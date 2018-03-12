Egalet's (EGLT) CEO Robert Radie on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Egalet Ltd. (NASDAQ:EGLT) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Blair Clark-Schoeb - SVP, Communications

Robert Radie - President & Chief Executive Officer

Stan Musial - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Strobeck - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Kevin Kedra - Gabelli

John Vandermosten - Zacks Small Capital

Blair Clark-Schoeb

Thanks, Anita. Thank you all for joining us to discuss our fourth quarter and year-end financial results this morning. If you have not already received the earnings press release you can find it on our website at egalet.com under the Investors tab.

Leading the call today will be Bob Radie, our President and CEO; who is joined by Stan Musial, our Chief Financial Officer; Pat Shea, our Chief Commercial Officer and Mark Strobeck, our Chief Operating Officer.

During this call, management will make projections and other forward-looking remarks, regarding future events and the company's future performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties including those noted in this morning's press release and Egalet's filings with the SEC.

Investors, potential investors, and other listeners are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Egalet specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. In addition, we refer you to sprix.com, oxaydo.com, and arymoer.com, for full prescribing information for our approved products.

A telephone replay of the call will be available shortly after completion through Monday, March 19th. You can find the dial-in information in today's press release. The archived webcast will be available for six months on the company's website, egalet.com.

For the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or the archived webcast, this call was held and recorded on March 12, 2018. Since then, Egalet may have made announcements related to the topics discussed. So please refer to the most recent press releases and SEC filings.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Bob. Bob?

Robert Radie

Great, thanks Blair. Good morning everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and year end 2017 earnings conference call. 2017 was a year of product growth, expense control and progression towards profitability. In 2017 over 60,000 prescriptions were written for our three products; SPRIX nasal spray, OXAYDO and ARYMO ER resulting in our annual net product sales of $26.1 million, representing 55% growth over 2016.

While revenue grew, we reduced our expenses in 2017. Total cost and expenses which includes cost of sales and product rights amortization for the first half of the year equaled $54.1 million compared to $40.2 million for the second half of the year representing a 26% reduction. Total cash used in operating activities for 2017 were $65.2 million and we expect cash used in operating activities to reduce to between $35 million and $45 million in 2018. We ended the year with $91 million in cash and marketable securities

We will now dive deeper in each product's performance in 2017 starting with SPRIX nasal spray. The profile of this product which can be taken for up to five days for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires relief at the opioid level is well received by healthcare providers with so much emphasis being placed on the overprescribing of opioids to manage short-term pain and the pressure to not expose individuals to opioids unless absolutely necessary.

SPRIX prescriptions grew to over 11,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017 representing 102% growth over the same period in 2016 and 23% growth over the third quarter of 2017. This is the largest quarterly growth we have seen for SPRIX over the last two years. In the fourth quarter of 2017 with nearly 800 new prescribers we had a record number of healthcare providers who prescribed SPRIX. For 2017 we realized $19.9 million in net product sales for SPRIX in the full-year and $5.8 million in net product sales in the fourth quarter.

We are excited by our partner, Ascend Therapeutics' contribution to this growth for SPRIX. Ascend began promoting SPRIX to women's healthcare providers in September 2017 and generated over 1200 prescriptions in the fourth quarter. Our partner OraPharma began promoting SPRIX to its target dentists, dental specialists and oral surgeons in January 2018. Already in the first five weeks since launch the OraPharma sales force has generated over 400 prescriptions.

Building on the success of these partnerships, we intend to seek other co-promote partnerships with companies targeting areas such as urologist and/or hospitals. As of today there remains only one generic filer for SPRIX which whom we have settled. There are no approved ANDAs and we have not received notice of any new ANDA filers.

In addition, as we mentioned in our Q3 earnings call, we began work to optimize the SPRIX formulation to potentially provide a more attractive product profile for patients and potentially protect the product with additional intellectual property. This formulation work is ongoing and we expect to be able to provide an update mid this year.

