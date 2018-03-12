Kroger: Heads I Win, Tails I Win

The valuation of Kroger (NYSE:KR) for the past few years has not ceased to amaze me. The nearly 50% price decline since 2015 has not been accompanied by a 50% reduction in sales, earnings, dividends, or free cash flow. To the contrary, sales are at record levels. Earnings per share are just under record levels, and the high end of forward guidance for earnings per share would put them comfortably into record territory. Kroger increases its dividend every year, and it is projected to generate 30% of its market cap, or $6.5 billion of free cash flow, over the next three years. The market continues to punish Kroger over the same issues, but the rock-bottom valuation sets up shareholders for a "heads I win, tails I win" scenario. Kroger will regain positive investor sentiment at some point, and if it doesn't, it is so cheap that it can buy all of its shares in the next decade, making investors winners either way.

KR data by YCharts

Gross margins declining is not news

As one news headline after another reported last week that Kroger's share price was getting killed because of worries over gross margins, the overwhelming thought in my head was - "why is a declining gross margin a surprise to anyone?" Kroger has been investing in price for two decades. More importantly, it hasn't hurt the company over the long term, and in fact, you could easily argue that a great deal of Kroger's success has been attributed to its unwillingness to allow competitors to come in and underprice it. Anyone who argues that Kroger is worse off because of its price investments should go back to the annual reports from the early 2000s when Kroger first began sacrificing gross margins in order to win market share. Back in 2002, Kroger had 27.35% gross margins, but only $50 billion of sales and only $1 billion of profit. Today, it has 22% gross margins, yet it has $122 billion of sales and $1.9 billion of profit.

Obviously, there is no formula set in stone to determine the ratio of margin lost and sales gained, but the reality is that Kroger is not foolishly slashing prices. It is gaining market share, gaining loyal customers, and winning in categories that resonate with customers the most, as evidenced by the recent announcements that the Simple Truth brand has reached $2 billion in annual sales and that fact that Kroger now sells 20% of all the organic produce in America. The nature of the grocery business is and always will be very competitive. Kroger is a winner in the eyes of the consumer, and proof is in the growing volume and ID sales. To shareholders, Kroger is winning where it matters most, earnings and free cash flow.

Kroger is gushing free cash flow

When Kroger held its investor day last fall, it released what it called the "Restock Kroger" plan which outlined shareholder returns to be expected going forward. At the time, Kroger projected $6 billion of free cash flow over the next three years. This week, Kroger increased the number to $6.5 billion over the next three years. It needs to be understood that this is free cash flow before dividends. Dividends should consume about $1.5 billion of cash over the next three years, so shareholders can reasonably expect $5.0 billion to be used to repurchase shares and/or pay down debt. And since Kroger is also in the process of selling its 762 convenience stores for $2.15 billion, it will apply a portion of those funds towards share repurchases as well.

All of this free cash flow and cash from asset sales means that Kroger is likely to repurchase up to 25% of its shares over the next few years. These aggressive share purchases will be a continuation of a trend that has been in place for decades, as any long-term follower of the company is aware. Looking at the chart below, shares outstanding have declined by 55% since the early 2000s.

KR Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

The simple fact that Kroger is generating nearly 10% of its market cap in free cash flow annually and returning most of it to shareholders as dividends and share repurchases should scream out at investors. But in this world of negative sentiment against retail stocks, it is overwhelmed with negativity based on declining gross margins - something that has been a reality for almost twenty years now.

The top-end of EPS guidance puts earnings at record levels

Lost in all of the noise surrounding the quarter was the fact that Kroger reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.04 in 2017, which is only 2 cents shy of the highest earnings per share Kroger has ever reported. Even better, the guidance given for 2018 is for an earnings per share range of $1.95-2.15. With $2.06 being the highest earnings ever, the top-end of that guidance range puts 2018's earnings well into record territory. In other words, depending on how the year unfolds, a year from today Kroger could be reporting record earnings per share.

Amazingly, the share price of Kroger today is just about half of what it was two years ago when it reached all-time highs of $42.50. Kroger is earning roughly the same today as it was then, meaning the valuation Kroger is getting from the market has declined by half. At 11-12 times earnings, Kroger shares already reflect a very pessimistic outlook, but regardless of how many times investors hear that the best time to buy is when pessimism is extreme, they seem to want to only own "winners". This search for popular stocks leads to paying much higher valuations which sets up the possibility of underperformance over time. With Kroger, we get the best of both worlds, a stock earning near-record earnings and a completely washed out valuation.

Only 2.3% growth is needed to justify Kroger's stock price

With $2.05 of earnings and a $24 stock price, we have a stock trading at 11.7 times earnings. Obviously, this number is way below the market average and should stand out to value investors, but using a discounting calculator helps us better understand what Kroger should be trading at, given its expected future growth. Using the calculator found here, we can input $2.05 as our base earnings. If we use 2.3% as our current and long-term growth rates and 11% as our discount rate, we arrive at an intrinsic value for Kroger of $24, which is exactly where Kroger is trading today. In other words, in order to justify its current share price and P/E of 11.7, Kroger only needs to grow by 2.3% annually, and investors should earn an 11% annual return going forward. If you are more conservative and want a higher return, feel free to increase the discount rate, and if you are more aggressive, feel free to lower it.

The question now becomes, will Kroger grow earnings per share faster or slower than 2.3%? To me, the first thing that comes to mind is the earlier mentioned fact that Kroger is likely to repurchase 25% of its shares in the next three years based simply on the $6.5 billion of free cash flow it is projecting over that time. Kroger will only need about $1.5 billion of that to pay an increasing dividend. Therefore, it is highly probable that Kroger uses the remaining $5 billion to buy back stock. To the extent that the market continues to undervalue Kroger, the more shares it will buy. This is why I mentioned in the opening paragraph that Kroger shareholders are in a "heads I win, tails I win" scenario.

On top of this, ID sales are still growing and are projected to be +1.5% - +2.0% this year. Aside from the recent deflationary-led brief dip into negative territory, Kroger has shown positive sales for a decade, so ongoing 1.5-2.0% ID sales should be expected. On top of this, as part of the Restock Kroger initiative, management is expecting $400 million of improving operating profit over the next few years, adding yet another source of potential growth for earnings per share.

I view the 2.3% growth needed to justify Kroger's stock price as the equivalent of what Warren Buffett refers to as a "one-foot hurdle". Because of this, I encourage readers to play around with the growth rates a little. If we increase growth rates to just 4%, we get a stock that has a fair value in the $30s, and you get a 2% and rising dividend on top of this.

A sentiment shift is all that is needed to double this stock

Considering the fact that earnings per share are just 2 pennies away from record levels, the only explanation for Kroger's current stock price is that investors value the earnings less today than they did two years ago. This drastic change in valuation is the result of nothing other than a change in sentiment. Retail is out of favor. While pessimism is indeed not as bad as it was last June when Amazon (AMZN) announced its purchase of Whole Foods, it is clearly still rampant. This pessimism that is keeping so many potential investors away is exactly the fuel that can drive a sustained rebound in Kroger's share price right back to its old highs. All that is needed is a little momentum from future headlines such as "Kroger reports record earnings in 2018", and the wheels of a major shift in sentiment are put into place. Investors should pay attention to Kroger. This may be the last opportunity to load up on the shares at cheap prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.