Should You Buy American Hotel REIT And Its 9.5% Dividend Yield?

Investment Thesis

American Hotel REIT (OTC:AHOTF) (TSX:HOT.U) (TSX:HOT.UN) owns a portfolio of branded hotels in the United States. The REIT’s current RevPAR growth rate lags behind the industry average, as its property improvement plan ("PIP") will not come to fruition until late 2018. Its operating margin continues to be compressed by rising labor expense. While American Hotel REIT continues to trade at a discount, investors should keep in mind that the REIT is more vulnerable than other types of REITs in an economic recession. In addition, Airbnb continues to be a threat to the entire hotel industry in the long term.

Source: Company Website

Reasons why I am concerned

RevPAR Growth Rate lags behind industry average

American Hotel REIT’s same-store revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) continues to lag behind the industry average. Its RevPAR in Q4 2017 was US$56.29. This was only slightly higher than the RevPAR of US$55.98 in Q4 2016 (or a growth rate of about 0.55%). According to STR Inc (see below), the average RevPAR growth rates for upscale and upper midscale were 3.3% and 4.4% respectively (most of American Hotel REIT’s hotel portfolio belong to these two segments). These RevPAR growth rates were significantly higher than American Hotel’s same store RevPAR growth rate of 0.55%. To be fair, American Hotel REIT’s lower same store RevPAR growth rate was due to the fact that it is still going through its property improvement plan. The REIT could get a boost from its property improvement plan in late 2018. However, there is still going to be another year before we really see the positive impact. In the meanwhile, we may continue to see some near-term weakness in its RevPAR growth rate.

Source: Q4 2017 MD&A

Rising expenses will hurt its margin

In the recent conference call, management expressed that in its newly acquired hotels especially in the urban markets, wages rose due to higher wages. As the U.S. economy is already at full capacity, labor expense is expected to increase as well. I do not see this as a good sign because the REIT's RevPAR growth rate already lagged the industry average. Now that the labor expense is also on the rise, it will be even more difficult to maintain its operating margin.

Deteriorating Balance Sheet

American Hotel REIT’s balance sheet deteriorated in 2017. As can be seen from the table below, its debt-to-EBITDA ratio increased to 8.4x. This means that it will take 8.4 years to repay its debt with the same EBITDA at today’s level. In 2016, the ratio was only 7.2x. Similarly, its 2017 income can only cover 2.3x times of the interest expense whereas its income in 2016 can cover 3.0x times of the interest expense. Although we can attribute this to its 2017 acquisitions, I am still concerned about its balance sheet especially that we are now in a rising interest rate environment. American Hotel REIT may have to renew its debt at a higher interest rate.

2017 2016 Debt-to-Gross Book Value 53.9% 44.0% Debt-to-EBITDA 8.4x 7.2x Interest Coverage Ratio 2.3x 3.0x Weighted average loan face interest rate 4.61% 4.59% Weighted average loan term to maturity 7.59 years 7.70 years

Source: Q4 2017 MD&A

The REIT is vulnerable when an economic recession arrives

United States is in an economic boom right now and the economy is running at full capacity. However, as many reports has stated, we are now in the late stage of the economic cycle. This is also the second longest bull market in the history. While we do not know when a recession will hit, if one happens, hotel industry is certainly going to be impacted. This is because business activities will be reduced and consumers will cut their leisure spending. Therefore, hotel REIT is one of the more vulnerable types of REIT that will be impacted.

Given the current economic data, we do not see any signs that the economy will fall into a recession immediately. There may still be one or two more years to go in this economic cycle. However, American Hotel REIT’s current property improvement program will also take at least one more year to positively impact its RevPAR. Investors may want to take this into consideration.

Airbnb will weigh on its RevPAR

If there is no Airbnb, I am sure the entire hotel industry will have much higher margin. This is because Airbnb’s platform enables many homeowners to advertise their available rooms in their home. While hotels need to expand by investing significantly to acquire more rooms, Airbnb does not have such overhead cost. Individual owners who would like to make some cash can lease their unused home spaces quickly through Airbnb network. Therefore, homeowners can afford to compete with traditional hotels at a much lower cost. On the other hand, hotels need to maintain its RevPAR to keep their profitability. Although the impact of Airbnb is only lightly felt when the economy is growing, I believe in an economic downturn, consumers will become more cost-conscious. This will weigh on American Hotel’s operating margin as well.

Is American Hotel’s current valuation reasonable?

American Hotel REIT is trading at a price to 2017 AFFO ratio of 9.3x. Its U.S. hotel REIT peers are trading at a price to AFFO ratio of 10.7x. TD Securities estimated that American HOTEL REIT’s net asset value (“NAV”) is about US$9.10 per share. Compare to its current price of US$6.50 per share, it is trading at a 28.6% discount. Both valuation metrics show that American Hotel REIT is trading at a significant discount.

Investor Takeaway

American Hotel REIT is currently trading at a discount. However, we do have some concerns. While its property improvement plan will give its RevPAR growth rate a lift in 2019, I am concerned about its outlook as its profitability will continue to be impacted by rising interest rate, increasing expenses, and increasing competition from airbnb. Nevertheless, I believe the market has already factored in these headwinds in its share price. There is probably little down side at the moment unless there is a macroeconomic risk. Investors may want to take this advantage to grab the shares while it is still trading at a discount. Those who think an economic recession is imminent (or in the next 1 year) may want to wait on the sideline and grab the shares at an even lower price.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.