Dexcom: Breaking A Paradigm

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) is a growing technology that is reshaping Diabetes care, and Dexcom(DXCM) is quietly taking the lead. 2017 was a breakthrough year for Dexcom; it finalized development for G6, which is now under review with the FDA, made significant progress on the construction of the new complex in Meza Arizona and its last Quarter was nothing short of spectacular. The hard part is over for the company, but true monetization will start next year.

Before the end of the year, Dexcom will launch the G6, the first outcome of the Verily (GOOG) partnership and the first no-calibration CGM product. G6 and Verily's Miniaturized CGM’s will be game changers in many respects. If this product can finally bring Type 2 diabetes patients onboard CGM, Dexcom Stock will skyrocket. That is a big IF.





Why and How Verily's tech will change everything

Three factors are limiting Dexcom expansion: Price, Comfort, and awareness.

Source: Investor Relations

For the price, it is clear that the cheaper the device the higher amount of people can afford it. The Miniaturized CGM promises to be groundbreakingly cheap. Right now, the G5 annual cost is about $6,000 a year, assuming the recommended 7-day use, but there are reports that it has been "stretched" to last 30 days for an annual cost of about $2,500. I expect the miniaturized CGM will cost about $1,750 -$2,250 because of the scale of the manufacturing change.

Comfort. Some diabetes patients that could afford a CGM system, do not acquire it as the current solution is too troublesome, especially for non-intensive insulin users. No calibration would change this. Regular CGM requires daily calibration by extracting blood from the finger. This activity done regularly is particularly hard on fingers since fingertips are extremely sensitive and used often.



Source: Investor Relations

Lowering the price and increasing comfort opens the door for a change in paradigm for non-insulin intensive patients. Many Type 2 diabetes patients tend to stay away from continuous glucose monitoring as the price and the added stress dissuade them from this technology; however, by lowering the cost and increasing the comfort, this could change. There are ten times more Type 2 diabetes patients than Type 1 patients, making CGM attractive to Type 2 patients would increase the market opportunity for Dexcom dramatically.

Source: Investor Relations

Awareness, this goes especially for Type 2 diabetes patients but not exclusively. There is a growing conversation on the improvement of care and the monitor of Glucose. Not surprisingly, CGM dramatically improves the health of the patients. Having reliable and timely records of glucose allows doctors and patients to enhance the treatment and promote good habits. Last year Dexcom published its Diamond study where these improvements were shown. Annual worldwide sales of finger sticks have already fallen from $6 billion to $4 billion, and they are expected to drop to $1 Billion in the next three years. This trend is a good indicator of how fast the market is moving naturally towards CGM.



Source: Urban

Verily product will tackle 2 of the three issues. Comfort will be significantly improved with no-calibration, and affordability will grow with the cost reduction. The chart above shows that the top 20% of the population has a Familly worth of about half a million, it is reasonable to assume that 20% could afford the $2,500 approximated cost, regardless of insurance.

A finger in every pie





One thing to like about Dexcom is that is not taking sides outside its core business. Who will win on wearable devices? Apple(AAPL), Google(GOOG) or FIT(FIT)? (I am betting on Google) Dexcom is partnering with the three candidates for glucose monitoring. FIT and Verily have Diabetes management Systems, Dexcom supports both. More detail on the Verily system on my past Article

Who will win the insulin delivery business? Dexcom is a partner of Insulet(PODD), Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) and Eli Lilly (LLY). Dexcom has stated it will not acquire Tandem Diabetes, but it purchased 2.5 million shares, nice leverage for future Tandem Products.

Dexcom has a well-defined business, and no interest in diworsifing but to win where it counts.

Valuation

Dexcom spent 34%, 27% and 25.8% of their revenue in R&D for 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively. These are very high percentages, even by industry standards.

Source: 10-K filings and Author's Charts

Dexcom is betting heavy that no calibration and disposable CGM will break the paradigm that Type 2 diabetes patients don't need CGM, and the change is not cheap.

By modulating the R&D research as a percentage of the revenue, we have the following chart.

Source: 2017 10K and Author's

Reducing the R&D budget would make Dexcom a seemingly better company, but with a more limited R&D budget, it would be harder to break the paradigm, which could increase the market potential ten times over. So while a diminished R&D budget might seem a better investment in the short term, Dexcom's R&D profile is a better decision in the long run.

Taking the $2,000/year estimated target of the Verily product, and the 20% of the population that could afford Dexcom product we can build the following chart.





Source: Author's Charts

It is easy to see that if Dexcom manages to break the paradigm and get to at least the top 20% of non-insulin intensive users, the stock is hugely undervalued with revenues of $22- $24 Billion including insulin intensive users. However, if Dexcom doesn't manage to break the paradigm and get Type 2 patients to use CGM the revenue would be only $2.4 billion for the top 20% of insulin intensive patients, and the company is substantially overvalued. While insurance coverage might increase the percentage of people that can afford the solution, the increase would be minimal compared to getting Non-insulin intensive users onboard.

Conclusions





There is a chance Q1 is going to disappoint as seasonally is not a good quarter and has high volatility. If this happens, there might be a better entering price than today’s $60 range. The G6 technology will launch by Q4, and the price could skyrocket. The smart choice is to start a position that can be comfortably average down before Q1, and if results are disappointing average down when the price drops.

Insurance companies could use the CGM data to offer better rates to patients that have better control of their glucose levels. If this happens, affordability could increase, but first, a substantial amount of people have to be on CGM, which means breaking the paradigm, and then insurance companies can offer exciting plans that could increase further the affordability of CGM.

I am impressed with how Dexcom is spending its R&D budget, and greatly prefer them taking on this challenge than having a bit of earnings. One way or another after the launch of the Verily product, R&D budget will probably decrease as a percentage of revenue, and the new complex in Arizona will increase their gross margin. Even if getting Type 2 patients onboard take a little longer Dexcom will have increased earnings because of these effects.