As we think about the future of Egalet and the portfolio of commercial products we intend to build, we are working to identify other product candidates or marketed products to acquire or license that would complement SPRIX and fit within our existing commercial infrastructure. We hope to have more to share with you in upcoming conference calls or announcements.

Now turning to ARYMO ER, it was an important year for this product which received FDA approval in January of 2017. This is our first approved product developed using our Guardian technology. In December of 2017 we received a tentative FDA approval for an expanded label for ARYMO ER. If approved, this would give us a claim around human - around our human abuse potential intranasal data. The final approval is expected to be granted when the exclusivity for MorphaBond expires on October 02, 2018.

Since we launched ARYMO ER in late March of 2017 we have continued to grow the number of prescribers and we now have about 1000 healthcare providers who have prescribed ARYMO ER. Almost 7500 prescriptions were written in 2017 with fourth quarter prescriptions doubling those of the third quarter resulting in 87% growth in the fourth quarter over third quarter 2017.

Gaining formulary access for ARYMO ER is a key objective for us. In 2017 we made progress with a large payer adding ARYMO ER to its formulary providing coverage for over 24 million member lives. In addition, ARYMO ER was added to a large payer Medicare Part-D formulary in the fourth quarter of 2017, a crucial step given the large portion of government insured patients in the extended release opioid market.

Just a couple of weeks ago we announced that both ARYMO ER and SPRIX nasal spray were placed in preferred status by a large northeast regional payer. We are focused on obtaining more payer wins in the coming months.

Now turning to OXAYDO, our immediate release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via the route of snorting, indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate-to-severe pain, where the use of an opioid analgesic is appropriate. We grew OXAYDO prescriptions to almost 6000 in the fourth quarter 2017 representing more than 50% growth over the same quarter in 2016. For the full year 2017 we generated approximately 20,000 OXAYDO prescriptions resulting in net product sales of over $5.6 million for 2017.

While OXAYDO was approved prior to the FDA publishing the abuse deterrent guidance we have done work to contemporize this label. We submitted data from a series of category one abuse deterrent studies that showed under various conditions OXAYDO resisted syringe ability as part of a labeling supplement to the FDA in December 2016. Based on discussions with the FDA, we believe a contemporary internasal human abuse potential study will be needed to complete the labeling supplement.

However, at the same time, we are evaluating what is required to address the complete response letter we received related to the 10 mg and 15 mg dosage strengths of OXAYDO. These two issues are understandably intertwined and make the path forward more complex. At this time, we are evaluating our options and the costs associated to proceed on either the abuse deterrent label and/or the additional dosage strengths.

In addition to commercial growth, the fourth quarter was marked by a couple of key pipeline developments. In November 2017 we announced topline results from a Phase 3 safety study evaluating the safety of Egalet-002. Egalet-002 was generally well tolerated and the incidence of adverse events reported were generally consistent with outcomes expected following the treatment with an extended release oxycodone formulation.

Also in November 2017 we announced positive topline results from a Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Egalet-002 in moderate to severe chronic low back pain. The study met its primary endpoint which showed a statistically significant difference in average pain intensity from baseline at randomization two week-16 between the Egalet-002 and placebo treatment groups. No new safety concerns were identified in this study.

Also in November 2017 we received a grant from InnoBooster to develop a novel oral peptide delivery system using a new application of Egalet's Guardian Technology. This provides an opportunity to potentially develop oral peptide formulations of products that would normally be delivered via injection. The grant provides non-dilutive funds to support the research project and will cover most of the external expenses needed to explore this opportunity into the preclinical stage of development. We believe the grant from InnoBooster demonstrates the breadth of applications of our Guardian Technology.

The end of 2017 was also marked by the improvement of our capital structure. We reduced our total debt obligation, extended the maturity of a portion of our debt and lowered our annual interest payments through a refinancing of a portion of our 5.5% convertible notes. With growing revenues, reduced expenses, and our existing cash position, we believe we are well-positioned in 2018.

