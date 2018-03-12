Eramet - Too Late To Join The Bandwagon

I first purchased Eramet (OTC:ERMAF) in January 2016 at less than 20EUR / share. This was on the basis that first, the company would not go bankrupt, because I had accurate information that activity in China construction was on the mend. Second, although the Nickel business was encountering many difficulties (it still is actually), both Manganese and Alloys divisions were not so bad. Last but not least, this was a free call option on any recovery at such a low price. This is it basically, although the in-depth analysis was a bit more substantiated. See my Sep. 21, 2017 article, Eramet – A Strong European Commodity Play, for more facts: Nickel inventories, cash costs and so on. My forecast was that EBITDA, then EBIT then Net Income would eventually get back to the black, which happened in 2017.

It turned out that the trade, its timing and sizing, were all perfect. The stock price moved up fivefold from €20 to €100 / share between January 2016 and December 2017. This is a 400% price increase. From January 2017 to now, the stock price kept moving up from €100 to €130, another 30% price increase in just two months, bringing the performance from January 2016 to now to 550%.

This is the timing some analysts choose to upgrade Eramet. Some of them where keeping a “Sell” or “Hold” rating while the price was moving up 550%, then decided to upgrade the stock in the aftermath, in the anticipation of the full-year 2017 results, which were released just a few days ago on February 20, 2017.

This is far too late for such price upgrades. Good news is priced in. Any potential disappointment is not. Precisely, I believe the strategic plan released on February 20 is full of potential disappointments.

Sure, 2017 earnings are pretty sound, with topline growing 22% year-over-year and the company posting positive earnings, which has not happened since 2012. That’s good. However, in terms of margin, the group is not out of trouble yet. In 2010, Eramet did generate the same turnover, with a 1.5 times higher net income (€328m instead of €203m in 2017). Bloomberg data actually indicate a 5.56% 2017 profit margin vs 9.17% in 2010, an even wider two times proportion compared to my own calculation. In addition, the top line increase was exclusively realized on the Manganese business, where Current Operating Income (COI) grew up from €219m to €738m (+237% increase). Apart from that, the two other businesses remained unchanged (Alloys, €27m COI on 2016, €32m in 2017) or got worse (Nickel COI decreased from -€119m to -€125m between 2016 and 2017).

The strategic plan released on February 20 raises many questions: The $4.50/lb to $4.0/lb cash cost reduction for the nickel division by 2020 is a good idea, but apart from reducing production cost, what is the plan in terms of top line? Investments into SETRAG (the train company operating for the needs of Manganese production will be upgraded), investments into lithium or other high value added mining sectors are possibly good ideas, but it will prove counter-cyclical as they should be deployed only in 2019 (19S1 decision to be made), and they could end up being risky bets.

Here is the plan I would propose to the company instead: