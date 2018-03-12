Vale Deleveraging Rapidly While Capex Lifted On Cyclical Pressures

Investors need to focus on the dividend strategy given the renewed attention on deleveraging.

The company will focus on the value-over-volume strategy that includes a strong pipeline of mining projects, supported by declining capex profile and assets disposals.

Vale is on track to accelerate the deleveraging of its balance sheet.

Investment Thesis

Vale (NYSE:VALE), a Brazilian-based global miner engaged in metals and mining, has significantly outperformed year-to-date its closest peers and junior miners by a factor of 2.4X.

Vale has stressed that it will remain committed to its supply discipline and its value-over-volumes strategy. Analysts see the weak volumes performance of the company as disappointing. Vale could have benefited significantly more from the strong rebound in iron ore prices last year. This would include accelerating the de-leveraging of its balance sheet.

Vale's strategy now is to increase offshore iron ore blending capacity. They believe this strategy is a fundamental reaction to global iron ore prices and thus deserves more attention.

In this equity research, we will prove the market speculation that Vale is on track for its de-leveraging goals faster than expected as heavy capex weigh on. We will also analyze the sensitivity of its cash flow against the cyclical pressures.

Company Overview

Vale is a global miner of iron ore and pellets. It also produces raw materials for steel making. The company is the largest producer of nickel. It also generates potash, fertilizer nutrients, ferroalloys, gold, cobalt, silver and manganese ore. Vale stocks are traded on the New York Stock Exchange: NYSE (VALE and VALE.P), the BM&F BOVESPA (Vale3 and Vale5) and the Euronext Paris (Vale3 and Vale5).

Growth Projects

Vale released its most recent guidance that includes a pipeline of unapproved growth projects. Hence, all of the additions in the current capital spending guidance are due to expansionary capital expenditures. Maintenance capex was unchanged compared to previous guidance.

The only project that will most likely to be approved in the first quarter of 2019 is Salobo 3, despite the allocation of $1.6 billion for potential growth projects. The project is expected to boast reserves of $400 million (more than 50,000 tons per annum of copper.)

The company has enough options to increase nickel output. However it will be more dependent on market conditions. The roster includes Puma Second Furnace (15,000 tons per annum at $250 million) and Pomalaa and Bahodopi in Indonesia (10,000 to 40,000 tonnes per annum, ranging $0.2 billion to $1.2 billion.)

There is potential to add 5 million tons per annum at Moatize along with two early stage copper options in Sudbury and Hu'u in Indonesia.

Deleveraging

The company's ultimate plan is to reduce its debt. And it is doing a good job. Vale is planning for its net-debt ratio to descend to $14 billion to $16 billion by year-end (from $21 billion last 2017). It further indicates that its net-debt ratio should reduce to $10 billion or less in 2018 on lower capital expenditures. Vale should benefit from its cost cutting initiatives, its goal to increase iron price realization, and the conclusion of asset divestments (e.g. coal, fertilizers).

Cash Flow

Drivers of the company's deleveraging strategy will be organic free cash flow generation supported by declining capex profile plus assets disposals. Of the recent $2.73 billion Nacala project, $2.5 billion will flow into Vale's balance sheet. The Board is considering $1.5 billion of additional asset disposals, with options including:

1) Mosaic stake ($1 billion worth of the current market value, 3yr lockup),

2) Biopalma (acquired for $174 million),

3) Eagle Downs (closed Australian met coal mine),

4) Cubatao nitrogen assets ($255 million sale to Yara),

5) California Steel Industries ($207 million book value),

6) Mineracao Rio do Norte ($108 million) and Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem ($398 million).

Reducing other cash outflows such as Samarco payments, REFIS (potential for Brazil's Supreme Court to halt at any time), pre-operating expenses and lower interest charges could also remove $1 billion per annum drag on free cash flows by 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Going forward, Vale's ability to reduce capital expenditure was based on a strategy to rescale its businesses by focusing on value over volume. The company recently cuts its 2018 capital expenditures guidance from $4.2 billion to $4 billion. However, a risk is skewed more to the downside looking ahead.

Vale is guiding that all nickel operations are expected to be cash flow-positive in 2018. Higher levels of cash flow are expected to be a function of a lower capital expenditure commitment tied to Vale's re-scaling strategy.

Management guided that total nickel output could reduce by 50,000 tons over the next 2 years to approximately 260,000 tons per year as a result of this output optimization strategy (versus the current guidance of 310,000 tons per year).

There will be structural constraints on more material capex increases. However, the enormous constraint on changes in capital expenditures is a lack of big projects beyond what is already factored in the company's capital expenditures guidance. These potential projects are being eyed to be approved by the Board before 2020.

Intangible factors such as lack of technical expertise to execute multiple Greenfield projects simultaneously, higher commodity price volatility, past mistakes and increasing shareholder activism in the metals sector should hold back the Board from aggressively increasing capital expenditures. Expect an uptrend of capital expenditure driven by inflationary pressure and higher maintenance spending.

Stock Valuation

Share performance in the short term will reflect the prevailing iron ore price strength driven by supply discipline. Stock price will also be the end result of the company's deleveraging strategy at current iron ore spot prices. A subsequent iron ore price correction could result in lower market expectations as investors shift focus on weaker underlying fundamentals.

Vale is trading at 8.2X EBITDA and a +22% premium to its historical mid-cycle P/E multiple and +15% versus closest peer Rio Tinto.

My Takeaway

I believe that metals sector capex is unlikely to rise significantly beyond the current guidance. This is attributed to various structural constraints. Hence, analysts expected the sector can still grow at approximately 1.5% per annum until 2020. Deleveraging is moving at a quick speed aided by asset sales.

Operating expenditures are starting to rise but still at modest growth rates. However, aluminum raw materials will move up more rapidly. I also agree with some analysts saying investors might encounter jitters about potential M&A, but a lack of available Tier 1 assets is one constraint. The problems of the past still loom large with 52% of M&A capital spending from 2005 until 2016 were written off. Thus, the majority of the company's Boards would prioritize investment returns as the "default" use of cash flow.

The iron ore performance of Vale would remain compelling. This segment thrives on:

1) A strengthening macro backdrop,

2) Limited capital expenditures,

3) Volume and M&A responses from the companies to higher prices,

4) Strong earnings momentum and cash generation,

5) Rising returns on capital,

6) Underleveraged balance sheets,

7) Cheap valuation multiples on current commodity prices.

Copper, aluminum and gold are among preferred commodities for 2018. The diversifieds are trading at 10.3% free cash flow (FCF) yield in 2018 and 5.5X EV/EBITDA.

I feel bullish about base metals of Vale perhaps until the next two years. Iron ore appears more vulnerable to fundamentals. However, a climbing cost curve given the ongoing supply from the major miners is supportive of this view. Gold could perhaps break out of its four-year trading range if inflation starts to pick up globally.

Finally, investors must be informed that they should be focusing on Vale's updates regarding its dividend strategy given the renewed attention on deleveraging. Management made a forward looking statement that once the $10 billion net debt is reached, all surplus cash will be used for dividends.

The Board has not formally declared a new dividend policy but it will use a formula based on a fixed percent of free cash flow generation (pre-growth capex). The company expects to achieve the $10 billion level during 2019. However, this will imply an estimated $5 billion per annum of dividends from thereon equivalent to a 9% dividend yield