Now I'm going to turn the call over to Stan Musial, our CFO to provide a more in-depth discussion of our financial position and our fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results. Stan?

Stan Musial

Thanks Bob. Good morning everyone. Net product sales were $26.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $16.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. There were net product sales of $7.8 million for the 2017 fourth quarter compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2016. The increase in both periods was due to continued growth in SPRIX nasal spray and OXAYDO sales and the fact that ARYMO ER was launched at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Effective January 01, 2018, Egalet will change its revenue recognition method from the sell-through method to the sell-in method. Under this new accounting method we will recognize revenue at the time we sell products to our distributors, wholesalers and specialty pharmacies, rather than upon delivery of the product to the end customers or patients. Rebates and other allowances offered to customers will be estimated at the point of shipments to distributors and may require significant judgment and additional assumptions.

We anticipate the impact of changing from the sell-through to the sell-in method of revenue recognition to range from $2 million to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. As a result this amount will not be recognized as revenue but will be recognized as a cumulative adjustment to retained earnings. We do not believe that the net change in this revenue recognition guidance will have a material impact on our revenue recognized going forward because of patterns of our distributor sales and product expenses have been consistent.

Now moving on the cost of sales, for the year ended December 31, 2017 cost of sales was $5.2 million compared to $3.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 related to the sales of SPRIX nasal spray and OXAYDO. Cost of sales was $1.5 million for the 2017 fourth quarter and $1.1 million for the same period in 2016.

General and administrative expenses were $34.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $30.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to FDA mandated post-marketing studies and increases in annual regulatory filing fees. General and administrative expenses for the 2017 fourth quarter were $6.3 million compared to $7.9 million for the 2016 fourth quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in the depreciation of assets which were retired in 2016.

Sales and marketing expenses were $35.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $27.9 million for 2016. Sales and marketing expenses for the 2017 fourth quarter were $8.1 million compared to $8.4 million for the same period in 2016. Research and development expenses were $14.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $33.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter were $1.6 million compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in both periods was driven primarily by decreases in our development program expenses related to ARYMO ER, Egalet-002, and OXAYDO clinical trials.

Interest expense was $17.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $12.1 million for 2016. Interest expense for the 2017 fourth quarter was $3.7 million compared to interest expense of $3.9 million for the same period in 2016. Interest expense for 2017 primarily consisted of interest expense related to the 5.1% convertible notes and 13% senior secured notes while the interest expense of 2016 primarily consisted of interest expense related to the Hercules loan agreement, the 5.5% convertible notes, and the 13% senior secured notes.

Of the 2017 interest expense $5.6 million was non-cash interest, while there was $5.9 million in non-cash interest for 2016. Gain on extinguishment of debt of $13.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 was attributable to the note exchange for a portion of our 5.5% convertible notes in December of 2017. The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $69.4 million or $2.12 per share compared to a net loss of $90.6 million or $3.70 per share for December 31, 2016.

The net income for the 2017 fourth quarter was $1.5 million or net income of $0.03 per share compared to a net loss of $24.1 million or a net loss of $0.87 per share for the 2016 fourth quarter. The net income for the fourth quarter 2017 was primarily driven by the $13.2 million gain on extinguishment of debt associated with the 5.5% convertible notes exchanged in December 2017.

Taken into account our current operating plan, including net revenue, operating expense, and debt service, and assuming that our stock remains listed on NASDAQ, we estimate that our year-end cash position will be sufficient to fund the company into 2020. However, our audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 will contain a going concern opinion because of the possibility of debt becoming due in the scenario where we are unable to maintain listing on NASDAQ.

Now I will turn the call back over to Bob. Bob?

Robert Radie

Thank you, Stan. 2017 was a year of growth. Our progression from about 27,000 prescriptions in 2016 to over 60,000 in 2017 from our three products highlights the extent of our growth. With our 2018 expenses projected to be reduced from 2017 and our continued revenue growth, we believe we are in a good position and moving closer to profitability.

