Julius Baer: Unique Business Profile Isn't Fully Reflected On Valuation

Julius Baer (OTCPK:JBAXY) has a very strong position in the private banking industry in Europe and Asia that isn’t currently reflected in its valuation. It has very good business fundamentals due to its unique profile among medium/large European banks, which also makes it a potential takeover target over the medium to long term.

Company Overview

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss pure-play private banking group with a presence in more than 25 countries. In 2009, the company split itself up, separating the group’s asset management into GAM Holding (OTCPK:GMHLY) from the private banking business. It is nowadays the largest independent private bank among the traditional Swiss banking guard.

Julius Baer has a market capitalization of about $14 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. However, investors should be aware that Julius Baer has much more liquidity in its primary listing in Switzerland. It has a diversified shareholder base, composed of mainly institutional investors and there isn’t any controlling shareholder.

Julius Baer provides private banking and investment advisory services to wealthy individuals and asset managers around the world. It has more than 6,000 employees, of which around 1,400 are relationship managers. Its assets under management [AuM] amounted to CHF 389 billion ($413 billion) at the end of 2017, a new record high.

Business Profile

Julius Baer is one of the few large independent and specialized companies in Wealth Management in Europe, while most of its competitors are other sizable financial groups with significant Wealth Management operations, such as UBS (UBS), Credit Suisse (CS) or Morgan Stanley (MS).

The bank has a client-centric business model with an open product platform focused solely on private banking, being a key distinctive factor from its competitors. Its corporate mindset rest largely in retaining clients and staff for as long as possible, which is very important within the private banking business. It targets private clients, family offices and external asset managers.

Its business has a dual approach, offering only investment advice for some clients while for others it has full discretionary mandates. It can use in-house funds or third-party products, which means that its service offering is quite flexible and adapts to the clients’ needs. Additionally, it also provides wealth financing through Lombard lending (against collateral) and mortgages.

Julius Baer’s geographical footprint has increased over the past ten years beyond its original markets of Europe and Switzerland, being nowadays well diversified across the globe. Currently, about half of its clients’ assets come from emerging markets, enabling the bank to have good long-term growth prospects.

Growth

Julius Baer has a very good growth history, both organically and through acquisitions. Its AuMs have grown steadily supported by net inflows, acquisitions and positive market performance.

It has a good track record of integrating acquired businesses, namely the large acquisition of Bank of America (BAC) Merrill Lynch International Wealth Management business in 2012, which was quite successful. More recently, it has made smaller bolt-on acquisitions that fit well into its business profile, like Kairos in Italy or Commerzbank’s (OTCPK:CRZBY) International operations based in Luxembourg.

Organically, its growth has been based on hiring a significant number of relationship managers over the past few years, which are key to its business model of establishing long-term relationships with clients. The number of relationship managers has more than doubled between 2008 and 2016 to around 1,400, due to new hires and acquisitions of other businesses. Julius Baer considers that its established relationship manager base is essential to its long-term growth prospects and profitability, which explains why it has invested considerably in this area in the recent past.

This push for new hires was focused in high-growth markets, particularly in Asia. This region has higher economic growth prospects and wealth creation is supported by a rising number of millionaires, boding well for growth of the Wealth Management industry over the long term. Acknowledging this growth prospects, there are several European banks targeting Wealth Management growth in Asia, showing that Julius Baer’s strategy of pushing for growth in this region was a right and timely decision. The bank is among the five largest players in the region, which is a remarkable achievement for a medium-sized bank like Julius Baer.

Given that private banking is a business based on trust and long-term relationships, Julius Baer seems to have a competitive advantage over other European banks due to its already established business in Asia, which is hard to replicate. The bank also has partnerships with local banks through joint-ventures, allowing it to have access to a larger number of clients without the need to build a physical network, like it has recently announced with Siam Commercial in Thailand.

Going forward, Julius Baer’s strategy is not expected to change much compared to the recent past, remaining focused on organic growth by delivering a quality service to its clients. Its main financial targets are for annual net new money growth between 4-6%, achieving a cost-to-income ratio between 64-68% and a pre-tax margin of 30 basis points (bps).

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Julius Baer has delivered very good results over the past few years. However, its 2015 earnings were impacted by the one-off cost of the settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with its legacy U.S. cross-border business, impacting its reported earnings for the year. More recently, Julius Baer has remained in a strong growth path, reporting higher AuMs, revenues and profits.

In 2017, Julius Baer’s revenues increased by 16% to CHF 3.25 billion ($3.45 billion), supported by higher AuM and growth in commissions. Its gross margin was stable in the year at around 90 bps, showing that Julius Baer was able to protect profitability at the same time it was pushing for top-line growth.

Its AuM increased by 15.5% or CHF 52.2 billion ($55.4 billion) in the year, of which CHF 22.2 billion ($23.6 billion) was driven by net new money. This means that net inflows increased by 6.6% during the year, above its target of annual growth of between 4-6%. Most of this growth came from clients in Asia and the Middle East, following its push in 2016 to increase the number of relationship managers in these regions.

Reflecting higher AuMs, its commission and fee income increased by 23% to CHF 1.93 billion ($2.05 billion), representing close to 60% of revenues. This relatively high weight of fees and commissions on revenues is a very positive factor because they are usually more stable over the long-term and investors assign higher valuation multiples to banks with this revenue profile. The weight of net interest income on revenues is 30%, while the rest comes from trading income, showing that Julius Baer is less exposed than other banks to the level of interest rates.

Therefore, revenue growth should come mainly from AuM growth, even though Julius Baer has a conservative balance sheet given that its loan-to-deposits ratio is only 69%. This means that the bank could more aggressively push for growth in loans (which increased by 21% in 2017), but taking into account its conservative management this doesn’t seem to be likely in the next few years.

On the cost side, Julius Baer reported a stable cost-to-income ratio compared to the previous year, at around 69%. The bank has invested considerably in organic growth by increasing the number of financial advisors over the past few years and this creates cost pressure in the short-term, but should be more than offset by medium-term inflow potential. It is still operating with a worse efficiency ratio than its target of between 64-68%, showing that Julius Baer still has room to cut costs in the near future.

Indeed, in 2017 it has increased the number of relationship managers by only 13, compared to 166 in 2016. Julius Baer aims for normalized net hiring of around 80 relationship managers per year, which should lead to modest cost growth that is expected to be more than offset by higher annual AuM growth. Therefore, its efficiency is expected to improve in the coming years towards its target level, being a supportive factor for its near-term earnings growth.

Reflecting its good operating momentum, strong growth in AuM and stable margins, its net profit amounted to CHF 806 million ($855 million) in 2017, an increase of 14% from the previous year and a new record high. The bank’s pre-tax margin was 27 bps, a similar level to the previous year and very close to its own target of 30 bps. Its return on equity [ROE], a key measure of profitability within the banking sector, was 14.4% in the past year, which is a very good level of profitability.

Going forward, Julius Baer should be able to maintain strong AuM growth due to its solid footprint in Asia, while its stable business profile is expected to deliver good financial results in the coming years. On the other hand, if there is an economic recession globally or financial markets turn unfavorable for investors, this could impact negatively its net new money growth and gross margin, which ultimately would be negative for its bottom-line growth.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, Julius Baer is strongly capitalized given that its fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio was 13.5%, at the end of 2017. Given that the bank has a low-risk profile and a stable business throughout the economic cycle, it doesn’t need to have a much higher capital ratio.

Indeed, Julius Baer’s own floor is for a FL CET1 ratio of 11% and the regulatory requirement is only 8%, which means that the bank currently has a significant capital buffer. Additionally, its organic capital generation is quite good at about 100 bps per year, thus its buffer is expected to increase in the coming years.

Given this strong capital position, Julius has the flexibility to enhance its shareholder remuneration policy in the future. Julius Baer has delivered a growing dividend in the recent past, but its income appeal is still modest, thus a more aggressive shareholder remuneration policy may be warranted.

Its dividend has increased at about 20% per year, during the past five years, due to earnings growth and a higher dividend payout ratio. Its last dividend, related to 2017 earnings, was set at CHF 1.40 ($1.50) per share, representing an increase of 16.7% from the previous year. At its current share price, Julius Baer offers a modest dividend yield of around 2.3%. Like many European companies, the bank only pays one dividend per year and the Swiss dividend withholding tax rate is 15%, reducing a little bit its income appeal.

The bank has recently decided to grow its dividend payout ratio to around 40%, a level that was already achieved in 2017. This means that further dividend growth is expected to come mainly from earnings growth, if the bank does not decide to have a more aggressive payout policy in the future.

According to analysts’ estimates, its payout ratio is expected to remain stable at around 42% in the next three years, while its dividend is expected to grow by about 15% per year during this period, to CHF 2.10 ($2.23) per share by 2020, supported by higher earnings. This will still leave Julius Baer with a significant excess capital position, which it can use to perform share buybacks or make bolt-on acquisitions in its targeted growth regions.

Conclusion

Julius Baer is a quality bank in Europe and has a unique business profile within the sector due to its focus on private banking. Its business fundamentals are quite good, due to its growth prospects, strong capitalization and profitability, which are hard to replicate.

Taking into account its business profile, it is not surprising that Julius Baer has a premium valuation compared to its closest peers. The bank is currently trading at 13.8x forward earnings and 2.27x book value, at a premium to its larger Swiss competitors UBS or Credit Suisse.

However, Julius Baer has a different business profile and much higher profitability, making a peer valuation not meaningful. Therefore, it is more appropriate to perform an absolute valuation, based on the Gordon growth model.

Assuming a sustainable ROE of about 14%, a cost of equity of 7% and a long-term growth rate of 3%, Julius Baer’s deserved P/BV ratio is 2.86x. Taking a more conservative long-term growth rate of 2%, because Julius Baer is still significantly exposed to developed economies, this would justify a P/BV ratio of 2.47x. Thus, this clearly shows that Julius Baer is fundamentally undervalued, despite its relative premium valuation.

Additionally, Julius Baer is a very interesting play within the European banking sector due to its attractive profile and cheap valuation based on fundamentals, making it an interesting acquisition target for other financial institutions in Europe. There are several large European banks targeting Wealth Management for growth, like Intesa (OTCPK:ISNPY) or Credit Suisse, and Julius Baer could be an interesting way for these banks to rapidly increase scale in this business.

This means that Julius Baer offers value on a stand-alone basis because its business fundamentals aren’t currently fully reflected in its valuation, while a potential takeover from a competitor is another plus for further upside potential in the medium to long term.

