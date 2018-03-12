H.B. Fuller Should Benefit From A Growing Economy

H.B. Fuller Co (FUL) is a specialty chemical company based in St Paul, Minnesota. This article will briefly outline the company and cover the reasons why I think an investment in Fuller at current prices may be rewarding for the long-term investor.

A specialty chemical company is different than a traditional commodity chemical company. Specialty chemicals "...are chemical products that are sold on the basis of their performance or function, rather than their composition. Commodity chemicals on the other hand are sold strictly on the basis of their chemical composition" according to IHS Markit. A specialty chemical company has to rely on innovation to remain relevant. Innovation is a core competency of HB Fuller according to its CEO Jim Owens. In 2017, Fuller filed 14 new patents.

Fuller specializes in adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemicals. It serves industrial and consumer markets. Its products are used in a variety of industries including construction, aerospace, automotive, energy systems, packaging, electronics, and defense among others. It is an international company that has sales operations in 37 countries. In 2017, approximately 58% of its sales were international. The company operates six segments. See Table 1 for segment information.

Table 1 - Operating Segments

Segment Revenues Percentage of Revenues Americas Adhesives $888,600,000 39% EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East, and Africa) $548,400,000 24% Asia Pacific $264,200,000 11% Construction Products $238,500,000 10% Engineering Adhesives $289,300,000 13% Royal Adhesives $77,000,000 3% Total $2,306,000,000 100%

Source

Looking a Table 1, you can see that Royal Adhesives contributed just 3% to revenues. That is because Royal Adhesives was an acquisition that closed in October, 2017. It is expected to add $650M in 2018 revenues. In fact, Royal Adhesives is just one of three acquisitions that were competed in 2017. The other two were Adecol which is a Brazilian adhesives company and Wisdom Adhesives which is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois. These three acquisitions are expected to boost revenues and strengthen Fuller's global reach and facilities. Fuller's 2020 Strategic Plan is to have revenues of $3.2 and $600M in EBITDA. Free cash flow is expected to be used to reduce its debt by $600M.

Revenue growth is one reason why I think the company's share price will move higher from here. The acquisition of Royal Adhesives is expected to considerably add to revenues. However, the specialty chemical industry is expected to see increased demand for its products. According to the American Chemistry Council, the specialty chemical market is expected to increase production by 3%, compared to a 2.5% increase in production in 2017. This is of course due to global economic expansion. In particular, vehicles, paints, refrigerants, and adhesives are expected to be in demand. This demand in the US is due to recent tax law changes. International demand is due to economic expansion. It is interesting to note that electric vehicles contain approximately $10,000 worth of chemicals, mostly in the battery, while conventional vehicles contain about $3,000 worth of chemicals. The demand in refrigeration is due to manufacturers using coolants that are more environmentally friendly concerning global warming. Also of note is that the global specialty chemical market is expected to reach $1.79T by 2025. All of this bodes well for Fuller moving forward. Fuller is a way to capitalize on both emerging market economic growth and domestic economic growth.

Another reason I think the company's stock will appreciate is that the company is well managed. Fuller did take on a considerable amount of debt for its Royal Adhesives acquisition. However the balance sheet is still in good shape. Fuller has a current ratio of 2.3. Another sign that Fuller is well managed is its dividend record. Fuller has raised its dividend 48 straight years. Currently, Fuller pays $0.60 per share on annual basis and currently yields just 1.10%. It is certainly not an income play, but its 10 year dividend growth rate is 8.7%, while its five year growth rate is over 12%. Both of those growth rates beat inflation.

The third reason I like Fuller is its technical setup. Chart 1 shows Fuller on a weekly chart.

Table 1 - HB Fuller Weekly Chart

Fuller showed strong price action since its most recent low in early February. Another good technical sign is a possible bullish crossover on the True Strength Index. This index is a double smoothed momentum oscillator that tracks price fairly well. I mentioned this indicator in a recent article.

As I see it, there are three main risks in investing in Fuller. The first risk is related to rising raw material prices. If petroleum or natural gas prices rise this can compress margins and reduce demand for Fuller's products. Fuller recently announced that it will raise prices on its adhesives due to rising raw material prices.

A second risk is that Fuller has taken on considerable debt for its Royal Adhesives acquisition. What if the Royal Adhesives acquisition does not pan out as expected? Well it could happen. Fuller expects the acquisition to add $650M in revenues and be accretive to earnings in 2018. It also expects to gain $35M in synergy but Fuller could meet roadblocks due to company culture differences, customer relationship issues, or any number of other obstacles. Fuller does however have a track record of successful acquisitions in the past so that does minimize the risk.

The third risk is a decline in economic growth or a recession. While I don't see that on the immediate horizon it will happen in the future. However, on that front it is helpful to remember that Fuller is a company that is over 100 years old and has raised its dividend every year for 48 straight years. No one customer accounts for more than 10% of revenues. Fuller has seen economic downturns before and they have successfully managed the company in previous difficult times.

In summary, HB Fuller is a specialty chemical company that has several growth opportunities both internationally and domestically. It has made recent acquisitions that will be accretive in 2018. Its industry is expected to see increased demand in 2018 and beyond. The company is well managed and its technical setup is encouraging. While there are risks in investing in HB Fuller I thing that the opportunities out-weigh the risks over the long term. In short, Fuller should benefit as the economy grows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FUL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.