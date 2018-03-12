Revolution Lighting Technologies' (RVLT) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2018 11:00 AM ET

James DePalma - Chief Financial Officer

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Lisa Thompson - Zacks Investment Research

Good morning, everyone. We delayed this from last Thursday and Bob is disappointed that he could not be here today. He is feeling much better. I saw him over the weekend, but he needs a few more days to fully recover. So, he asked me to address with you today our overall results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 as well as our outlook for 2018.

As noted in our recent press release and 10-K both filed last Thursday, we took decisive actions to better position the company for 2018 and beyond. These actions initially addressed back in late December what will accomplish a number of important objectives, namely to form a connected multifamily group with a significantly improved, highly motivated leadership group focused on revenue growth and effective execution, better operating results, including higher margin and increased cash flow, expansion of our business development efforts to increase our footprint in fertile areas throughout the United States and to increase our share from our highly regarded customer base.

The non-cash restructuring charge we took at the end of 2017 served to lay the foundation and support these key directives and included in the elimination of operating redundancies, consolidation of a number of locations and functions, changes in certain management roles and responsibilities, elimination of unprofitable activities and workforce reductions. In addition to the actions taken to refocus the multifamily group, we implemented other changes throughout the entire organization to better position our company for the future. Consequently, we started 2018 with 4 stronger operating units to the consolidation of 8 businesses, a highly motivated leadership group and energized workforce significantly increased backlog and an enterprise poised to meet the demands of the market.

In this regard, the LED market has advanced beyond its initial technology phase. Our customers and prospects have all made it clear regarding their needs and requirements. They demand quality products at reasonable prices and product availability and on-time delivery, a technological savvy and trustworthy partner determined to provide effective solutions to solve their issues quickly and reliably. We are not only meeting these demands, but we are now positioned to exceed them. As we have addressed, 2017 was a challenging year, but despite such challenges we were successful on achieving a number of critical wins. The successful certification by the Navy of our advanced LED tube positioned us for a recent award and the successful delivery of a significant number of these highly efficient lights in the fourth quarter of 2017 and in the first quarter of 2018. This award represents a testament to our determination and a marked example of exceeding customer performance availability and delivery requirements at a reasonable price. We are extremely excited and confident about our prospects for 2018 to continue to be the premier partner on this important Navy program and others as we pursue a number of significant projects with the military.

The opening of our new 60,000 square foot Simi Valley facility was also an important milestone and which we are expanding by 70% this year to service the growing demands of our government customers, large scale commercial and industrial customers and a growing stable of prominent distributors as they all look to solidify and expanding trusted partnership with our company. The completion of our highly efficient state-of-the-art lighting controls solution, rNET which succeeds in offering simplicity, flexibility and scalability as customers seek to take advantage of an easy to navigate web-based system which is easily adaptable to meet an endless array of configurations and locations. We recently began to market our control platform to a wide array of customers and we are evaluating potential distribution partners regarding this highly efficient and effective solution which we expect to be a significant and valuable contributor to our revenue growth and profits in the future.

Our real-time cloud based end to end management system which has significantly improved our operational throughput and is destined to assist other organizational partners in the future as we continue to strive to meet the increasing customer demands for the timely delivery of innovative, reliable, cost efficient solutions. We are in the initial phases of commercialization of this timely and effective system which we believe will provide us with a unique competitive advantage in reaching extremely valuable market sector for our growing portfolio of products and solutions. The initial award of a big box retailer to participate in the first phase of a multi-year program providing LED tubes, in the second quarter of 2018 we will begin delivery under Phase 2 which was recently awarded, the continuation of providing our energy efficient products and solutions to school systems and municipalities throughout the country through our strong partnerships with a number of large energy service companies. In addition to the above, we continue to expand our product portfolio and develop new innovative ways to assist our partners and customers pursue opportunities to further streamline our business operations and to continue to strengthen our marketing business development and sales efforts.

Further looking at 2018, we begin the year with strong backlog – a strong backlog base across all four operating units. And as we have noted we expected – we expect first quarter revenue to be in the $33 million to $35 million range, gross profit of 32% and adjusted EBITDA of around 3%. We expect full year revenue for 2018 to be in the $165 million to $175 million range, an increase over 2017 by 9% to 15%, gross profit margins of – gross profit margin of 32% to 33% and adjusted EBITDA in the 8% to 10% range with positive cash flow in the 6% to 7% range.

The overall guidance reflects a significantly improved multi-family group which has already had a significant increase in backlog and all of our operating units have solid and growing pipeline of opportunities in the educational, governmental, healthcare and overall commercial and industrial sectors. We have a number of opportunities at the military bases across the country, a number of large New England cities, towns and several states with sweeping retrofit programs, school systems in New York, Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Regarding reported results for 2017, we issued our 10-K and press release last week and provided the details of our financial results for 2017 therein.

