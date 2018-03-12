Hyundai And Jaguar Mock Tesla's Model X And Y

Tesla’s urgent need to raise billions of fresh capital in 2018 may lead to a Model Y unveil faster than most investors think.

In other words, talking about Tesla being able to respond to Hyundai and Jaguar (and soon Audi, Mercedes, Buick and Volvo) is like moving around non-existent armies on a map.

The problem here is that Tesla not only doesn’t have a Model Y, but it doesn’t have a Model Y factory.

A prominent Tesla bull comments on this mocking, and says that “we” (meaning Tesla) should not take it!

After years of relative silence, mostly because they had very little product to show for it, the established automakers finally started attacking Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in very entertaining and trollish ways, in the last two weeks. The first two are Hyundai and Jaguar (Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)).

Jaguar started by filming some 0-60-0 MPH acceleration-and-braking races between its new i-Pace crossover and Tesla's Model X: Jaguar I-PACE | Tesla Challenge.

Forget the fact that the Jaguar managed to win both races against the Tesla X75 and X100 - the margins were narrow and at this level of performance who really cares about a 0.2 second this-or-that. Rather, the broader point is that Jaguar showed that it can at least pull approximately even with the otherwise mighty Tesla, in terms of its signature measure of performance.

The Jaguar i-Pace goes on sale in Europe in the second quarter of 2018 and in the U.S. in the third quarter. The U.S. price, before dealer discounts, starts at $70,495.

The Jaguar i-Pace may represent the biggest threat to the Tesla name for a very simple reason: Tesla has risen to stardom because of the status-coolness factor. With the Jaguar having a combination of great exterior design - most people who have seen it seem to think it looks better than the Tesla - and a vastly richer interior, it may just become the new cool electric car to own in that $70,000 to $88,000 price range (depending on trim level).

In talking to many investors, including those close to the "technology momentum ones" that reside close to the tech epicenter - and Tesla's headquarters - one gets the impression that this status-coolness factor is a large part of what has carried Tesla forward, despite the financial disaster that's been ongoing losses and mounting debt. A premium car is an emotional product, and if it's the cool thing to own, then damn the torpedoes!

We will see until it shows up on Sand Hill Road in the third quarter of 2018, but if the Jaguar i-Pace breaks this mold, then it could be a cold shower to the belief that Tesla was going to be at the top of the fashion pole for a long time to come. Perhaps Tesla, the cool car, will have an expiration date after all, sort of the wide ties from 1973 to 1976.

In the case of the Jaguar, this will start to become clear, one way or the other, starting in the second quarter of the year in Europe - and starting in the third quarter of the year in the U.S.

Whereas Jaguar went straight for the Model X - despite the i-Pace being a smaller car, a bit closer to the Model S or even Model 3 - Hyundai decided to mock the nonexistent Tesla Model Y. Remember, Tesla said in February that it will be at least 3-6 months until we will see a production-intent concept version of the Model Y. More about that later, but I think that points to June 30 as a Model Y reveal date with deposits. Volume production? Unrealistic to happen before mid 2021.

In Hyundai's case, the Tesla-trolling consisted of buying large billboard advertising with a picture of the Hyundai Kona EV and the text 'Your turn, Elon." (Hyundai taunts Tesla CEO Elon Musk in ad for electric SUV)

The Hyundai Kona EV is a compact (arguably subcompact) crossover-SUV that enters the European and Asian markets this summer and the U.S. market closer to November. It will be rated at 290 miles of range on an international test cycle that typically overstates the case by 10%-15%, so on the U.S. test cycle I would expect perhaps 250-255 miles of range. The 60 kWh battery in the Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) Bolt EV yields 238 miles, but this newer and larger 64 kWh battery in the Hyundai Kona EV should be able to eke out just over 250 miles.

At an expected starting price below $40,000 - perhaps closer to $36,000? - the Hyundai Kona EV obviously doesn't play in the same league as the $70,495 Jaguar. The Jaguar has all-wheel drive, more powerful electric motors, a much larger battery (90 kWh vs 64 kWh) and has a more luxurious interior.

However, what the Hyundai and Jaguar electric cars have in common is that they are going for what is the fastest-growing body style in the car market today: The compact - plus or minus - crossover SUV. And while Jaguar compared itself with the Tesla Model X for acceleration and braking purposes, it did so simply because the Model X exists today.

