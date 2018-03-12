Starbucks Is Getting Ready For A New Era Of Growth

(Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is an American coffee company and the largest coffee chain in the world. Starbucks was founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1971. In 2017, the company operated 27,339 locations worldwide).

Most value investors wouldn't think twice about investing in Starbucks over the past decade. Not because it isn't a great company, but because they know you have to pay a premium for a quality company with exceptional growth like Starbucks. However, now may be the opportune time to get in on this iconic company. There's been the right mixture of slowed growth, stagnant share price, and a disappointing earnings report that has driven this stock down to its lowest PE ratio in 10 years. Plus with the grand prospects of growth in China and optimistic analysts' forecasts, a new era of growth seems ready to blossom.

Company Fundamentals

Starbucks Corporation has an excellent 88/100 company rating according to the BTMA Stock Analyzer. It has perfect marks on most categories like Return on Equity, consistent and increasing EPS, Ability to Recover from a Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. However, PEG Ratio score is lacking because the company's growth has slowed in recent years.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - company rating scores)

The past 10 years of share price movement have been exceptional for SBUX as it has overwhelmingly outperformed the S&P 500 and its competitors McDonald's Corporation (MCD), Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN), and Yum! Brands (YUM). However, over the past few years, SBUX's share price has been stagnant while the S&P 500 and competition have continued to increase gradually in price movement and gained ground on SBUX. Another observation from this chart is that SBUX seems to be on a different level than the market and competition. While competitors move relatively in sync with the market, SBUX marches to the beat of its own drum. This chart is useful to give us an idea of how SBUX's share price moves in relation to the market and its competitors.

Earnings

Starbucks' earnings over the past 10 years are ideal. Like clockwork, they have steadily increased...except for 2013. But upon further examination, you'll find out that the 2013 fundamentals were poor because of an unfavorable litigation charge of around $2.8 billion involving Kraft Foods, which reduced Starbucks' profit margin down to .06%, and EPS to $.01. This litigation pertained to Starbucks' early termination of a bagged coffee grocery deal between Starbucks and Kraft Foods. So after considering this one-time litigation and normalizing data, we can see that Starbucks is a good example of a company that is consistent and regularly has increasing earnings. These factors make the company more predictable and easier to value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - 10 years of earnings)

Return on Invested Capital

One of the most important measurements to look for is Return on Invested Capital or Return on Capital Invested. This measurement answers the question "Is the company making money from investing the company's capital?" In turn, this number gives us an idea of whether we will receive a satisfactory and predictable return from investing in this company's stock. The past five years of SBUX's returns have been excellent when compared with other companies in the same industry. However, you will notice that there has been a slight tapering off of returns in the past two years, which can be attributed to slower growth. In addition, 2013 reveals a poor return due to the one-time Kraft litigation that we mentioned earlier.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - return on invested capital)

Gross Margins

Gross margins for SBUX have been consistent and increasing overall. When considering companies as an investment, I like to see gross margins that are around 30% and increasing. Starbucks far exceeds this since it runs an efficient business and its main product of bean-soaked water inherently allows a high profit margin.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - gross margin percent)

Returning Money Back To Shareholders

The company has also been returning value back to the shareholders in three main ways - dividends, share buybacks, and reinvesting capital into the expansion of new stores - which in turn boosts revenues, earnings, and ultimately the share price.

The current dividend yield is around 2%. The dividend yield has been fairly consistent at increasing each year. The payout ratio has typically stayed around 40% or less, which leaves more room to continue increasing dividends. Keep in mind that the exaggerated payout ratio in 2013 was also due to the Kraft litigation as mentioned earlier and should be excluded to get a better idea of typical payout ratios.

The company has done a good job of increasing the share buyback yield year after year. Starbucks has spent roughly $5.6 billion over the past four years repurchasing stock (2017 Annual Report).

Despite claims that Starbucks can't continue to expand in the USA, the company has continued adding more stores. Globally, Starbucks opened 700 net new stores, which has brought the total store count to 28,039 across 76 markets.

Growth Rates

While revenues continue to increase due to new store sales, growth of earnings, book value, and free cash flow over the last three years have begun to show signs of slowed growth.