In addition to growing our marketed products, we are continuing to focus on business development activities. We've seen the benefits of recent partnerships with Ascend and OraPharma on growing SPRIX sales. We are looking for similar partnerships that could augment our own sales efforts for SPRIX as well as our other products. Also we are considering adding additional products or late-stage product candidates that could complement our current commercial infrastructure.

2017 was a successful year and already in 2018 we are off to a great start. In fact, based on IMS and distributor data we have seen new weekly prescription numbers at all-time highs for all three products in recent weeks. With product growth, expense controls, and cash position, we are moving towards profitability. I'd like to thank all of our employees for their dedication and hard work. Each of you are key to our past successes and future plans.

At this time, we are happy to take questions. Anita, could you please open the line for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Brandon Folkes

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Firstly, I know you gave us some color on the uptake of SPRIX with OraPharma this year, but I just wanted to know if you've seen any impact from the CVS exclusion there?

And then just in 2018 how should we think about the ramp of ARYMO ER? Do you expect this to be a gradual ramp? Do you think there will be an inflexion point this year or next year? Just how we should think about the growth trends there? Thank you.

Robert Radie

Great, Brandon. Thanks for the questions. I'm going to start us off with a quick comment around the impact of CVS. I'm going to ask Patrick to comment as well and then I'll come back to the ARYMO. I mean, thus far we're satisfied with our early 2018 results despite some of the customary earlier marketplace impair dynamics that we're all accustomed to in this industry. We anticipate accelerated growth moving forward as we plan to optimize this asset as a key driver for growth. I'm going to let Pat Shea, our Chief Commercial Officer comment further on the specific impact of the CVS decision of SPRIX. Pat?

Patrick Shea

Yes, sure. Brandon, thanks for the question and as folks know, CVS moved us into a block position late last year. When we look at the prescriptions for the first couple of months of 2018 we see that the CVS covered prescriptions that we pickup and the orders have dropped 70% to 75% which is in line with our prediction. Our goal is to continue to advance our discussions with CVS which are ongoing and frequent and we're essentially looking to make sure that we're optimizing our field force efforts with a very focused targeting program that is focusing more on physicians whose payer includes plans where the product is not in DC block, but either a prior or covered position.

Robert Radie

Great, thanks Pat. And the question on the ARYMO ramp, you'll note that through the first part of this call we spent quite a bit of time talking about payers and I think that so much of the ramp of ARYMO is going to be tied to our ability to continue to grow or gain payer access across all of the different payers. So I think that's going to be key and we expect a number of payer wins particularly in the second half of this year as we continue to enter into negotiations and discussions with payers across. I think there is going to be a direct correlation between the continued ramp of ARYMO and our ability to successfully improve its position on various formularies.

Brandon Folkes

Great, thanks so much. And could I just clarify one thing, so do you see SPRIX as a growth asset in 2018?

Robert Radie

Absolutely, yes.

Brandon Folkes

Okay, fantastic. And then secondly, the spending guidance that you laid out last year, does that still hold?

Stan Musial

Brandon, if you're referring to kind of the total cost and expense guidance…?

Brandon Folkes

Yes.

Stan Musial

Yes, that is true.

Brandon Folkes

Okay, thank you very much.

Robert Radie

Thanks, Brandon.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, this is Andrew in for Annabel. Just a couple of questions. So first, what kind of rebates and kind of assistance are you providing for your product? And to that I know you spoke of your individual expectations for your products, but more generally what kind of changes have you observed in the peer environment to drive the use of ADF [ph] over non-ADFs?

And then second question is, I understand that no other ANDAs exist, but generally how would a generic SPRIX entrance affect your ongoing partnerships? Thanks.