Here are some highlights. Revenue gross margin and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year were all in line with our prerelease estimate that we conveyed back in late 2017. Exclusive of restructuring charges, gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 34% and reflects our strong mix of products as we broaden our portfolio, particularly fixtures, panels and Made in America solutions serving the government market. Excluding restructuring and other one-time charges, adjusted EBITDA approximated breakeven and free cash flow reached $4 million reducing our net bank debt to $37.7 million compared to our $50 million bank loan facility.

GAAP net loss and loss per share were significantly impacted from the non-cash restructuring and goodwill intangible asset charges, which totaled $38.1 million below the $65 million to $70 million estimate due to our overall market cap. The restructuring of our operations had the effect of rationalizing our working capital structure and we expect to continue to lower our working capital requirements as we bring down days outstanding of accounts receivable and increasing our inventory returns. In closing, we are all looking forward to an extremely productive and successful 2018. And as a group, we are all excited about our company and the future.

We will open up the lines and welcome questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Amit Dayal with H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Good morning, guys. Just in regard to the guidance your 1Q ‘18 guidance is higher than what you have done in 1Q ‘16 and 1Q ‘17, so from the backlog and visibility you have, do you expect to maintain this trend year-over-year, so as you go through the quarters in 2018?

James DePalma

So, I think the first quarter of 2018 as you know we had some delays of projects at the end of the year. 2018 is starting out with strong backlog and some real good opportunities. Right now, as Bob had indicated back in our press release at the end of the fourth quarter, we are looking at $165 million to $175 million. And so, we are willing to talk about the first quarter and the full year, but the rest of the quarters we are going to determine as we go along, but we see a real recovery from last year’s $152 million for the year.

Amit Dayal

And just in regards to backlog, I think you guys had given $40 million as a number that you have as backlog going into 2018, how much of that have you sort of – are you expecting to fill in this quarter and can you just share if you have been able to add into that number as the year has progressed?

James DePalma

Yes. So, we have added, I don’t know, if we said 40, right now, it’s when we started the year, it was significantly higher than that number. But we have gone through the backlog, we have added to the backlog here in the past month or so. So, as we said, we are very optimistic about 2018 particularly as it relates to last year.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. And then just one last question for me on your lighting as a service offering, what progress has been made, I know you were awarded 4 projects, I believe out of 5, are these deployed already, what are you seeing in terms of the performance and feedback from the customers, any color…?

James DePalma

Yes. So I left that out, but we were awarded those programs, the utility company is providing a significant rebate to it. There was a bank debt is financing the balance. This is taking as you and we have discussed than we would like, but we expect these projects to start to move forward in the second quarter.

Amit Dayal

Got it, that’s all I have. Thank you so.

James DePalma

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Lisa Thompson with Zacks Investment Research. Please go ahead.

Lisa Thompson

Hello, could you talk a little bit more about the write-off and why you didn’t take as much as you thought you were going to and then what does that mean for the future possibility of more write-offs?

James DePalma

Well, we are not expecting any future write-offs. But looking at the overall evaluation of our – the carrying value of our assets we went through and one of the big determining factor is the overall market cap of the company. And at the end of the fourth quarter the market cap was lower and we had to sort of guess as to what the stock price would be and the stock price has held pretty steady, so as a result pretty much because of the market cap the write-off wasn’t as large as we had anticipated.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, so that doesn’t change in future, okay. And given that you have taken all these and written down intangibles and stuff, what do you feel are the operating expense level now on a quarterly basis?

James DePalma

So the – we believe when you look at the impact on cost of goods sold and G&A expenses for the year that we have reduced our cost about $4 million. When I look at the payroll at the beginning of last year, we had over 310 people. We started this year at about 268, so now we began to increase some of our costs in the second and third quarter last year because of investments in business development and marketing. So in a first quarter you may not necessarily see the – a large decrease in SG&A, but as we move out into the second, third and fourth quarters, you will begin to see a lower G&A run rate.

Lisa Thompson

Alright. What else did I have – so what does that lead you and kind of what your breakeven revenue level is?

James DePalma

It’s about $115 million to $120 million.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. On a quarterly basis just…?

James DePalma

A little around $30 million, just somewhere between $27 million and $30 million a quarter.

Lisa Thompson

Alright, great, could you just on a recap of 2017 what did industry pricing do?

James DePalma

So as I think we have discussed it before, industry pricing over the last 2 years or 3 years have come down significantly. While prices aren’t going up, we have seen stability in prices over the last six months to nine months. We are expecting sort of 5% to 6% depending on the product offerings. But there has been some stability in prices that we have seen over the last the six months to nine months.

Lisa Thompson

Great. Thank you. That’s all my questions.

James DePalma

Okay. Thank you for calling.

James DePalma

So, again, sorry for the delay in the announcement from last week, but Bob is feeling much better and he will be back in the office next week and we are all energized to move forward here and have a great 2018. Thank you for calling in and we will see you next time.

