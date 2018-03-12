Roku: Very Bullish On The Company, But More Neutral On Its Shares

While I do discount these bearish arguments (and am very bullish on Roku's prospects), valuation is a legitimate concern, and I am only modestly bullish on the company's shares.

The upcoming IPO lock-up expiry could result in temporary technical pressure; however, I also do not believe that this is a material concern for long-term investors.

Furthermore, I believe that concerns regarding the ability of the company to monetize its user base are not consistent with the company's financial trends or market dynamics.

I believe that the bearish arguments concerning Roku's competitive positioning and the commodity nature of its devices fail to appreciate the many differentiating advantages of the company's products.

It's been a volatile ride for Roku (ROKU) shareholders over the past year, with the stock shooting up 320% from its IPO price (following better-than-expected Q3 results) only to later fall 34% from its 52-week highs (following disappointing guidance that came with Q4 results). Not surprisingly for a stock with this kind of volatility, there is no shortage of opinions with regard to the attractiveness (or lack thereof) of the company's shares.

Image 1

Personally, I'm "very bullish" on Roku's prospects, but only "modestly bullish" on the company's shares, because of valuation concerns and the fact that so much growth is already incorporated into the share price. Roku's current financial trends are very impressive, but it needs to maintain this strong growth for some time just to justify its current share price.

This is of some concern because Roku is currently highly dependent on the domestic streaming market and the penetration rate for this market could become quite saturated within the next several years. As such, Roku's share price may eventually become more dependent on continued ARPU ("average-revenue-per-user") and/or strong international growth and those are two areas where long-term visibility is still very unclear.

All that said, I do find many of the bearish arguments concerning Roku's business to be unfounded and so I will address what I see as some of the flaws in these common bearish arguments. I will then look at the company's valuation on an absolute basis and compare it to that of similarly fast growing technology companies.

Is Roku A Commodity Product?

One of the primary bearish arguments against Roku is that it is selling a commodity product which is competing against the products of much larger and better capitalized competitors (e.g. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)). It is commonly believed that these larger competitors should eventually be able to win this hardware battle, given their greater size and resources.

At first glance, this does seem to be the case. Streaming devices are offered by all of these corporate giants and Smart TVs can also provide consumers with access to the most popular streaming channels (Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu, Prime Video, etc.).

If you dig deeper into the situation, however, I think you will find that the situation is not that straightforward. While Roku does face some very strong competition, the reality is that it has had these competitors for a long time and has still been able to maintain a leading domestic market share.

Looking back at history, this situation (a newcomer taking a leading market share in the operating system for a new technology) is actually not that unusual. In fact, it's common for a new entrant to gain a dominant share in the operating systems of new technologies. As Roku CEO Andrew Woods pointed out in its third-quarter conference call:

"If you look back in time, operating systems rarely, if ever, made the transition from leading on one type of computing platforms or leading on another. For example, Microsoft Windows became the OS for PCs mainframe operating systems, Android and iOS became the operating system for phones, not Windows, we believe Roku is very well-positioned to maintain its lead as the OS for TV streaming."

The reality is that Roku has been able to strongly establish itself in the streaming market by offering a high-quality, simple-to-use device that is low cost, custom built for streaming services, and has the most channel offerings. Its ability to attract content partners is also helped by the fact that the company is not conflicted by being a meaningful competitor to its content providers.

As such, it doesn't get excluded from certain popular channels, as has actually been the case with other major device makers (e.g. Amazon keeping its Prime Video from Apple and Google devices and Google keeping YouTube from Amazon's devices). Why would a consumer want to potentially fall victim to these sorts of competitive conflicts (see link below) if they can get a Roku device and avoid the potential drama and channel exclusions?

How the Amazon-Google Feud Is Hurting Customers

"Most" May Not Be Enough for Many People

Don't be fooled by the fact that other platforms offer most of and/or the most popular channels. The argument that Roku is a commodity product is only as true as saying that smart phones are commodity products and the Apple OS was no better than that of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB). After all, BlackBerry also had thousands of app in its ecosystem (as well as the most popular apps; Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), etc.).

