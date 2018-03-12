Why The Market Will Go (Much) Higher

The market is currently recovering after falling more than 11% in the first quarter of this year.

In this article, I will tell you why the stock market still offers investors a great discount after recovering more than 50% of its first quarter declines. I will use the usual leading and sentiment indicators and tell you why growth is so important.

So, What Happened?

On the 12th of February, I wrote an article called 'The Most Obvious Buy-The-Dip-Moment Ever?'. I explained why the sell-off was an amazing opportunity after stocks went up 7% in the first weeks of 2018 after which the market 'suddenly' declined 11%. This decline was comparable to the declines in 2015 and 2016 with one big exception: the economy is booming instead of slowing.

The market has gone absolutely nuts since the summer of 2017 and even accelerated further after breaking out of its steep uptrend. The correction pushed stocks back to the bottom of the trend line. It was truly a textbook correction which has resulted in stocks once again breaking out of the uptrend. It's like there is no other option other than accelerating and selling-off.

I would be lying if I said I weren't a bit spooked by the sudden sell-off. Especially because I have been a bull for quite some time which resulted in having a large net long position (without any leverage). However, there were a few things that got my attention. The first thing was the sudden correction after being obviously massively overbought. The market needed sellers in an environment when everyone was buying. The second point is that the economy was en is doing extremely well. And even that might be an understatement.

Below, you find a graph I have used plenty of times in both macro articles and single stock research articles. The bars display the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. It is much more powerful than let's saw industrial production or new orders since those are telling us what is currently happening and can only be used to see whether leading indicators are being confirmed or not.

The dotted line displays the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500. Note that I added a few months based on the current S&P 500 price. I only do this to see how much future growth is already priced in. It is not not a prediction given that it displays an unchanged stock market for at least 5 months.

That said, we see that there is a beautiful correlation. I could not have asked for a better guidance during this bull market and the 2014 slow-down. Especially because it helped me to ignore unimportant 'noise' and to only focus on economic indicators. We also see that economic growth has hit a 14-year high in February at 60.8 points. In other words, not only did the stock market diverge, we also got even higher growth as a bonus!

So, what does this mean going forward? It not only means that the market should hit its all-time-higher over the next few weeks while it also means that the S&P 500 could hit 3,000 in the summer of this year if growth indicator stay at current levels.

What About Valuation?

'Valuation is something we are going to worry about at a later stage'. This is a sentence that sounds extremely ignorant and deserves some explanation.

First of all, the market is everything except cheap. The S&P 500 PE ratio is currently at 25 while the CAPE index is at 33.7. My point is that rising valuation is something that is very common during bull markets. Prices tend to outperform earnings except when earnings are massively improving like we saw in 2017 when the PE ratio did not change at all while the market rallied almost 600 points as you can see below.

However, it does become a problem when growth acceleration turns into growth slowing. At that point you are holding stocks that are richly valued without the prospects of higher growth in the near-term future. In that case you get ugly sell-offs.

And before I go any further, this article shows you how powerful S&P 500 earnings growth currently is.

Also, below, you can see how coincident (hard data) indicators like industrial production and new orders are following the ISM manufacturing index. Both indicating solid economic growth at above average levels.

When I am talking about sentiment, I always mean the willingness to take risks. This can be measured by looking at the ratio spread between a very cyclical and less or even non-cyclical asset. Below, you find two ratios. The first one shows you the ratio spread between industrials and the S&P 500 while the other one shows you basic materials versus utilities.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

To me, it is quite interesting that both did not allow to show any significant weakness even though the market took a big hit. Investors sold more or less everything simply to avoid the correction. At this point, they are back and cyclical assets are outperforming again.

You can also look at junk bonds versus corporate bonds, transportation stocks versus the Dow Jones Industrial Average or emerging markets versus the S&P 500 to make sure that I am not picking only the ones that support my thesis. And of course to have some more tools to check sentiment going forward.

Also, it is interesting to see that the market did not even allow a sell-off when Gary Cohn left the White House. This market does not want any more obstacles on its way to new highs.

Takeaway

The market has recovered more than 5% since my previous article. However, we are about to get further gains. The economy is doing extremely well while leading indicators are at a 14-year high. On top of that, we see that sentiment is improving again which confirms the economic bull case.

Furthermore, the S&P 500 could hit the 3,000 during the summer if leading indicators keep their strength.

I happily stay long and use the current correction to add to some key positions.