Misc. Fundamentals

Looking at other misc. fundamentals, we can see that the company's balance sheet is healthy with a good debt-to-equity. In the short-term, the company appears to have just enough assets to cover debts according to its Current Ratio. The PE Ratio of around 19 is historically low when considering the past 10 years of PE ratios, therefore this could also mean that the company is possibly closer to a bargain price.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

After examining the fundamentals, we can see that the company is in a very good shape. It offers consistency and improving data year after year. The company is steadily bringing in more money each year, it has generated stable returns from invested capital, and it has also been committed to returning an increasing amount of money back to investors. Growth has slowed down over the past few years, but relative to its industry, Starbucks is often in a class of its own. You'll be hard-pressed to find a more efficiently run, large-scale business among its competitors.

Pros of Investing in Starbucks

Starbucks has been around since 1971 and knows how to survive the various markets that it has faced. It has quickly grown to the world leader among coffee shops and has cultivated a unique culture, which is iconic and stretches to street corners across the globe. People demand its quality products, premium taste, and consistency across its nearly 30,000 stores.

A new Starbucks credit card through Chase and Visa is expected to help drive new revenue.

Starbucks has diversified its product line by offering new beverage and food options. This has not only hedged risk, but it has also allowed the company to attract more customers during slow afternoon and evening hours since these new products are better suited for afternoon and evening customers.

Growth in China is anticipated to be the next big stage for Starbucks. It has already showed great promise and the company is focused on achieving huge expansion goals in the country. In 2017, sales of stores in China grew 8% with a 7% increase in transactions.

Expansion into East China (one of China's wealthiest areas) should greatly increase margins. This expansion has been made possible through the company's acquisition of JV partners Uni-President Enterprise on December 31, 2017.

Digital innovations have begun attracting more business. Since launching Alipay and WeChat pay, digital transactions have greatly increased. Revenues from social gifting and e-commerce in China through WeChat have tripled from Q1 of last year.

The addition of specialty stores like the Roastery Reserve has allowed the company to increase sales per store. According to executive chairman Howard Schultz:

"Our U.S. Starbucks stores on average do about $32,000 a week. The Roastery in Shanghai after eight weeks of operations is doing on average, twice that not each week, but each day. So the volumes that we are now hosting at the Shanghai Roastery is a number that we have never quite seen before, reaffirming the equity of the brand, reaffirming the interest our customers have in Princi, an opportunity that we feel is not only a domestic opportunity for standalone stores, but also an opportunity to leverage infrastructure and build Princi stores in China as well."

Cons and Risks of Investing in Starbucks

Over the course of the last few years, Starbucks has seen a slowing trend in earnings, free cash flow, and book value.

The stock price has been stagnant while PE ratio is gradually coming down. Interested buyers might look forward to PE ratio decreasing, but other factors such as the overpriced US stock market may be keeping the price from sinking down to lower levels which would make for an even more attractive buying price. If there is a market correction, SBUX's share price could fall much further.

The company reported disappointing comparable sales growth partly caused by weak afternoon and evening store traffic. However, steps have already been put into progress to add new foods, beverages, and digital rewards to attract customers after 2pm. Management is also combating this issue by tuning its scheduling and improving staffing routines and techniques to better accommodate customers in later hours.

About 70% of the consolidated total net revenues from 2017 came from the American operating segment. If Starbucks wants to continue to grow revenues and earnings, while hedging risk, it is important to diversify. Multiple sources have stated that Starbucks is becoming oversaturated in USA. These are a few reasons why Starbucks' focus on expanding more into China is a smart move (2017 Annual Report).

This business model is extremely dependent on its main commodity of arabica coffee beans. Changes in the price or availability of these coffee beans will undoubtedly have an overwhelming impact on the business and financial results of the entire company. Diversifying the product line into non-coffee based products is one way to reduce some of this risk.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using EPS TTM of $3.03 and 2017 EPS of $1.97. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

From this visual graph, the first two ranges on the left tell us that if EPS growth were to be the same as the past 10 years, the stock would be fairly priced now and if the EPS growth were similar to the past five years of slower growth, then the stock would be slightly overpriced now.