Robert Radie

Great, thanks Andrew. So the question on co-pay, I mean I think we provide fairly standard assistance programs to patients through buying down co-pays to something reasonable out-of-pocket it's different for each of our three products, but pretty reasonable generally. Obviously we can't comment on specific discounting that we're doing as we're out in front of payers to try to improve formulary status. I'm sure everyone understands why we can't comment there.

As it relates to the broader payer environment, I do think that we've all seen challenges with the abuse deterrent products generally. Payers have been resistant to want to put these products into preferred positions and in many instances across all of the different payer types, commercial, government, we see oftentimes payers creating hurdles, making it difficult for prescribers to get this.

I think we are seeing with more of these products on the market we are beginning to see more of the payers picking up coverage and putting these abuse deterrent products into more formulary and to more favorable formulary status, but it is work in progress to say the least as we continue to work and negotiate. And the more companies that are out there obviously they are more helpful as just add more voices talking about the potential impact of this.

As it relates to a generic entrant, I don't believe that if there were to be a generic entrant it would have any impact on our partnerships, but I'll just ask Mark Strobeck to confirm that.

Mark Strobeck

Yes, so as you know, we have one generic filer and that ANDA has not been approved. Both of the partnerships that we've put in place are obviously aware not only of that filer status and the settlement agreement that we have with that particular filer, but then also the patent live of the product and both of them entered into the partnership, so they must have felt very clearly that there is going to be exposure from a generic entrant into the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, and just a followup on the first question actually, are there any updates on the pace of removal of non-ADFs in the markets especially on the regulatory side seeing how they appear to remove the non-ADFs in the market? Thanks.

Robert Radie

Yes, so Andrew the only comment I would have there is that we continue to see as everyone does a significant amount of time and attention being paid to the opioid crisis in the United States. I think both, the Energy and Commerce Committee as well as the Health Committee on the Senate side have hosted a series of public hearings inviting key members of FDA, inviting other advocacy groups, also inviting the payers recently to come and explain their position on these products. So we believe that there continues to be a tremendous amount of focus and attention being paid to this issue. As we've said, this is a complex problem.

The solution is correspondingly complex and we've always positioned ourselves that abuse deterrent formulations of opioids are a piece of the puzzle, certainly not the end-all be-all, but certainly a piece of the puzzle. We continue to see and hear the FDA make public statements about their desire to eventually transition the entire market from non-abuse deterrent forms of opioids to abuse deterrent forms of opioids, but the exact piece that they are going to put behind that is still something that I think we are all working to advocate for and trying to understand ourselves.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. I had two on SPRIX and then a followup on ARYMO ER. For SPRIX can you just talk about the new prescribers that were added in 4Q and what proportion of them were driven you think by the Ascend partnership versus your sales force?

And I know you said you were going to give color on the new formulation an update by midyear, but can you tell us what you're trying to achieve with this new formulation and what the clinical benefits could be?

Robert Radie

Sure, so I'm going to ask Pat to comment on the new prescribers. I don't know, but have that breakdown of Ascend versus ourselves, Pat do you have any visibility there?

Patrick Shea

Yes, I would say that the majority of the new prescribers are still with Egalet. As Ascend does get up and going what we are seeing is that they have added new folks to the prescribing base. We're working with them to try to create more stickiness, in other words more prescriptions per prescriber from that group of representatives, but for now majority of this is driven by Egalet, but very encouraged by the trend we're seeing with Ascend.

Robert Radie

On the formulation and what we're trying to achieve, I'm going to let Mark chime in here and give you some background?

Mark Strobeck

Sure, hi Jason. So, basically as Bob mentioned we are looking to - in this new formulation not only enhance the patent protection of the product, but then also develop differentiating characteristics. We're working now to evaluate a number of different formulations with the goal to enhance resident time for the product within the nose and then also to potentially enhance some of the other irritation characteristics to improve upon that. So those are the two areas that we're focused on now and we’ll hope to have more to discuss at our next conference call.

