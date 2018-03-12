Starwood Property Trust: Dividend Hike In 2018?

Starwood Property Trust has above-average dividend coverage stats and could finally hike its dividend in 2018.

Starwood Property Trust benefited from strong origination growth in 2017, especially in the fourth quarter.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) is an excellent income play for dividend investors at today's price point. Starwood Property Trust has a strong investment portfolio that's tilted towards floating-rate debt, which will serve the company well in a rising rate environment. I consider the dividend to have a very high margin of safety and believe Starwood Property Trust could actually announce a dividend raise in 2018. An investment in Starwood Property Trust comes with an entry yield of 9.2 percent.

Starwood Property Trust's shares have tanked earlier this year as income investors moved out of dividend-paying stocks over fears related to rising interest rates. Higher interest rates are often viewed as a hurdle for dividend-paying stocks as other asset classes become more attractive.

I recommended buying Starwood Property Trust's dip in February in my article entitled "Starwood Property Trust: Smart Income Investors Buy The Drop". In fact, Starwood Property Trust - like most high-yield income vehicles - has recovered quickly from the market hiccup in early February.

Starwood Property Trust's shares - for example - have recovered almost all of their losses sustained during the most recent market correction.

Source: StockCharts

Why You Should Buy Starwood Property Trust For A High-Quality Income Portfolio

Starwood Property Trust brings a lot to the table: High, stable dividend income, a superbly managed investment portfolio, excellent dividend coverage stats, and upside potential tied to an increase in prime rates.

Starwood Property Trust's core asset is its lending business which has seen strong origination growth in 2017. Total originations hit $4.2 billion in 2017, reflecting ~29 percent growth over 2016 as the U.S. CRE market remained in good shape and demand for mortgage loans increased throughout the year.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, Starwood Property Trust originated or acquired $1.4 billion worth of loans, representing ~33 percent of full-year originations. The good news is that all new loans are floating-rate, setting up Starwood Property Trust for net interest income growth in a rising rate environment.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Investor Presentation

Starwood Property Trust's portfolio value has slowly, yet consistently grown throughout 2017. The investment portfolio had a value of almost $7 billion at the end of the December quarter.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust's lending portfolio is widely diversified in terms of property type and location. The commercial mortgage REIT even has commercial investments outside the United States which helps reduce reliance on the U.S. CRE market.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust's Q4-originations were entirely floating-rate. Floating-rate assets, obviously, throw off more money in a rising rate environment. As interest rates climb, variable-rate assets produce higher net interest income, which could be used for reinvestments into Starwood Property Trust's lending portfolio, or a higher cash dividend.

The higher interest rates climb, the better for Starwood Property Trust.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Is A Dividend Hike In The Cards?

Starwood Property Trust has maintained its current quarterly cash dividend payout of $0.48/share for years. In other words, despite strong core earnings, management has stayed on the safe side and not raised its dividend payout. I believe, this could change in 2018.

STWD Dividend data by YCharts

Starwood Property Trust, however, can afford to pay shareholders a couple of pennies more each quarter. The commercial mortgage REIT pulled in an average of $0.54/share in core earnings in the last ten quarters, meaning Starwood overearned its going dividend rate by an average of 12.5 percent each quarter. The core earnings payout ratio (again, last ten quarters) averaged 89 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Given Starwood Property Trust's above-average dividend coverage stats, I can see the REIT raise its dividend payout in 2018 under the condition that higher interest rates in the U.S. economy lift the company's net interest income.

What About The Price Tag?

Despite the rebound in the stock market, Starwood Property Trust isn't expensive yet. Shares sell for ~9.5x Q4-2017 run-rate core earnings.

Investors also pay a premium to book value, which I think is sensible given the quality of Starwood Property Trust's dividend stream.

STWD Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Starwood Property Trust could finally raise its dividend in the not too distant future, but such an event would likely hinge on a net interest income boost based on higher interest rates in the economy. The Federal Reserve has said that it will hike interest rates up to three times in 2018 which would set Starwood Property Trust up for core earnings growth. Strong origination growth (100 percent floating-rate loans), excellent dividend coverage stats for a high-yield income vehicle, and a reasonable valuation further make the case for STWD. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

