Bullish Leading Signals For An Uncertain Market

To listen to the pronouncements of economists and commentators one could be forgiven for thinking that the stock market’s toughest test is still ahead. The Trump administration’s import tariff announcement was greeted with a mixture of scorn and skepticism and not a few predictions that the bull market could be faced with yet another major obstacle because of it. Yet stocks for the most part of shrugged off the “bad news” and actually showed increasing signs of strength last week. In this commentary we’ll examine some of the signs which point to additional strength in the near term as well as the brightest spots in a market still subject to cross-currents.

The biggest highlight of the market last week was the tech sector. NASDAQ stocks have outperformed NYSE stocks as a group as evidenced by the new high in the NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) on Friday. Moreover, NASDAQ stocks haven’t been subject to the same level of internal selling pressure which has plagued some segments of the NYSE broad market in recent weeks. The proof of this is found in the new 52-week lows for the NASDAQ, which have numbered far fewer than 40 this week. Remember that whenever there are 40 or more new 52-week lows for several days running it indicates above-normal selling taking place in some segment, or segments, of the market. NYSE 52-week lows are still slightly above 40, which show that the Big Board still hasn’t been fully restored to a normal, healthy internal condition yet. The same cannot be said for the NASDAQ, however, which is a picture of excellent health right now.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Broker/dealer stocks are in the ascendant once again as the NYSE Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) exploded to a new high on Friday, gaining 8% for the week and leading the major industry groups. The relative strength and forward price momentum evident in the broker/dealers is one of the strongest indications that the overall broad market is on a good footing and higher prices are ahead for most industry groups. The sensitive nature of the broker/dealers makes them an ideal leading indicator for the NYSE broad market.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Adding to the bullish tone reflected by the broker/dealers was a 2.20% rally in the bank stocks on Friday as measured by the PHLX Bank Index (BKX). That financial stocks are outperforming the major averages is the best possible confirmation that the market correction that began in late January has largely run its course, although there’s still a bit of lingering internal weakness in the NYSE which we’ll address in this report.

Another sign that the broad market has largely repaired itself and is nearly ready to resume its upward climb is the extraordinary strength among semiconductor stocks. The PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) rose 2% on Friday to a new high. Leadership in the semiconductors is historically a bullish confirmation for the tech sector generally; it’s also a leading indicator for the NYSE broad market when the semis show conspicuous leadership vis-à-vis the major averages like the S&P 500 Index (SPX). The SOX graph shown here is a textbook picture of strength in a market still beset by uncertainty owing to the recent developments to U.S. trade policy.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Market breadth on the NASDAQ continues to lead the NYSE, as discussed in the previous report. However, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line has shown significant improvement in just the last few trading sessions. Shown here is the NYSE A-D line as of Friday. It’s outperforming the NYSE Composite Index (NYA), which is a bullish sign. So despite the lagging nature of the NYSE versus the NASDAQ, the Big Board stocks are showing signs of definite improvement and may soon catch up to the techs.

Source

Even though there were 45 NYSE-listed stocks on the new 52-week lows list for Friday, there were 135 new highs which means the new high-new low ratio for the day was 3:1. That’s the first solid high-low ratio reading in several weeks. It’s also the first step to a return to normalcy for the NYSE since a 3:1 new high-new low ratio is the baseline for a strong, healthy market condition.

Another sign which points to NYSE stocks soon catching up to NASDAQ issues is the recent spike in trading volume on the NASDAQ exchange. The NASDAQ/NYSE cumulative volume ratio for Mar. 8 was 0.70, which is unusually high and well above the long-term daily average. A reading of at least 0.70 or greater suggests that investors have become overly enamored with NASDAQ stocks with the implication that the techs have become “overbought” on an immediate-term basis. Any subsequent pullback in the NASDAQ stocks in the coming days would likely benefit the NYSE due to the allure of the more conservative Big Board stocks compared to the more volatile tech sector.

Source

It should also be mentioned that the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new 52-week highs and lows on a cumulative basis is also showing major improvement. This particular indicator is my favorite measure of the NYSE stock market’s short-term path of least resistance since it measures the incremental demand for equities on a rate of change basis. As can be seen in the following graph, the short-term directional bias for equities has turned up and is gaining traction. As long as this particular indicator is rising on a sustained basis it confirms that the short-term trend for the NYSE stock market is improving and that any rallies from here are sustainable.

Source

On a strategic note, the tech ETF which I recommended last month continues to outperform the major averages. I mentioned in my Feb. 24 commentary that speculators could do some nibbling in the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK). HACK has been among the few actively traded ETFs to make new highs in recent days as it continues to benefit from a superior relative strength and momentum position versus the broad market. I recommend using the 33.72 level as the stop loss on this trading position.

Another way of participating in the relative strength of the stock market's strongest performing industries is the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV), which I profiled in my Mar. 7 commentary. The Focus 5 ETF includes five of the top-performing market segments at any given time, which now includes the banks, Internet stocks, industrials, and producer durables. As can be seen in the following graph, FV is also one of the few actively traded ETFs which have made new highs this week. I recommend using a level slightly under the 28.30 level as the initial stop loss for long positions in this ETF.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Meanwhile, conservative investors should continue to wait for additional improvement in the NYSE new 52-week highs-lows before establishing major new long positions among NYSE-listed stocks while focusing on NASDAQ-listed stocks. Long-term investors can maintain their core long-term positions since the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK, FV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.