In reality, the Jaguar i-Pace too is a better fit for a future Tesla Model Y than any of the current Teslas - Model S, X or 3. In fact, this will be the story with other key models to enter the compact crossover EV competitive race over the next 9-18 months, especially the ones from Audi, Mercedes, Buick and Volvo, as that's when they all are scheduled to arrive in dealerships.

All these competitive announcements - and in the cases of Jaguar and Hyundai, some very clever mocking - are starting to make some Tesla shareholders nervous. Take this Tweet from one of the most prominent Tesla bulls, Ross Gerber, who finds himself interviewed on CNBC more frequently than most: Ross Gerber on Twitter.

"Tesla mocked by Hyundai. Trolls Tesla With New Billboard For The Kona SUV. @elonmusk we're not going to take this (expletive)! $tsla"

Basically, Tesla, don't just stand there - do something! That's what he's saying.

The problem with this reaction is that it is similar to a failing regime leader moving around phantom armies on a map - except those armies don't exist. The Model Y doesn't exist.

More importantly, no factory for the Model Y exists either, sort of. As I discussed in a recent piece about the Model Y (Tesla Model Y: Factory Site, Timing Of Production, And Competitive Landscape) we eventually have to hear about the location of Model Y production. Tesla has been clear about the Fremont factory being full with Model 3 demands. Buffalo (Gigafactory 2) is widely considered unsuitable for automotive production. That leaves us with either the Nevada site (Gigafactory 1) or building a new greenfield site.

Tesla itself has suggested that it needs a new factory for the Model Y, and that would seem logical based on nobody in the industry viewing Reno, NV, as a good place to build cars, given the lack of supply chain and suitable labor force. Of course, that doesn't mean that Tesla still might not build the Model Y there. It's possible, despite the obstacles. It would certainly make it quicker to get to at least small volume production, perhaps even by the end of 2020 if construction already is underway inside this giant roof.

Tesla now stands at the foot of a major decision: When to announce the Model Y, and with it a factory decision?

On the one hand, Tesla should wait to announce the Model Y. Right now, Tesla needs to sell its current models, including perhaps most importantly the Model 3, seeing as the Model S and X are capped at 100,000 units per year, as Tesla explained on the February conference call.

If Tesla announces the Model Y now, say June 30, it doesn't take major imagination to see that many Model 3 deposit holders will switch to the Model Y. No big deal, you say? Well, the Model 3 is being produced right now, today. The Model Y is close to three or even more years away from volume production. As I explained in my Model Y production article (Tesla Model Y: Factory Site, Timing Of Production, And Competitive Landscape) a greenfield factory (Not Gigafactory in Nevada) that you start building now will be producing cars in volume in 2021 at best, if you are great at building factories and producing cars. Which Tesla is not.

Therefore, under normal circumstances, any sane automaker in Tesla's position would not announce the Model Y in 2018 or even 2019, let alone close to mid-year 2018.

However, these are not normal circumstances, and Tesla is not a normal automaker. It's got bigger fish to fry than the Model Y itself. The Model Y is but a means to an end.

In this case, the end is raising capital to survive the time until the Model Y can be produced. Or, for that matter, how about raising capital to survive the end of this year?

As other authors have pointed out in more detail - see Montana Skeptic's CoverDrive's 2018 Tesla Forecast: $2.8 Billion In Losses- 2018 losses alone are on track for a record high, and that doesn't even include capital needs from investments such as new buildings and equipment. But what could give Tesla a pretext for raising such new capital?

Well, that may have to be the Model Y - and its associated factory - after all.

For this reason, despite the downsides that it would bring to Tesla's near-term business, I think the probability has risen in favor of Tesla unveiling a production-intent Model Y around the middle of 2018 and using that as the pretext to raise capital, ostensibly to produce said Model Y. It's the same playbook from February 2014 (Gigafactory) and May 2016 (Model 3). The monies were raised, and then spent on covering near-term losses. More money was later needed, and continues to be needed, to complete those programs. The Model Y will be paying for the Gigafactory and the Model 3 losses.

And so the cycle begins again. Model 3, we hardly knew ya.

It may be onto the Model Y now - faster than anyone had thought. Because Tesla needs it as the pretext to raise another round.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.