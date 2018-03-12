Apache's Alpine High: Single, Double, Triple, Or Grand Slam?

In this article we will examine the thesis for owning the stock at these depressed levels and waiting for an upturn.

They have had the temerity to develop a mostly wet-gas play at a time when prices for this commodity have tanked.

Introduction

It's spring! And what do we do in spring? You got it, we put on our cleats, take a nice pinch of snuff, and drag out the baseball metaphors! And just to be completely obnoxious about it, I am going to italicize every one to be sure you get it.

Ok, batter up. (This is going to be fun.)

A couple of years ago, Apache (APA) announced what it claimed to be and the industry viewed as a "World Class" hydrocarbon resource. This was back in the early innings of the fracking boom when every announcement ran affected stock prices toward Mars (trying to catch Elon's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) maybe).

Source

You can see a nice pop fly in Apache's chart about Sep of 2016. Then slowly enthusiasm waned as the company and investors learned that instead of nice, fungible crude oil, most of the reserves of Alpine High were wet-gas. "Gas" and particularly "wet-gas" are four-letter words in today's market, at least as it applies to Apache.

Wet-gas requires huge capital investment to fully monetize as the pipe lines won't take it. This means cryogenic plants have to be built to dry the gas out. Think big Capex here. And if that wasn't enough, the price of gas is out of whack in respect to the equivalent BTU value in crude oil.

In short, it became as if Apache had tried to steal home, and been called out on the slide across the base. You can see the long slide in the stock that began in early 2017 as this realization dawned.

Source

Here in the pictorial above you can see Apache's portrayal of the hydrocarbon maturation profile for Alpine High.

Source: author's personal files.

You can see that oil occurs in a narrow thermal window. Above it oil will not fully mature, and below it, hydrocarbons will develop as wet gas, or dry gas.

So let's look at a couple of things to see if the shorts are right. FYI: Currently APA holds the 41st spot in short interest as measured against the former #41. A rising short ranking suggests that the really smart players (short players are much smarter than ordinary human beings - they will tell you this endlessly), the shorts think the stock is headed down.

Source

One reason for the short interest might be the divergence seen in prices per mm BTUs for crude and Natty. After a spike in early 2018, it's sunk back near to 5-year lows. For the last several years you can see oil and Natty maintained a loose relationship. Recently, that relationship has diverged as crude broke through $60/bbl, and Natty sank.

Source

What's going on? Those darn shale frackers have just drilled so much of the stuff that the market doesn't know what to do with it all. This has been a feature that's dogged Natty throughout its history. I remember driving through West Texas as a young man and seeing all the gas flares in the distance. With no market for the gas, it was just being flared as the oil was produced.

How dare Apache develop Alpine High when the fundamentals are so wrong?

Here's the curious thing, though: The market has not treated other companies levered to nat gas and LNG so harshly. Let's be clear, these other companies like Shell (RDS.A; and RDS.B) and Cheniere (LNG) are spending huge sums of capex to develop, compress, and ship Natty around the world. Mr. Market seems to give Shell and Cheniere credit for seeing these capex expenditures peaking in the next year or so, and profits getting ready to roll in years to come. But not Apache, on whom Mr. Market has called a balk in recent times.

Source: SA, Chart by Author

For Shell we have roughly a ten percent decline, for Cheniere about the same, but for Apache we have about a 35% decline. OK, let's be real, it's a stretch to compare Apache with either Shell or Cheniere. But there is that relationship in all three to Natty and LNG. Both Shell and Cheniere are currently darlings of the investment community and are the recipients of countless articles extolling their virtues, including some written by your esteemed author of this article.

Fair is fair, and I think I will call unsportsman like conduct on that, and suspect that Apache may be nearing a base clearing Grand Slam. (A Grand Slam in the Daily Drilling Reports parlance is a stock that doubles or triples from our entry point.)

Maybe not today, or tomorrow, but down the road a bit - perhaps later this year - I think this one goes higher, much higher. Meanwhile we'll cash Apache's respectable $1.00/yr dividend checks and buy more on dips below our entry price. OK, we have that out of the way - I'm calling a buy on APA, and it deserves its place in the Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield All-Star portfolio. Now, let's look at the company in detail.

Tool Box talk

Apache-Alpine High

Alpine High is the deal for this company. Let's not make any mistake about that. Apache has been selling out of other assets, and allowing some to intentionally decline though lack of capex to raise capital for the development of this cornerstone of their company.

Source

Let's give Apache management some credit. They leased acreage the size of a small state, some 350K acres for peanuts. Lease costs today in the Permian are upwards of $35K/acre. Apache's costs average $1,300/acre for Alpine High.

What are the challenges remaining in developing this play?

The Reservoir

Source

A few notes on this slide.

Total porosity compares favorably with other shale plays mentioned. This is where we get the space for hydrocarbons.

Clay content is low for shale. High clay percentages translate into higher drilling costs.

Thick hydrocarbon column. This means hydrocarbons will be produced for a long time before the water cut renders the well uneconomic. See the next slide for more detail here.

Source

A declining water cut means they have excellent contact with the hydrocarbon column.

Water production is a big deal. Once produced, it has to be dealt with in some fashion. Not producing it means two things:

They are producing oil that they can sell.

