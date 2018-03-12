Altria: Can You Earn More Income By Forfeiting The Next Dividend?

I will also show how much more or less in dividends investors can earn when buying the stock post the ex-dividend date.

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments can look at ex-dividend dates in order to time their purchases accordingly once they have made the "Buy" decision.

We all know that timing the market is extremely difficult and only very few investors consistently find the right entry points. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should, in theory, give you a better entry price point as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

Over the next fortnight - precisely, on March 14, Altria (MO) goes ex-dividend.

The overall investment case for Altria currently yielding 4.3%

Following the surprising FDA summer statement, the stock was sent into the low $60s. It recovered nicely and went as high as $73 before interest rate fears sent the stock back into the $62 area. An unexpected 6.1% dividend hike and stabilization in Treasury yields helped the stock edge higher as it is currently trading around $65.5.

MO data by YCharts

The ultra-low bargain prices in the low $60s seem to be over but fueled by the corporate tax reform the company hiked its dividend in early March and is trading at a juicy 4.3% forward yield right now. Altria stands to gain a lot from the tax reform, and for dividend investors, the prospects have turned much more positive as a result.

What does a 20% Corporate Tax Rate mean for Altria?

For corporate America, a 20% tax rate at first glance looks like a big deal given an average statutory corporate tax rate (SCTR) of 39.1% according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Surprisingly, among the G20, this is the highest tax rate and a full 10pp above the average. Assuming an almost 40% tax rate for the US, the proposed tax reform would almost halve the tax burden. However, the statutory tax rate actually has little meaning given complex and less complex tax structures companies have constructed as well as various options for deductions, credits, and carry-forwards. In the end, this means that corporations on average pay far less tax than what the law states. For the US for instance, this boils down to an 18.6% effective corporate tax rate (ECTR) which is more than 20pp lower than the SCTR.

Source: Author's visuals compiled with data from Congressional Budget Office

So, while for corporate America, a 20% SCTR is actually higher than the most recently calculated ECTR, the case for Altria looks entirely different.

Data from csimarket shows an average effective tax rate of 34.08% as well as a high company ranking in which no company wants to be ranked highly.

The progression of Altria's ECTR over the last couple of quarters has been shaky and trending downward from 36% to as low as 29.4% for the most recent quarter.

Altria's full-year 2017 earnings per share came in at $3.39 with a tax rate of approximately 35%. Fueled by the tax reform, Altria is now guiding towards EPS growth between 15% and 19% for 2018:

We thus are forecasting 2018 full-year adjusted diluted EPS growth in a range of 15% to 19%. Source: Altria Press Release

The company is targeting an EPS payout ratio of 80%. At the mid-point of that guidance, the current $0.7 quarterly dividend translates into a payout ratio of 70.5%. Altria usually raises its dividend in late August, and in order to meet its 80% payout ratio target, it would have room to hike the dividend by another 13% on top of the already announced 6.1% dividend hike in March. In total, that would result in one-year dividend growth of 20%. However, I would be surprised if Altria really wants to stretch its dividend that far in 2018 given that rising interest rates and ever declining sales in its traditional cigarette segment are reasons to worry. Realistically, I am expecting an 8-9% dividend hike in late August (as in previous years) which would mean that the stock is currently not trading at a 4.3% yield but actually at an expected 4.6% forward yield.

Given that Altria's dividend history is already second to none with 52 increases in 48 years and a 5-year+ CAGR of 8.5% even more dividend growth would be fantastic news for dividend investors and very likely for Altria's stock price as well.

For future dividend growth beyond that one-time tax boost, Altria's big investments into future products certainly have to pay off. At its 2017 Investor Day, the company outlined its three-pillar strategy:

Source: Altria Investor Day Presentation, slide 174

Maximizing income from the core tobacco business: Altria's popular Marlboro brand is the market leader in the U.S, and as it gets more and more difficult and expensive to have adequate marketing, this should only cement the strength and dominant position of the brand.

Altria's popular Marlboro brand is the market leader in the U.S, and as it gets more and more difficult and expensive to have adequate marketing, this should only cement the strength and dominant position of the brand. Growing new income streams with innovative products: This is the future market for Altria, and it already is making strong inroads into the smokeless tobacco market with its Copenhagen and Skoal brands and with Green Smoke and MarkTen (as mentioned above) in the e-cigarette business. This will not only add additional revenue to Altria's income statement but will also help offset further declines in the traditional tobacco business.

This is the future market for Altria, and it already is making strong inroads into the smokeless tobacco market with its Copenhagen and Skoal brands and with Green Smoke and MarkTen (as mentioned above) in the e-cigarette business. This will not only add additional revenue to Altria's income statement but will also help offset further declines in the traditional tobacco business. Altria just held its annual Investor Day on November 2, 2017, and has given investors a comprehensive strategic outlook on how it intends to grow these new income streams. That event included a presentation consisting of 186 slides of which I want to show some of the highlight and key insights for investors.

