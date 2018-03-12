Titanium Corporation: Binary Play In Canadian Oil Sands Sector

Special thanks to Seeking Alpha's Dan Stringer and Keubiko for bringing this idea to my attention.

Titanium Corporation (TSXV:TIC / OTC:OTC:TITUF) is an Alberta company with a patented CVW technology (“Creating Value from Waste”). CVW can be integrated into the oil sands mining process to recover bitumen, solvents, valuable heavy materials (primarily zircon and titanium products) and water from froth treatment tailings that would otherwise be deposited directly into a tailings pond. The technology is a no-brainer deployment for major oil sands producers given it responds to increasing public pressure to reduce environmental impact while at the same time saving money by recovering valuable resources. Having announced its first commercial customer in 2017, and with a clear growth runway now in front of it, Titanium is a hidden gem (no analyst coverage) offering the potential for strong returns this next decade. Its directors and employees apparently agree having increased their equity ownership substantially from ~ 16% in 2016 to 25%+ recently and elected to receive a significant portion of their compensation in DSU’s and RSU’s.

Oil Sands Mining

The oil sands mining sector operates in northern Alberta’s Athabasca Oil Sands region. Oil sands slurry produced through surface mining is input to an “extraction” phase which outputs bitumen froth consisting ~ 60% bitumen, 30% water and 10% fine solids. In the subsequent “froth treatment” phase, a naphtha or paraffinic based solvent is added to reduce viscosity and enable gravity separation. This phase produces a relatively pure bitumen product, which can then be locally converted to synthetic crude in an upgrader or diluted and pipelined directly to heavy oil refiners. However, these solvent-based processes result in the loss of bitumen, solvents and heavy minerals (i.e. “froth treatment tailings” or FTT) which are then piped into tailings ponds.

A significant environmental challenge is posed by tailings ponds. The combination of bitumen and solvent losses to tailings ponds results in substantial volatile organic compound (“VOC”) emissions which pollute the air, as well as the release of methane which has a 25x greater climate effect than CO2. Furthermore, tailings ponds are a constant contamination threat to groundwater and nearby river/streams. Suffice to say, with national and local governments throwing regulations, taxes and money at the problem, there is increasing pressure on the oil sands producers to act.

CVW Technology

Enter Titanium Corporation’s CVW technology. In short, froth treatment tailings are run through a CVW concentrator which separates solvent (reusable in froth treatment), diluted bitumen (sent on to be refined), water and a heavy mineral concentrate (“HMC”). Fit-for-reuse “hot process water” can be recycled (reducing energy costs from reheating cold water and fresh water intake from the Athabasca River), whereas residual tailings dewater more effectively (reducing the risk of fines from the Government of Alberta). Meanwhile, HMC is taken to a second mineral separation plant that breaks out the final mineral products, notably zircon (used predominantly in the ceramic industry, but also chemicals and green technology) and titanium products (ilmenite and leucoxene; used in paint, plastics, metal and welding industries). These products are cost competitive with low carbon intensity (given they are byproducts) and are available to be sold on international markets, while the remaining (reduced) tailings are transported to a designated disposal area.

Opportunity

After over a decade of investment (C$18M from government agencies and C$80M+ from investors) in R&D, studies and pilot programs, CVW has finally signed on its first customer. In the second half of 2017, Titanium completed agreements with Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Emissions Reduction Alberta (“ERA”) to deploy CVW technology at Canadian Natural’s Horizon oil sands site. The first step $10.2M front end engineering design (“FEED”) is now underway, with Titanium funding $1.5M, Canadian Natural $3.7M and ERA providing up to the lesser of $5M or 50% of cost in grant funding. The FEED step is forecasted to be completed by the end of 2018, while parallel partnering/financing and deal terms are negotiated. The subsequent detailed engineering, procurement and construction phase would take approximately 30 months, so in theory Titanium would be producing revenue by 2022. In the meantime, the Canadian federal and Alberta local governments have announced several billion dollars in funding programs targeting the development of clean technologies/resources which Titanium intends to apply and qualify for (helping to minimize the risk of dilution as potential capital requirements ramp up).

Regarding project economics, Titanium’s most recent 2017 AGM presentation estimated ~ 20% unlevered IRR and a NPV-10 of ~ C$290M on a typical 250,000 barrel per day oil sands mining site (the rough size of Canadian Natural’s Horizon site). This narrowed down the range of potential NPV-10’s detailed in their 2016 AGM presentation, which ranged from C$290M to C$505M (see below). It is hard to determine if they are now sand-bagging or genuinely over-estimated NPV previously (and perhaps scrambled to adjust assumptions to hold the low case NPV), but margin of safety is provided by a still substantial C$290M NPV relative to the estimated capital investment as well as the non-financial value to producers / governments excluded from NPV (i.e. environmental benefits).

These are overall project economics; it is still to be determined how they will be shared between Canadian Natural, Titanium and any other partners brought along for the ride. According to Titanium, they have “advanced proposals and flexible business models whereby customers may elect to license technology and build certain of the facilities or elect to have the Company, together with partners, build and operate these facilities.” In their most recent presentation, they specifically point towards a model where the partner (Canadian Natural) owns/operates the initial concentrator plant and Titanium owns the downstream mineral separation plant. Canadian Natural is probably not interested in taking commodity risk related to zircon and titanium products, so I think there is value that can be extracted during negotiations by utilizing this sort of model.