They will have reduced disposal costs for water.

A note on oil

Source

A lot has been made of the high percentage of wet and dry gas in the investor presentations. A point worth making is that among the 5,000 drill sites identified so far, there are 500 or so in the Northern Flanks where the recovery will be predominantly oil.

Source

Source

Bottom line: The Alpine High appears to me to be just what the company says it is, a producible resource, superior to many competing shale plays. I see nothing in these presentations that will derail this project. Let's talk about capex now.

Midstream

Well, let's start with the five (5) cyrogenic plants being built to dry out the wet-gas.

Midstream is expensive. That's the problem with gas, as I noted above. Capex necessary for developing this resource has been intensive and is part of the reason the stock is being punished at present. The good thing is that this is all priced into the stock now, and as production and revenues increase should allow the stock to move higher.

Source

Financial Data

Revenue

In 2017 revenue was up mildly, and beat earnings expectation of $0.11 EPS. No one cared. What does the future hold?

With 5,000 drill locations identified so far for Alpine High, the revenue stream should be markedly improved as production ramps in line with the graphic below.

Source

Source

Notes

Free cash is negative due to the capex of about a billion dollars to build out the Cryo and Pipeline sales hookups to sell the gas into the Waha hub. They also mentioned that they have contracts in place that will reduce per well development costs from about $8mm today, down to around $4mm. Leveraging learnings about the resource, and long-term contracts in place for key services and materials, to do this in the face of rising services costs in this area. This is certainly a positive.

Management discussed the possible interest in third parties participating in the midstream business. That might take the form of similar structures Shell and BP (NYSE:BP) have created recently to spinoff a big chunk of midstream assets, while maintaining a significant equity position. I view this as a positive.

They have sales agreements in place with Kinder Morgan (KMI) that include the possibility of KMI participating on an equity basis in the midstream asset. I view that as a positive as KMI is in the midstream business.

So as operational cash flow improves with the facility build out nearly complete, and perhaps some reimbursement from equity buy-ins, and well costs declining 40-50% (optimistically) as they learn the reservoir, the cash flow issues should fade in the minds of investors.

Bottom line: I like what the company is saying here. They have worked through the logistics of getting this resource to market and acknowledge investors have taken a hit getting the project to this point. I think the plans they have discussed to defray some of this cost and return capital to shareholders are reasonable and would expect this route to be successful.

International operations

Source

As mentioned these operations are contributing to Apache's free cash, offsetting some of the costs from the Permian. Both areas have potential for ramping once the big costs of Alpine High are in the rear view.

Outliers

Suriname

Apache has a couple of blocks that potentially could contain a reservoir similar to ExxonMobil's (XOM) now ongoing Liza development offshore Guyana.

After a couple of dry holes in 2017, Apache isn't saying much about this acreage. I imagine that they are reviewing their seismic and other data to look for new drill sites for the future. I wouldn't expect much in the way of capex as the decision has been made to curtail virtually everything that is not Alpine High.

Still, down the road this could be interesting.

Summary and your takeaway

Pros

I think Apache represents a good 1-2 year investment thesis on a couple of fronts. The investment community currently irrationally hates anything associated with wet-gas and LNG.

They'll get over it. New contracts are being signed every day it seems with China and India for American LNG. Shell and Cheneire, as mentioned highly leveraged to LNG, have both signed contracts for, or initiated shipment of LNG to these countries. There will be others.

In the face of all this negativity, revenues are up and appear to have a runway to improve still further with the fair winds of higher commodity prices.

Could Apache be a candidate for a takeout? This really can't be discounted. Shell has just taken over Broken Hill Proprietary's (BHP) shale acreage for $10 billion. Other deals are probably in the works as big companies look for entry into this play.

Apache could fit into one of the supermajors', or perhaps CNOOC's (CEO), plans nicely. Drilling on Wall Street is alive and well in 2018.

My view: Apache is a home run at current prices in the mid-thirties, that could turn into a grand slam. I am accumulating on dips.

Key Risks

Debt is high for a company its size. I think this is explained by the huge development costs for Alpine High, and may be defrayed as discussed previously.

Apache makes a good case for understanding the AH reservoir, but it's early days. Things have been known to change as development drilling begins. Oil well drilling is a risky business.

The trend of rising commodity prices might derail. If so, the stock will stay in the doldrums.

Disclaimer and Final Requests

I am not an accountant or CPA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

If you enjoyed this article and found it to be informative, please click the follow button for notification when future articles are published.

Also, please give a little thought to subscribing to my Market Place service for advance access to my articles. More information below.

The Daily Drilling Report I hope you will think about a subscription to this service. I am different than anyone else covering the oilfield on Seeking Alpha. I have spent years on drilling rigs, working with oil companies, and intend to put this knowledge to work... for all of us. Like most of you, I am a retiree. I live on social security, a pension from my employer, and savings. Savings supplies over 50% of my present income, so you can just better bet I am looking for ways to maintain, and increase it. I want safe, secure dividends from my big cap companies, along with some price appreciation. I want to score some long-ball home runs from my small caps; companies that have the potential to double or triple within a couple of years. Those are things I want, and I expect you want them too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.