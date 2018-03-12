Kennedy-Wilson Holdings: A Global Real Estate Opportunity

For those seeking value opportunities, the global real estate investment firm Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) may prove attractive. The company recently reported its Q4 figures, with earnings of $0.37 beating estimates by $0.27 and revenue of $181.5 million beating estimates by $0.22 million, which are promising figures. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading in the high $10 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a forward P/E ratio of 11.53, and offers a dividend yield of 4.39%, which suggests a bargain valuation. The fact that the stock is trading 23.62% below its 52-week high of $22.65 reinforces this view.

Kennedy-Wilson does have a high payout ratio of 91.90%, which could cause one to doubt the sustainability of the dividend. However, the international scope of Kennedy-Wilson's operations must be taken into account. In addition to the U.S. properties in Hawaii, the Mountain States, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, the company also has properties in Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.

The revenue derived from this property portfolio, therefore, involves a sizable chunk of non-U.S. revenue. The conversion of that non-U.S. revenue into U.S. dollars, and the relative strength of the dollar, combine to inflate both the P/E ratio and the payout ratio. Kennedy-Wilson's forward P/E ratio is the one to observe, and the revenue figures for the 2012-2016 period suggest that the dividend will continue to be well supported.

Year Revenue ($) 2012 77.94 million 2013 134.7 million 2014 398.6 million 2015 603.7 million 2016 703.4 million

Revenues for all four quarters of 2017 further testify to this probability.

2017 Quarter Revenue ($) Q1 174.2 million Q2 177.8 million Q3 277.2 million Q4 181.5 million

For a firm with a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, these revenue figures are very encouraging. Despite its size, Kennedy-Wilson can ensure further profitability due to its geographical diversification - Ireland, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and the western U.S. - and its real estate diversification - commercial, hotel, loans, multifamily properties and units, residential and other. One instance of this success was the announcement in February of the successful lease-up of their 52,900 sq ft of office space at The Chase in Dublin, Ireland. According to Mary Ricks, the President and CEO of Kennedy-Wilson Europe:

After completing a substantial building repositioning in the second half of 2017 that included refurbishing and extending the reception area, we dramatically improved the quality and sense of arrival of the building. This lease brings The Chase to 100% occupancy and sets a new rental tone for the building, with passing rents up 20% since we acquired the property in May 2016... We continue to be attracted to the fundamentals of the Dublin office market, where we are seeing strong levels of occupational demand. We expect to see further rental growth in our office portfolio with passing rents sitting 12% below the market and significant rent reviews due in the next 12 to 24 months. In addition, with our exciting redevelopment opportunities at both Hanover Quay and Kildare Street that have the potential to add over 120,000 sq ft of net new space, we have great opportunities to continue growing NOI.

In an overvalued market - the S&P 500 (SPY) average is 25.01 - and in an overvalued sector - the Real Estate Management and Development industry average is 37.55 - Kennedy-Wilson has much to recommend it, with its forward P/E ratio of 11.53, its 4.39% dividend yield, healthy revenue figures, diversification of geography and diversification of property type. And given that the stock is trading at a discount not only to its sector and to the market, but to its own 52-week high as well, investors seeking decent companies that are undervalued are likely to do well here.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investments a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.