Jason Butler

Okay, great and then on ARYMO and I guess more broadly for the entire commercial portfolio, can you just talk about what you think you can achieve from a gross to net perspective with our ARYMO this year?

Robert Radie

So, Jason in 2017 the gross to net was averaging somewhere close to 80%. With additional formulary wins and market access coverage we would believe that that would clearly improve over time something closer to what we're seeing with other branded, I'm sorry specialty care products in that 70% or so range.

Jason Butler

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Kevin Kedra

Great, thanks for taking the questions. First I wanted to ask about pricing strategy, one of your peers recently got approval for a product, it doesn't have abused deterrent labeling, but short-acting opioid that they – they talked about pricing at a generic price point. I know we've heard from the FDA one of their concerns about shifting the market over to all ADFs [ph] would be that they'd all be coming at random pricing.

So just curious to get your thoughts about that strategy whether you think that's something that could have a role in this market or maybe something you guys might entertain for some of your opioid products? And then secondly, just wanted to ask if you have comfort with the consensus estimates for 2018 revenue, I believe around $40 million, just want to get your comfort level around that? Thanks.

Robert Radie

Sure, thanks Kevin. So I would just say that we are aware of that product that you're describing that was recently approved. We obviously constantly evaluate our pricing strategies. We look at it on a regular basis for all of our products in trying to determine what's the best way to return the most to our shareholders and do what's right for patients as well, so not just to comment specifically there, but just to say that we're always evaluating that.

We're looking for creative ways to contract with payers in this space as well, all in the spirit of trying to figure out a way to make - get our products to be accessible by patients who need them.

In terms of the guidance, I would say yes, generally we are comfortable with the consensus that's out there for revenue estimates for 2018.

Kevin Kedra

Great, thanks.

Robert Radie

Sure.

John Vandermosten

Good morning.

Robert Radie

Good morning, John.

John Vandermosten

First question I wanted to ask a little bit about 002 and now that we have those studies completed what do we expect next from that partnerships and the like?

Robert Radie

Yes, so we had said I think during our third quarter or maybe earlier, middle of the year last year that as part of our general sort of expense control efforts that we were going to continue to read out the Phase 3 studies which we did obviously very happy that they were positive, but that we were for the time being really just going to put this product into a bit of a holding pattern.

There are some additional expense that would be associated with moving this product through filing status and to actually file. And so for the time being we’re going to continue to just keep this in a holding pattern. Obviously we will look to see and determine whether or not there is opportunity for external partnership or if there is somebody interested to take this product from where it is to registration, but nothing to report at this point in time on that front.

John Vandermosten

Okay. And on the gross margin we saw a nice improvement for 2017 and can you help me understand I guess the mix between the variable components there and the fixed components as we see more growth in the three products?

Stan Musial

Yes, so John this is Stan. I mean, we really don’t have any fixed components of our cost of sales because it’s all produced by third-party contract manufacturers. So if you have the breakdown of the revenue by product, we’re seeing very similar gross margins across the portfolio.

John Vandermosten

Okay. And finally on InnoBooster, I mean that was great to see kind of a new area to explore there, how does the Guardian Technology add to that pursuit?

Robert Radie

So one of the intricacies of injection molding is that you can do some very creative things in terms of the delivery system of various products and it can involve everything from the polymers that you use to deliver to the shape of the tablet itself and so there are some very creative things that you can do that really standard tablet and capsule manufacturing technologies don’t allow you to do. And that's really where the benefit of Guardian is.

We think about technologies like hearing aid for example, they use - made using a lot of injection molding, they can have moving parts, that's what injection molding allows you to do is to be very, very flexible, very creative. That’s where we believe that we can apply Guardian to, the potential to deliver peptides orally.

John Vandermosten

All right, thank you, guys.

Robert Radie

Great, thanks John.

Robert Radie

Great, thank you Anita, and thanks everyone for joining the call this morning. We appreciate your interest in Egalet and we look forward to updating you during our first quarter earnings call. Thanks very much.