For BlackBerry, having most of the popular apps wasn't enough. Having the most comprehensive app offering and being the must-use operating system for app developers (as Apple and Android were in mobile versus BlackBerry and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)) proved to be a considerable competitive advantage.

As discussed before, the fact that Roku is considered to be competitively neutral is also a big advantage - as users don't have to worry about being excluded from certain apps for competitive reasons. Furthermore, as the largest platform for OTT services with the most channels, Roku is a must-have distribution channel for content partners and it can also reasonably be expected to have new channels developed on its platform first.

Anecdotally, I can say that we have a Roku for our Smart TV (which already came with many of the most popular streaming channels). The reason I felt it was necessary to add a Roku device to the TV was because the channel availability for it was actually very limited.

While it had many of the most popular channels (e.g. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc.), it didn't have many of the other channels that Roku offers and that I have used. These channels are very valuable for many users, like myself, because they typically have a more extensive library of content that is not otherwise accessible on-demand.

For example, if you want to binge watch popular shows like Game of Thrones, Homeland, or Downton Abbey, you may need the HBO, Showtime, and PBS channels, respectively. If your four-year-old is sick with the flu and wants to watch old episodes of SpongeBob or Dinosaur Train, you may need the Nick or PBS Kids channels.

As I mentioned, my Smart TV does have Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime (amongst many other channels), but it doesn't have any of those other channels that I just mentioned. While other devices may offer thousands of channels (just as BlackBerry offered thousands of apps), it only takes one missing favorite to drive someone away from it.

Yes, I'm sure that there are still many users that only use their streaming device for one or two major channels like Netflix and don't care about these other channel offerings. In fact, I think that's probably the case for a number of the Roku bears who have extrapolated their behavior out to the rest of the market and concluded that Roku is a commodity product.

Many others (including myself) do care, however, and as the OTT market continues to grow and consumers use it more (and for more channels), I believe that the greater channel offerings of Roku will become even more important in differentiating it from its competition.

Furthermore, because Roku's operating system is purpose built for digital streaming (and not based on mobile phone operating systems - as is the case with Apple and Google), Roku's management maintains that it can also build its devices on lower cost hardware. So, if streaming devices are a commodity and cost is the only really differentiator, Roku could still come out on top of the competitive heap.

In fact, while Roku has many other advantages, I would argue that price has probably been the greatest contributor so far to its leading market share. Not only it is able to produce its devices on low cost hardware, but it is willing to sell them at razor-thin margins (since it is looking to profit from usage and not the actual sale of the devices).

Overall, if you consider cost, channel availability, ease-of-use, and reliability, I think you will find that Roku is hard to beat. Given these advantages, I believe that Roku users are unlikely to switch platforms and are also likely to recommend the platform to others. All things considered, I think Roku will maintain a leading position in the domestic streaming market and I actually think it is more likely to gain market share than lose it, going forward.

Is The Business Difficult to Monetize?

Another one of the bearish arguments for Roku is the belief that the company has a business model that is hard to monetize. The example that is often provided to support this argument is the fact that Roku gets no meaningful revenue from Netflix (its largest content provider).

I believe that this argument ignores the fact that Roku actually is rapidly monetizing its business in many different ways (albeit, from a small base). In fact, what has greatly impressed me with Roku is the fact that it is rapidly growing both users and ARPU (see image 2 below; "ARPU"). Not only did it increase its user base by 44% over the past year, but it is also getting 48% more in revenues for each user.

Image 2

Roku has actually been able to monetize its business in many ways:

1.) Over a third of the interface screen for Roku is used for advertising. It has been able to secure much more prime "screen real estate" than have other advertisers like Facebook and Twitter without the ad space really being overbearing or taking away from the user experience.

Furthermore, Roku has valuable information regarding searches and watching habits that enables advertisers to target advertise through its platform. Roku continues to innovate in this area with its "automated content recognition" for Roku-driven smart TVs. This program recognizes programs watched outside of the streaming service (i.e. programs watched through cable, satellite, and antenna TV) and offers suggestions based on this viewing.