The three middle ranges show that the stock would be overpriced if considering book value or equity growth similar to the past 10 and 5 years.

The second range from the far right shows us that when comparing the PE Ratio relation of SBUX to the S&P 500, the stock is undervalued. This makes sense since the current PE ratio of around 19 is much lower than the past decade of PE ratios for SBUX that were typically closer to 30.

Finally, the valuation range to the far right shows us that when considering future growth forecasts, the company is undervalued.

In summary, this valuation graph tells a story that the past 10 years' earnings growth was strong, then came the slower earnings growth of the past five years. Book value and equity growth followed suit and were also stronger in the past 10 years than the past five years. But book value and equity growth have been lower than EPS growth probably because the company continually spent money on adding new stores and doing share repurchases rather than keeping large cash reserves.

But now is a new era of growth that looks ripe to start. If you look at the last two valuation ranges on the right, you can see that these valuation ranges are much higher than the other valuation ranges. This signifies that the price-to-earnings is at a historically low spot possibly making this an opportune time to buy this good company. Also, analysts are overwhelmingly optimistic about this stock and expect the stock price to make significant gains in the near future. Being a conservative value investor, I'm personally waiting to see if SBUX falls lower around $52-54, which would provide an additional margin of safety to offset the overvaluation of the market in general. After buying, I'd like to hold onto this good company for the long haul while it capitalizes on the growth potential that China offers.

As we know, calculating values is an inexact science, so consider many methods and try to be more conservative and add a margin of safety as needed.

Trends

There have recently been more shares of SBUX added to portfolios than decreased from portfolios. Below, you can see 68.8 million shares have been increased vs. 53.7 million shares decreased. In addition, there have been about double the amount of new positions (10.5 million) than sold-out positions (5.5 million).

Therefore, according to these numbers, it would seem that investors are optimistic about this stock.

(Source: SBUX's new and added positions)

Technical Analysis

(Technical analysis is showing that the stock is moving into a slight overbought situation. All three indicators are showing upward trends with no clear sign of a downward change in trend yet. This could mean that the stock might continue to go up in share price until the stock is clearly overbought).

Forward-Looking Conclusion

Starbucks has over 45 years as a successful company that knows how to grow and to be a world leader in its industry. It has had very good fundamentals over the past 10 years, and the company is consistent, stable, and showing signs of new growth for the future.

The pros include a very strong iconic brand, a history of value being returned to shareholders, progress being made to diversify the product line, large growth potential in China, new innovations with specialty stores, and digital rewards and pay programs.

The cons are a business that's overly dependent on one commodity and dependent on the American market, slowed growth, and stagnant stock price over the past few years.

In the short term, the goals of the company to increase weaker store traffic after 2pm, to diversify its product line, and expand successfully into growth potential that China offers will be key. Starbucks is aiming to use China to grow to 5,000 stores in 2021. So far, Starbucks is at a good pace by opening a new store in China every 15 hours.

Analysts are optimistic about the stock. Out of 34 analysts, 22 have given it a buy rating and none have signified to sell. The average price target is $65.21.

The company is in line with repurchasing about 60 million shares out of its 80 million authorized shares in the current share repurchasing program. Even at 60 million shares, this represents about 5.6% of outstanding shares. Which should at least translate to earnings increasing by at least this same amount.

In addition, the tax rate for 2018 should allow for improved earnings. The 2017 effective tax rate was 33.2%, and in 2018, the tax rate is expected to be around 23% (2017 Annual Report).

The future of Starbucks seems bright and investors can capitalize on this moment to buy a great company at less of a premium price-to-earnings than has been available for the past 10 years. At the best, an investor can hope that growth in China will be what has been expected and huge gains will be reaped in the future. A worst-case scenario would be buying, then there's a market correction, and you'll be stuck holding one great company, collecting an increasing dividend, receiving the benefits of share buybacks at a lower share price, and the comfort of knowing that this company will in all likelihood still make you better-than-average returns in the long run. It seems like there isn't much downside to investing in this great company at this historically low P/E multiple.

