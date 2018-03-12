Patiently Waiting For Investment Opportunities In Rapidly Growing Industries

In general, I think it is currently not the best time to initiate new positions in stocks. Despite the (maybe still ongoing) stock market correction, the markets are close to their all-time highs. Nevertheless, I think this is the right time to look for potential candidates to buy, should the stock market really plummet. In particular, I am looking for those companies, which are currently richly valued because these companies are part of a growing industry sector. Hence, investors currently expect a strong growth and are ready to pay a price based on high multiples with regard to the company's earnings or free cash flow.

I would like to present an extremely interesting company, which might be less widely known. It is a Japanese company Yaskawa Electric Corporation (OTCPK:YASKY), which is also traded on U.S. stock exchange as ADR.

Yaskawa Electric

Yaskawa Electric is a Japanese manufacturer of equipment for industrial production. The company is an industry leader manufacturing industrial robots. It currently has more than 360,000 industrial robots installed worldwide and has a great potential to profit from this growing industry. It divides its business into core segments, which are: 1) manufacturing of motion & control products, 2) robotics 3) system engineering and 4) other.

Basically, YASKY provides equipment for automated manufacturing for different industries. Hence, its customers are for example:

Smart phone-related industry in China, buying servo motors for automated production;

Automobile-related businesses or any other manufacturers, buying heavy duty industrial robots used in welding, assembly, coating, cutting, material handling and general automation;

Steel plant operators interested in electrical systems etc.

The advantage here is that Yaskawa does not need to rely only on one major customer or even an industry sector. It provides solutions for different industries. If car manufacturers experience difficult time, Yaskawa can still rely on business with steel plants, electronics manufacturers or bio-pharmaceutical companies.

Yaskawa is a large business with a market capitalization of app. 1,290 billion yen, which is almost $12 billion. This number has significantly increased during the last year, as the price of Yaskawa's shares nearly tripled. The current P/E ratio is 36, which makes the company relatively expensive.

It is active around the globe and has a strong exposure to China. This is extremely important as China has greater and greater economic weight. In addition, China is currently heavily investing and replaces manual laborers with automatic plants. One of the reasons are growing costs connected with raising salaries of workers. Yaskawa expands more and more its operations outside of Japan. Back in 2008, around 50% of its sales were made in Japan and the other half in third countries. Today, its international business clearly prevails.

In the chart below, you will find the company's annual net sales, operating income as well as operating margins as from 2006 until now, with projections for the near future.

(Since Yaskawa is a Japanese company, it reports its numbers in Japanese yen. 1 dollar is currently around 108 yen. For the sake of simplicity, divide the numbers in yen by 100, to get the numbers in dollars.)

Sales recorded a modest growth in the recent years. First in 2017, the company will very likely have increased the sales by double digits (Yaskawa's financial year ends in March). The company was also able to achieve higher operating margin, which should reach 12.2% for 2017.

However, the most important fact indicated by the chart is how Yaskawa performs throughout the economic cycle. It is clearly a cyclical business doing well when companies operate at full capacity.

Current economic growth results in higher wages, also in China. Consequently, industry operators have a larger incentive to switch from manual labor to automated manufacturing. Here comes Yaskawa, which can provide the necessary equipment and hence profits from the current situation.

Nevertheless, Yaskawa will be vulnerable during an economic slowdown. That is the right time to consider buying it, given the company will financially survive. Therefore, we need to closely look at the company's balance sheet.

Balance sheet provides safety net in case of a recession

Yaskawa has a solid balance sheet. The company had 430.12 billion yen of total assets at the end of third quarter 2017. From that amount, 293.6 billion yen were total current assets consisting mainly of receivables and inventory. Receivables are quite high (142.5 billion yen), which indicates that the company needs to wait quite long until its customer pay for sold goods.

I am glad to see that goodwill and intangible assets constitute just a small amount of total assets (around 5%). The reason is that in this type of industry, tangible assets are what counts. Goodwill might be easily impaired.

Regarding the total assets, Yaskawa finances them more and more through stakeholders' equity as shown in the chart below. The reason for this is the growth of retained earnings, which currently constitute 154 billion yen of 211 billion yen in total equity. At the same time, the long term debt is steadily declining and currently constitutes just 34.4 billion yen. Apart from this, the largest item in liabilities are accounts payable of 83 billion yen. This number is growing, which is great as the company's management was able to negotiate with suppliers a longer payment term. (However, the number is still lower than its receivables.)

To sum it up, Yaskawa makes enough profit to be able to grow its assets, repay its debt and increasingly finance the business with its own money. It is in very good shape to withstand any possible economic downturn. That makes the company a sound candidate to be closely followed, should a recession come.

Conclusions

Yaskawa is active in an attractive and growing robotics industry. However, the company currently trades at relatively high multiple.

Let’s say you pay 36 times earnings for a company that generated

$1 in earnings last year. Think what needs to happen to make it triple in price. You need earnings to go up a threefold and you need the

price–earnings ratio to stay where it is at 36. If the price–earnings ratio

falls to 18, then you need earnings to rise sixfold.

Hence, it might be good to wait until the lower multiple becomes a reality. The important fact is that Yaskawa will be heavily affected in an economic recession. Not just the stock price, but with real consequences for the business.

However, the company has a healthy balance sheet, which provides a significant safety net in case of a recession. Today Yaskawa is in a better financial condition than it was before the crises in 2008 - 2009. Even then, Yaskawa experienced only one year of loss until it became profitable again.

Today, a business owner of a manufacturing plant in China can decide very easily whether to pay dozens of manual laborers or switch to an automatic production. The wages in China have been steadily growing. He just needs to do a simple math to know that automatic production plants are more efficient and cost-effective. Hence, he will ask Yaskawa to upgrade his factory from a manual production to an automatic one. However, once the overall demand for goods from the population slows down, factories will curb production. As a consequence, Yaskawa's industrial robots will be much less in demand.

That is the right time to buy. The circle will repeat and better times will come again. However, when there is a recession, Yaskawa will not trade at 36 multiple of price to earnings. It is a typical example of cyclical business which should be bought during a recession and sold in an economic boom.