2.) Roku shares in the revenue generated for certain third-party channels that operate on its platform. Furthermore, Roku is able to put its own ad-supported channel ("the Roku Channel") in a premium location on the interface screen (although users can remove/customize it) and benefit from the advertising revenue that is generated from that channel.

The Roku channel includes content aggregated from its channel partners and offers a way for these partners to get more exposure. This has been a successful venture and the Roku Channel is now one of the top 3 advertising-supported channels on the Roku platform.

3.) Roku makes transaction revenues for subscriptions that are signed up for certain channels through Roku. All Roku users must have an active credit card and other information on file. As such, adding a new channel for something is very easy - as you don't have to re-enter all of your payment and other details as you would have to do if you signed up directly on Showtime's website.

This allows for more impulsive purchases and makes adding these channels easier for subscribers. As such, Roku gets paid transaction fees when subscribers sign up for certain channels through its devices. This is a win-win relationship as the channels get more subscribers while Roku gets paid for facilitating the transactions.

4.) Roku gets paid for branded buttons on its remote. You can find these buttons for channels like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, DirecTV, etc. Having a branded button helps drive traffic, which can be of great value to channel providers.

5.) Roku has licensing arrangement with TV manufacturers. Current manufacturers that use the Roku OS include Sharp, Insignia, TCL, Philips, RCA, Hitachi, Hisense, Element, and Magnavox (coming in the spring of this year). One in five smart TVs in the US now come with Roku, and the announcement of additional licensing deals could provide more tailwind for the stock. The primary benefit of these relationships however is not the direct revenue from the licensing but from the indirect platform revenue that results from the acquisition of new accounts.

But let's ignore these factors and just look at the actual results. It's hard to argue that a company isn't able to effectively monetize their user base when they grew annual ARPU by 48% and platform revenue by 138% over the past year. Furthermore, the company is guiding for an even higher growth rate (for total revenues) in 2018 (from 29% in 2017 to 32% growth at the midpoint of guidance).

Lockup Concerns

Another one of the bearish arguments against Roku is the fact that the IPO lockup for a large number of shares will expire in March of this year. I believe that this concern is overblown for a number of reasons.

First of all, I believe that the market is reasonably efficient and marginal buyers will step in whenever technical factors bring down the share price to levels below the market's view of the intrinsic value of the company. Value investors specifically look for opportunities to buy a company whose shares have sold off for purely technical (and temporary) reasons.

In value investor terms, if Roku's legacy shareholders are willing to sell dollars for 90 cents (because of technical selling pressure from the lockup expiry), I believe that buyers will step in. There may be a temporary impact from this selling, but I don't believe it will last long. This is particularly true when considering that Roku's shares are quite liquid (averaging volume of 7 million a day) such that the market should be able to absorb the impact of any lockup driven selling pressure over a reasonably short period of time.

By way of one recent anecdotal example to illustrate my point, there was also a lot of apprehension over Snap's (SNAP) lockup expiry at the end of July last year, when 400 million shares became available to trade. After some early volatility (with shares down around 5%) on the day of the expiry, the shares ended the day down only 1% and were trading at levels over 8% higher within the next month.

Valuation and Peer Comparisons

I believe that Roku's valuation is where the bears raise valid concerns and this is obviously the most important consideration for an investor. As is always the case, overvaluation can trump all of the business and financial strengths of a company.

Roku currently trades at an enterprise value (EV)/2019E forward revenue multiple of about 4.1x. This is quite high in the context of the broader market, but that is expected for a company that is guiding for 32% revenue growth next year.

Compared to the similarly fast-growing companies (see image 3, below) which are also ad-supported (i.e. Facebook, Netflix, Google, and Twitter), Roku's valuation arguably seems cheap.

Because many of these companies are investing their gross profits back into their rapidly growing businesses (including Roku), we will focus on gross profit and analyst consensus revenues for 2019. While you should take these estimates with a grain of salt (and always do your own estimates), I think that this is a good starting point for relative value comparisons.