Aside from Titanium's status as a zero-revenue microcap with no analyst coverage, a good reason this opportunity exists is due to uncertainty regarding final deal terms with Canadian Natural. I suspect waiting for more clarity in the final deal terms will mean surrendering the discounted price Titanium stock is being offered at. Thus, a useful exercise is to look at what’s currently priced into the market cap (note Titanium has no debt at this point). A conservatively calculated market cap is ~ C$92M, i.e. C$1.01 per share (as of 3/8/2018) x 91,163,811 diluted share count (80,444,374 outstanding + 8,044,437 10% equity award pool + 2,675,000 warrants with strike price of C$0.70). In other words, the market price assumes Titanium can only capture roughly 1/3 of the economic value added (NPV C$290M) over the Horizon project’s lifetime. I would argue this is overly pessimistic. First, they could capture twice that value and still leave IRR in the teens and environmental benefits to Canadian Natural. Second, the NPV ignores the prospect of substantial “free” government capital (Titanium’s FEED phase alone has already been funded ~ 50% by the government). Right now, Titanium appears to be the only game in town when it comes to profitable froth treatment tailings management, providing it with a reasonable negotiating position vis-à-vis producers/governments. While Titanium disclaims in their 2016 annual report “other companies, research facilities and universities are actively engaged in the research and development of processes for dealing with froth treatment tailings”, it worth noting CVW took well over a decade to develop, so CVW technology should be in a strong intermediate-term position.

Best of all, we are ignoring the remaining growth opportunity. Large oil sands mining sites are currently operated by Canadian Natural (240K bpd Horizon, 155K bpd Muskeg River and 100K bpd Jackpine sites), Suncor Energy Inc. (194K bpd Fort Hills and 180K bpd Millennium sites), Syncrude Canada (150K bpd Mildred Lake site) and Imperial Oil Limited (220K bpd Kearl site). Titanium has an opportunity to quintuple in size if it rolls CVW out beyond Horizon to the rest of the Athabasca oil sands region. It is hard to imagine this not occurring fairly quickly if the Horizon site proceeds according to plan given CVW’s obvious value proposition. Under this scenario, Titanium could easily be worth at least 5x today’s value after a decade. For example, under a capital light licensing scheme, Titanium would merely need to extract C$0.5B of project NPV-10 in the C$1.5B range versus its current market cap of C$0.1B. This is a crude way of looking at things, but without precise deal terms probably the best we have to go on.

Risks

1) Western Canada Select (WCS) Oil Price – For oil sands mining, I calculate marginal cost of production of ~ C$47 (US$37.60), which takes the below graphic and replaces total capex (C$33.68) with sustaining capex (C$10.58). When considering the current WCS price in the low $30’s (partly due to a large short-term WTI-WCS differential stemming from November 2017’s Keystone pipeline spill), it would seem producers are currently operating at a loss. If oil sands projects are shut down permanently one day, Titanium’s value could well be zero. Mitigating this very legitimate risk are several factors…

The costs to shut down and later restart production are extremely high. Oil sands producers will prefer to operate at a loss for quite a while before entertaining the idea of shutting down production (this was proven out as they increased production from 2014 through 2016 during tough market conditions).

CVW technology should reduce marginal production cost per barrel, so near breakeven prices its implementation is arguably a better use capex spend than increasing production capacity.

There seems to be strong potential Titanium’s technology can be applied to existing tailings ponds. Theoretically, these would continue to supply years of raw material even if mining operations were shuttered.

2) Horizon Project Fails to Proceed – There are any number of reasons the Horizon project could fail to progress beyond the FEED stage (construction budget blow-out, difficultly lining up funding, inability to agree on deal terms with Canadian Natural, etc). Canadian Natural is not in a weak negotiating position as Titanium’s first customer, even though both sides should be incentivized to complete a reasonable deal. Titanium stock could be close to a zero if this project falls apart with no obvious alternative.

3) Zircon / Titanium Product Pricing – Achieving the anticipated project economics will be subject to usual commodity risk in the zircon and titanium product markets. It is worth noting zircon demand has been growing steadily since the early 2000’s relative to supply, resulting in more than a tripling of the price per tonne and there is no expectation this trend will reverse.

4) Dilution – If the ultimate project economics split between Titanium and its partners requires substantial capital raises on Titanium’s end, there is risk that the terms of any equity issuance are unfavorably dilutive to current shareholders. Certainly management is incentivized to avoid this given they own over a quarter of the company, plus there is plenty of “free money” from federal and local governments to chase as well.

5) Competition – Oil sands producers and other companies/researchers are working on alternative methods for dealing with froth treatment tailings (e.g. thickening and dewatering methods, new CVW-like technologies, etc). However, as seen with CVW, viable alternatives would take a lot of time and money to be developed and implemented. Furthermore, incentive to push R&D at alternatives will decrease if CVW works as anticipated.

6) Liquidity - Titanium Corporation trades on the Canadian TSXV (Symbol:TIC) and US OTC Markets (Symbol:OTC:TITUF). It is illiquid with TIC trading ~ 43,000 shares per day and TITUF ~ 17,000 shares per day. This not a position to be rushed into or out of, use limit orders.

Conclusion

This investment is certainly binary. There is absolutely a chance Titanium shares are worth zero at some point, something that must be kept in mind while sizing positions. However, there is a positive skew to an investment with a 40% shot of being a zero and a 60% shot of increasing 5x+ the next decade – odds I do not think are unreasonable.

Aside from deal uncertainty, there is also likely a time arbitrage aspect creating this investment opportunity. Most investors aren’t interested in waiting four years for the first dollar of revenue. However, I do believe the announcement of deal terms between Canadian Natural and Titanium towards the end of 2018 and a planned investor outreach campaign will likely serve as near-term catalysts and cause the shares to re-rate upwards. Additional catalysts over the next four years would be the announcement of deals on other oil sands sites and the progress of construction (on or near budget) at the Horizon site. I believe overall Titanium will serve as a solid, uncorrelated bet this next decade, particularly against the backdrop of a risky, fully-valued market.

