with zero-friction onboarding. Every bank's dream is to get the new generation of people to sign up, and Cash App's simplicity has the opportunity to take the lion's share.

Cash App And Venmo Diverge

This is a differentiation from Venmo that might lead to a total reversal in incumbency. Cash App not only has services Venmo does not, but more avenues to monetization. CFO Sarah Friar said, "Over a third of all Cash App transactions are monetized" through instant deposit, Cash App business, using a credit card, or now particularly through the (debit) Cash Card itself. Cash App does not have its own revenue line in Square's 10-K, but we can presume it is relatively profitable, and the debit card advantage suggests it has a much higher percent of monetized transaction than Venmo, since it has more avenues.

Unfortunately, PayPal also does not give specifics on Venmo's profitability, they only state transaction volume (and in the 10-K, hardly mention Venmo). In January, CEO Schulman did say about Venmo: "While we're still in the early stages of monetization, we're very encouraged by our initial leads on engagement."

I don't have an MBA, but I think that translates to "It's not profitable, but look at the great user count."

Lastly, Bitcoin

Yes, you can buy and sell bitcoin with Square Cash. Friar noted it is "really immaterial" to Square's financials, and I suggest you take their word for it. If you want to invest in bitcoin, don't buy SQ, just download the Cash App and buy bitcoin.

Conclusion

The impressions that Square is just a payment processor and just for small businesses are some of its biggest weaknesses, but it is a marketing problem and only a matter of time. If it is a weakness, then it is also a buying opportunity.

There are payment processors, but no payment, payroll, loan, inventory and employee management systems except Square. I expect growth to be stronger, and the gains stickier, than any of Square's current competitors.

There are peer-to-peer payment apps, but no competitor gives you a debit card that can be used anywhere including ATMs, and accepts your paycheck as funding. As I said above: What do you do to open a bank account for the first time? If it's harder than installing an app, Square's Cash App has already won the customer.

Square is experiencing big growth and iterating fast on two fronts, and I think it's only a matter of time before we see the market value it to reflect its real potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.