Image 3

Netflix valuation comparison

Netflix has a slightly lower two-year analyst revenue growth estimate, a much higher cash burn (and weaker balance sheet/liquidity), lower gross margins, and trades at an 7.6x EV/2019E revenue multiple (an 84% premium to Roku's 4.1x forward revenue multiple for the same period). While both companies are temporarily sacrificing cash flow for growth, the cash burn differential between the two companies is also noteworthy.

Netflix's cash burn for 2017 amounted to about 17% of its revenues versus about 2% for Roku (both before changes in working capital). While Netflix has less than a year of cash available (at last year's burn rate), Roku is burning very little cash (relative to its sizeable cash balance) and should have ample liquidity for the foreseeable future. For 2018, the company plans to continue operate at or near operating cash flow break-even as it reinvests its growth profits back into strategic growth areas of its business.

At year-end December 31, 2018, Roku had over $175 million in cash, no debt, and used only $12 million in cash (before working capital inflows) for the year. After working capital inflows, the company actually generated $26 million in free cash flow for the year. Roku also has a much higher gross profit margin (despite the considerable percentage of sales that is still coming from the low-margin hardware business) which is growing much faster than that of Netflix (see image 4 below).

As many have correctly pointed out, Roku's business model is very different from that of Netflix and it's fair to say that Roku will never have anything remotely near the revenue base of Netflix (whose business model should always command much higher ARPU levels and has a much better international growth runway). Conversely, however, I believe that Roku's longer-term margin prospects are vastly superior to those of (expensive) content dependent Netflix.

I believe that the reason that Netflix trades at such a substantial forward revenue multiple premium - despite lower margins and similar two-year revenue growth expectations - is because the tail end of revenue growth expectations currently looks to be better for Netflix. Its product is still cheap, with lots of capacity for further price increases, while it will likely also find continued growth from the nascent international markets where it has been expanding for quite some time.

While current trends are very strong, the longer-term ability for Roku to increase ARPU is much more uncertain and its international business is so small that it doesn't even break out its numbers. More importantly, while Roku has already entered many international markets, I have seen no indication of any viable plans for making international a substantial part of its future growth.

This is potentially problematic considering that Roku's valuation multiples may depend on international growth - particularly considering that the penetration rate for the U.S. streaming market is likely to become quite saturated within the next few years. If Roku's growth sputters after only a few more years, then its current valuation might seem quite excessive.

All things considered, however, I think that these factors are more than adequately reflected in the 84% two-year forward revenue multiple premium for Netflix. This is particularly true when considering Netflix's weaker gross margins and cash flow dynamics.

While I also remain bullish on the prospects of Netflix as a company, I recently sold out of its shares on valuation concerns. Roku also gives me exposure to the growing OTT market, but at (what I believe to be) a more attractive valuation.

Image 4

Facebook, Google, and Twitter Valuation Comparisons

Facebook also has a lower two-year analyst growth estimate yet trades at a 7.1x EV/2019E revenue multiple (a 72% multiple premium to Roku's 4.1x multiple for the same period). While Facebook has much higher margins and a stronger competitive moat, this multiple discrepancy also seems too high to me.

Google has a much lower current and forecasted two-year revenue growth rate estimates, yet trades at a 4.5 EV/2019E revenue multiple (a 10% premium to Roku's 4.1x forward revenue multiple for the same period). As with Facebook, Google currently has much better margins and a stronger competitive moat, but I believe that this is more than offset by its considerably lower expected revenue growth.

Finally, Twitter has a dramatically lower current and forecasted two-year revenue growth rate estimates, yet trades at a 8.0 EV/2019E revenue multiple (a 93% premium to Roku's 4.1x forward revenue multiple for the same period). While Twitter also (currently) has better gross margins, its substantially higher valuation multiple (relative to that of Roku) seems very difficult to justify.

