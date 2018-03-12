Don't Fall For This BDC's 13.2% Sucker Yield

The market does not seem to have any confidence in KCAP's dividend sustainability, prices in another dividend cut.

A corporate buyer, on the other hand, might be interested in buying KCAP at a huge discount to net asset value.

KCAP Financial, Inc. (KCAP) could become an acquisition target based on its steep discount from net asset value. The business development company is not exactly a favorite for yield-chasing income investors (for good reason), but a potential acquirer may see things differently. I recommend income investors looking for high, recurring dividend income to stay away from KCAP Financial, Inc. at this point.

Most income investors seek high recurring dividend income from their investments in business development companies and mortgage real estate investment trusts. While total returns, of course, also matter, the sustainability of the current dividend is of utmost importance. While I think that KCAP Financial, Inc. could actually be taken over by a larger fish in the increasingly crowded business development company sector, I wouldn't consider the BDC even at a near 40 percent discount to net asset value.

Who Is KCAP Financial?

KCAP Financial, Inc. is an internally-managed business development company with an equity value of only $114 million. KCAP Financial, Inc. invests into term loans, mezzanine investments, selected equity securities in middle market companies and others. At the end of the December quarter, the business development company had an investment portfolio valued at just about $312 million (on a fair value basis).

Source: KCAP Financial, Inc. Investor Presentation

KCAP Financial, Inc. is diversified across industries. The business development company has invested into everything from healthcare to transportation and energy. The average debt investment is just ~$2.8 million.

Here's a breakdown as it relates to KCAP Financial, Inc.'s industry diversification.

Source: KCAP Financial, Inc.

Net Asset Value Discount

The single biggest reason why I think KCAP Financial, Inc. could become an acquisition target relates to the company's steep discount to net asset value. At the time of writing, investors currently pay only ~0.63x book value. In other words, a corporate (strategic) buyer (i.e. a larger business development company) could buy control of KCAP Financial, Inc. at a huge discount to net asset value.

KCAP Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Why Does KCAP Financial Trade At Such A Steep Discount To NAV?

Investors typically punish business development companies with steep discounts from net asset value for two reasons: 1. The net asset value is unstable (and/or has declined), and 2. the dividend is at risk of getting slashed.

In the case of KCAP Financial, Inc. both reasons apply.

KCAP Financial, Inc.'s net asset value has declined rather consistently over the last several years.

KCAP Book Value (Per Share) data by YCharts

Further, the market expects KCAP Financial, Inc. to slash its dividend payout. Shares are currently priced at a whopping 13.2 percent yield, signaling that the market does not have a lot of confidence in the business development company to sustain its dividend payout.

And they do have good reason to believe this: KCAP Financial, Inc. has cut its payout - repeatedly - in the past few years.

KCAP Dividend data by YCharts

A Case For A Corporate Buyer

I can see another business development company come in and take control of KCAP Financial, Inc. in an effort to capitalize on a huge - yet deserved - discount to book value. Do I believe income investors should buy the company's equity? No, I recommend to stay far away.

The dividend itself is not a reason to buy into KCAP Financial. Most likely, the dividend will be cut soon again if net investment income underperforms expectations. A corporate buyer, on the other hand, might be interested in buying KCAP Financial, Inc.'s net assets at a highly competitive price.

Your Takeaway

I don't recommend buying into KCAP Financial, Inc. as a viable dividend income play at all. The poor NAV and negative dividend growth trend are concerning. The dividend is very risky, and investors need to be prepared for yet another cut. That said, though, I could see another business development company come in and try to gain control over KCAP Financial, in which case shares could pop. KCAP Financial, Inc. is highly speculative, and should only be bought by investors with a very high risk tolerance.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.