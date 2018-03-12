Roper Technologies: Cash Is King

Investment Thesis

Roper Technologies (ROP) is a cash-generating machine. With 2017 Revenue of $4.6 billion, free cash flow was $1.17 billion, 25% of Revenue. This cash is being used to increase dividends, reduce debt and most importantly, further acquisitions for continued rapid growth.

Acquisition of Niche Businesses Fuel Growth

Roper Technologies, headquartered in Sarasota, FL, is a diverse software and industrial company which has grown predominately through the acquisition of asset-light, niche companies. The first transformational acquisition was in 2003. Roper has now transformed from an industrial company to a technology company.

2017 Revenue was $4.6 billion and they operated 49 independent entities as identified on their website. These businesses are generally number one or two in their niche. My previous Seeking Alpha article provides background and an earlier financial review of Roper.

Their number one metric is cash generation! To continue to grow, cash must continue to grow and to be deployed in an efficient capital allocation – acquisitions, dividends, deleveraging.

From their 2017 10K:

The overwhelming strategy per CEO Brian Jellison is to: "create significant free cash flow to enable further investments for growth.”

Roper had great 2017 financial results. Today about one-half of Ropers’ business is software related. Software and software service typically has a high Gross Profit Margin - think Microsoft (MSFT) at 62%. Roper achieved 62.2 % in 2017.

Total 2017 sales outside of the US were 28%. R&D expenditures were 6.1% of revenue, an increase over 2016 expenditures of 5% of revenue. The backlog grew from $1.6 billion at the end of 2016 to $1.7 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 6%. Total number of employees is 14,236, thus an average revenue of $323,649/employee. Pretty good although the average for “technology” companies is $531K/employee. In December, 2017 the Quarterly dividend was increased by 18%.

Roper’s independent entities operate within four segments. 2017 segment results were as follows:

Source: Raymond James Conference, March 5, 2018

Growth is projected to continue via two means: (1) organic growth and (2) further acquisitions. The key strategy is to deploy excess free cash flow for acquisitions that deliver growth and high cash returns. The cycle feeds upon itself for continued growth. A common operating metric used throughout Roper to determine performance is “Cash Return on Investment.” Roper defines it as Cash Earnings/Gross Investment. This discipline drives cash flow. Before we focus on cash generation lets summarize debt.

There is Debt on the Balance Sheet

In 2017 Long term Debt decreased by $1.06B. Debt was reduced by the pay-down of $660M of revolving credit borrowing and the repayment of matured Senior Notes of $400M. Long term debt on the Balance Sheet is still $4.4B for a LTD/Revenue of 95%. Long Term Debt/Equity is 43%. (Some debt risk here).

The last long term borrowing appears to be a 2016 five year $2.5 billion unsecured credit facility. As of December 31, 2017 there is $1.3 billion of outstanding borrowings against the 2016 Facility.

Cash Generation Used for Acquisition Growth

Roper expects to deploy $7B over the next four years, most likely, for new acquisitions. They deployed about $9B over the past seven years (2011 to 2017). So what is the source of funds to buy new acquisitions? As noted below it will most likely be cash, not debt, which is high enough. Although debt has been used in the past, notably in 2016. Significant borrowing of public offer debt has occurred on and off since 2009 but the 2015 acquisitions were all cash.

And as noted above, cash is also being used to deleverage current debt.

Lower debt, lower risk. More cash, better capital allocations. Cash generation is convincing:

Source: Raymond James Conference, March 5, 2018

Source: Raymond James Conference, March 5, 2018

Source: Raymond James Conference, March 5, 2018

The best measure of their performance is cash!

Source: Roper Presentation: Financial Results February 2, 2018

As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in 2017 Roper’s tax rate will most likely decrease from 30% to 21% - 23% which results in increased earnings and increased cash flow. And they will repatriate $500M in 2018, with the tax to be paid over 8 years. Thus another major source of cash for acquisitions, dividends or deleveraging debt. With the 18% increase in the dividend to $1.65/share and with $102 million shares the 2018 dividend payout will be $169 million. Lots of cash left over for acquisitions and deleveraging.

In 2017 Roper acquired four businesses with an aggregate purchase price of $152 million, net of cash acquired. These were rather “small”, averaging $38M each. Two were bolt-on to Deltek - Workbook Software and Onvia, a $70M cash acquisition. The other two were Phase Technology, a bolt-on to PAC which is in the Energy Systems and Controls segment and Handshake Software, a bolt-on to Aderant.

A challenge is to find the businesses that fit the Roper mold and at an affordable price in today’s highly valued market. A source of some acquisitions are purchases from Private Equity firms. The strategy is not to buy and fix, but to buy, grow and generate cash. Acquired businesses are carefully selected by the management team. Acquisitions can be bolt-on to an existing business or a new strategic entity.

Conclusion

Roper has entered 2018 with positive financial momentum. Roper continues to grow by both organic performance but predominately by new asset-light, cash generating, niche acquisitions. Their 2018 guidance is for organic growth of 4% - 5%. And if 2018 results in accretive acquisitions the positive growth momentum will continue. At Roper, cash is king. Follow the cash for growth and further acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.