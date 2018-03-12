Amazon: Homes Become Assistants

At the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2018, popular products in the past year such as drones, GoPros and 4K TVs, have had to stand aside for the newest addition in technology -- smart homes. Powered by voice recognition technology, major technology firms such as Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (SSLNF) have devoted much of their new product R&D efforts into this particular niche.

Obviously, voice recognition technology has been around in the consumer market for the past few years, with Siri of Apple, Google Voice and Cortana, the strong offering by Microsoft (MSFT). AMZN's Alexa just came into the market in 2016, but has already shown strong sales figures, surpassing Google Home. However, voice recognition was initially only utilised in much simpler tasks, such as phone calls, text messages, or simple voice search commands. Now, firms are making homes more smarter by integrating a wider range of home appliances into the internet of things (IoT) world, enabling households to power such appliances over their phone or via proprietary applications.

Ring: the newest addition of AMZN

Internet of Things

The rationale behind AMZN's acquisition of Ring was straightforward -- incorporate more home-based solutions to the IoT platform of Amazon Alexa and the corresponding Echo product line. Through acquiring Ring, Amazon does not necessarily add that much revenue synergies into the business. The cost synergies, however, is much more significant, as they can utilise the technological advantage Ring can offer in different home security solutions, such as facial recognition and live image processing systems.

AMZN currently has a competitive edge within the market, with about 75% of the market compared to 25% of Google. However, fierce competition and R&D efforts still remain as both companies are attempting to integrate more and more aspects of life into Amazon Echo and Google Home. Currently, things that are involved include simple tasks like calling, texting, searching online, music streaming, controlling lights, etc. The Ring acquisition is a direct response from AMZN to GOOG's Nest and its internal development of smoke and gas detectors, thermostats and security solutions. Apple's Homepod is hitting markets currently, stirring up competition. Asian giants like Samsung and Sony (NYSE:SNE) have signalled their keen interest in joining, while we cannot ignore Chinese giants like Tencent, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Xiaomi and Huawei.

Amazon does have its own offering of Cloud Cam prior to the acquisition, but I believe that this acquisition can consolidate the R&D efforts in Cloud Cam. Furthermore, the specialist technology of Ring allows AMZN to proceed further in Key, their in-home delivery system.

Can Alexa and Echo power more growth?

Yes, I do think the IoT solutions for smart homes is a key growth driver for AMZN in its consumer segment, complementing its success in ecommerce and F&B. I cannot neglect the fact that AMZN is ready to take on the pharmaceutical sector as well (I am not particularly an expert in this sector, so please educate me in the comments), which I do see as another key area of growth for AMZN. In particular, if we look at AMZN and Jeff Bezos' business development pattern, it will not be surprising if AMZN acquires meditech or biotech firms in the near future.

The smart homes sector is still under primary growth stages and it could transform itself into the new giant consumer sector. Breaking down BofAML's recent thematic research (I have no ties with them- just came across their report). Over 500 million people globally will use AI-enabled digital assistants and 60 million in the US alone will use digital speakers like Google Home, Amazon Echo and Apple Homepod by 2020.

According to Deutsche Telecom, 50% of households in North America will own at least 1 smart home device and a bullish estimate from Gartner reveals that there could be more than 500 connected devices per household in 2020, up from 8.6 in 2015 and 2.4 in 2008. BofAML concludes that remote monitoring and smart homes will see at CAGR of 31.5% until 2020, positioning the two subsectors with the ranks of autonomous vehicles, AI and AR/VR/MR.

AMZN Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

AMZN clearly shows much stronger revenue growth than its major peers, mainly due to the fact that AMZN is still expanding in more geographical regions. Also, AAPL's growth is hindered by its principal business of smartphones, due to strong competition from its Asian counterparts. However, I believe that the more diversified business approach of AMZN, as well as its desire to be involved in more direct consumer segments, seems to be an aggressive approach to consolidate revenue streams.

AMZN data by YCharts

The above graph shows the 1-year performance between AMZN and its peers. My article is not to give any target prices and/or investment outlook, as well as not comparing AMZN, MSFT, AAPL and GOOG in terms of investment returns. I hope to give you a clear overview of the potential revenue growth drivers that AMZN possesses and a general trend overview of smart homes.