Source: Altria Investor Day Presentation, slide 54

That is a very strong and populated roadmap Altria is showcasing here with 3 new and unannounced MRTPA (Modified Risk Tobacco Product Applications) in the oral tobacco and smokeless segment, 4 new MRTPA in the e-vapor business, and also the highly anticipated launch of IQOS in the U.S for which Altria has been given the exclusive marketing and selling rights in the U.S. from Philip Morris (PM).

Altria has been spending significant resources on research and development but despite declining cigarette volumes, higher state-imposed taxes on tobacco and any other headwinds from the FDA or the public, it was able to keep raising its dividend with clock-work precision as regards to timing and size.

Certainly, these initiatives should generate expected sales as otherwise, it may eventually also adversely affect Altria's margins but that is somewhere into the future.

Now, let's get straight into the analysis itself!

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in Altria has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 9 years (37 in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 37 ex-dividend dates are completely one-sided. Expressed in percentage of most beneficial outcomes (i.e. the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock one day before the ex-dividend date: 3 cases; 8.1%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 7 cases; 18.9%

Buying the stock one day after the ex-dividend date: 27 cases; 73.0%

An unprecedented record 91.9% of outcomes favor NOT buying before the stock goes ex-dividend, thus implying that Altria's stock behaves in practice virtually identically to what we would expect per market theory.

Thus, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

In every single year, apart from 2017, investors have fared better NOT buying the stock before the ex-dividend date. Both the "ex_div_+1" and "ex_div" strategies show pretty similar patterns over the last 9 years. This implies that forfeiting the next dividend payment is by far the better strategy while the decision whether to buy right on the ex-dividend date or to wait one more day appears to be unaffected by that behavior.

I have conducted a similar analysis on a variety of stocks and following you can find the aggregated results for your own studies and conclusions.

Figure II: Share of most beneficial outcomes by strategy (ex_div-1, ex_div, ex_div_+1) by stock

Advancing the analysis

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates (you can interact with the dashboard) as follows:

Change Day 1 : (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 : (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change : Day 1 + Day 2

: Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium: Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment which serves as a proxy by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if the stock price were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share, we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on December 20, 2017, reads as follows:

Around the 12/20/2017, ex-dividend date investors could pocket in a total discount of $0.69 over the two days around the ex-dividend date. Expressed in terms of dividends, this amounts to around 1.0 dividends gained. Or put differently, the drop over the two days has been significantly higher than the actual dividend. In this case, having bought the stock on the ex-dividend date +1 would have led to a gain of one full quarterly dividend per share!

Remember, this is the change in stock price over TWO days following the day before the ex-dividend date and thus the pattern looks different to what was concluded above, namely that in 91.9% of cases it is worth to pass on the dividend and buy the stock afterwards. In some cases, it makes more sense to buy on the ex-dividend date whereas in others it is better to wait another day.

So, assuming that the stock actually trades at a premium compared to its dividend on the ex-dividend date, it is very likely that the next day it will drop so that the decline in price over the two days will be higher than the dividend amount. This is what, on aggregate, has happened in 91.9% of cases over the last 37 ex-dividend dates.

To better understand this behavior, let's create a tree map, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric. This clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows when investors have lost dividends by waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

Again, the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here.

The stock changed by -$0.69 from the day before the ex-dividend date to the opening on the ex-dividend date. On the post-ex dividend date, the stock dropped further by -$0.66 which results in a total change over the two days of -$1.35.

As the stock dropped more than twice its theoretical ex-dividend amount, this means that an investor has gained around 1.05 dividends, in case he forfeited the dividend and bought the stock after the ex-dividend date.

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released and improved Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions). This handy tool allows me to view respective next ex-dividend dates and provides an automated dividend dashboard. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar.

Investor Takeaway

Considering all the risks Altria is facing from regulatory bodies and declining demand for its products, I believe that Altria is currently fairly valued. Trading at a yield of more than 4%, the stock remains a fantastic source for income generation and expected tax benefits will substantially fuel dividend growth in 2018.

Altria has been beating the broad market for years but is currently lagging behind. In order for that trend to reverse it needs to execute its strategy and also see approval for IQOS. Recently in January, the FDA rejected claims from Philip Morris that IQOS products actually reduce health risks. That was another blow to both of these stocks and is creating uncertainty resulting in declining stock prices.

Investors feeling confident that Altria will master these challenges and who are looking for an even more attractive entry point should not buy the stock before the upcoming March 14 ex-dividend date. Instead, historic analysis has shown that buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date, another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors. This is a way to earn more income by forfeiting the next dividend.

For myself, this does not mean that I will sell all my shares before the ex-dividend date and buy them back a day or two later. Instead, I will watch action around that ex-dividend date closely and if the historical pattern repeats once more use that opportunity to add to my existing position. I like Altria at its current 4.3% yield, but should it drop by at least its dividend, I would be looking at an even better yield and can time my purchase accordingly.

Although, as we so often see, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. It definitely shows that for Altria, solely relying on the stock price to decrease following the ex-dividend date would have been the best decision in the cases covered in this article.

Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date, but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income.

What do you think about Altria? Can it master its challenges? Are you timing purchases in line with ex-dividend dates or not care at all about this?

