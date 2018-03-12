JPMorgan Raises Its Shareholder Yield To 8%

JPM remains our top pick in the large-cap banking space; we are increasing our target price to $136.

Higher volatility in February should be a tailwind for its FICC franchise.

Note: This is an excerpt from a report that was originally published for Banking on Financials subscribers on February 28th.

JPMorgan (JPM) has recently hosted its investor day. The bank increased its medium-term targets for key operating metrics. As a result, JPMorgan now expects its pre-tax income to reach $44-$47B in the medium term.

For comparison, as shown below, the consensus currently has much lower estimates. As such, the investor day is most likely to trigger significant earnings revisions.

Below we are taking a closer look at JPM’s targets.

First, the bank expects its net interest income to increase from $51.4B in 2017 to $54-55B in 2018, mainly driven by solid loan growth (6-7% core growth ex-CIB in 2018) and higher interest rates.

While the new NII guidance is certainly very welcomed, we note that it is largely in line with the current consensus expectations as sell-side analysts forecast the bank’s 2018NII of $54.3B.

Second, JPM has guided for 7% non-interest income growth in 2018. In our view, this is one of most positive takeaways from the investor day. Given the 7% rate, JPM’s non-interest income should reach around $56B in 2018, which would be higher than the current consensus forecast of $53.5B.

Operating expenses are expected to be lower than $62B in 2018, broadly in line with consensus estimates.

The bank significantly raised its guidance on charge-offs mainly due to its card business. That was the biggest disappointment from the update, in our view.

With that being said, it is important to note that higher provisioning charges in the cards segment should come as no surprise, given that most indicators point to the fact that credit losses have bottomed out, and the US banking sector has probably reached a point where cards-related provisions should begin to rise. Citigroup (C), American Express (AXP), Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Discover (DFS) – all of these card operators have upped their guidance for loan loss provisions in 2018. Moreover, higher LLP at JPM should be more than offset by stronger NII and non-interest revenues.

Finally, the bank has guided for a CET1 of 11-12% in the medium term, lower than JPM currently has. As a result, the company now targets a 100% payout ratio, up from the previous guidance of 55-75%. Given the new payout guidance, the stock’s total shareholder yield for 2018 should be around 8%, based on the current share price.

Volatility is a tailwind

The recent spike in volatility should be a tailwind for JPM’s trading revenues, particularly for the bank’s FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities) division.

Unique franchise

We believe the table below once again highlights the attractiveness of JPM’s franchise.

Model

We have tweaked our valuation model to incorporate the new management guidance.

As a result, we are increasing our target price for JPM to $136.

Bottom line

Our recommendation has been the same for quite a while now. JPMorgan remains our top pick in the large-cap banking space. We expect stronger fundamentals and a 100% payout ratio to lead to a further re-rating of the stock.