Positive Event Risk Offers Upside Potential

In addition to the above-mentioned relative valuation considerations, I also believe that Roku has upside M&A takeover potential that these other companies don't have (given their high absolute valuations). As the leading operator in a rapidly growing market and a reasonably affordable absolute takeover price (for many large companies), I believe that Roku is an attractive takeover target.

For a more specific example of M&A takeover potential, I think that Roku seems like a great fit for Microsoft. It isn't meaningfully present in this (rapidly growing) space and the absolute cost of Roku for it is quite low (relative to Microsoft's size).

Microsoft has already shown a willingness to get into hardware and Roku would instantly give it the leading OS in the domestic OTT space. Furthermore, I believe that there could be considerable synergies and Microsoft's international experience could help Roku establish itself better in foreign markets.

Also, Microsoft shouldn't really impact Roku's "Switzerland status", as it doesn't produce video content. Finally, it should be noted that Microsoft has been an acquisitive company and this would be a relatively small amount of cash for it.

Such an event, of course, would be dependent on the willingness of existing shareholders to sell. Since this is less than certain, M&A upside isn't something that I would rely upon for my primary investment thesis. Nonetheless, it remains a positive consideration for investing in Roku's stock.

Valuation Summary

All things considered, I believe that Roku's relative value looks attractive compared to this peer group. While this is a positive consideration for Roku, it is also mitigated by the fact that the peer group (overall) does seem richly valued.

So, let's do a reality check and look at one hypothetical example of what kind of revenue growth Roku needs to achieve before the business matures and trades at a revenue multiple more consistent with a more mature company. In this example, we will use a 3.0x revenue multiple for the (hypothetically more mature) company and assume five more years past 2018 until Roku's business reaches this stage. The analysis conservatively assumes that the company will reinvest all of its discretionary cash flow back into the business during the entirety of its high-growth business stage.

Note: These are simple rounded numbers to use for a straight-forward hypothetical example (and NOT my projections/expectations), so don't read too much into them.

Under this hypothetical scenario, Roku would need to grow revenues to about $1.22bn (from $675mn in revenues guided for this year). This would entail a five-year revenue CAGR of 12.5% for the years 2019 through 2023 (following 32% growth this year).

If we use discount rate of 10% (to incorporate execution risks and the time value of money), the required revenue CAGR for that same period would be 25.6% (or the business would need to mature beyond 2023).

With the discounted required rate, remember that this is not your break-even rate, but rather the threshold for generating 10% annualized returns (74% cumulative for the period). It could fall well short of this rate, and investors could still make money in both nominal and real terms. Again, using the assumptions laid out, the nominal break-even revenue growth rate for the period would be 12.5%.

Given Roku's current trends (guiding for 32% revenue growth this year, up from 29% in 2016 and 25% in 2015), superior competitive positioning, as well as the strong, longer-term growth prospects of the OTT industry, these growth assumptions (and/or a longer, high-growth period for the company) seem achievable and beatable to me. That said, it doesn't give me cause for extreme bullishness, as a lot of expected growth is clearly already incorporated into Roku's share price.

Conclusion

Whatever you believe about Roku's future growth prospects, the fact is that that there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the company's longer-term growth trajectory. Whether or not (and the extent to which) these expectations prove to be under or overstated remains to be seen. That said, I believe that some of the most common bearish arguments - that Roku sells commodity products for a service that's difficult to monetize - fail to recognize the market dynamics and positive financial/operational trends that show otherwise.

Overall, I believe that Roku's shares still offer reasonable value - providing exposure to the expected continued growth in OTT television, trading at an attractive multiple relative to other high-tech advertising-based peers, and offering upside M&A potential (given its leading position in an attractive high-growth market).

While execution risks are substantial, on balance, I believe that the overall risk/reward dynamics for Roku's shares are modestly favorable. Investor should keep in mind, however, that the shares have been and will likely continue to be quite volatile and Roku is a very speculative investment (that should be sized appropriately).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ROKU shares, but may sell shares at any time without any notice. The appropriateness and sizing of any investment depends on individual circumstances, so please consult with your financial advisor before making any investment decisions. ROKU shares are speculative and investors may lose all or a substantial portion of their investment.