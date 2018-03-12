Daily State Of The Markets: Goldilocks Is Alive And Well

This week, our indicators tell us that the bulls continue to deserve the benefit of any doubt.

As in, not too hot so as to cause the Fed to deviate from its course.

I am running to the airport in a few minutes, so I'll keep this brief and to the point. While the narrative in the stock market can change in the blink of an eye, it appears that Friday's Jobs report put the bulls back in control of the game.

The key word being used to describe the report is "Goldilocks." As in not hot enough to force additional Fed action and not cold enough to cause concern about the economy. No, this report was "just right" for the stock market.

More specifically, the number of new jobs created by the economy in February surprised to the upside (313,000 vs. expectations for around 265,000) while the wage growth data went the other way (average hourly earnings were up 2.6% vs. last month's "hot" reading of 2.9%) and the labor force participation rate surged.

Remember, it is the wage growth number that folks are focused on at the present time. While there will always be discussions about what causes inflation to rise (or in this case, not rise), I believe it is wage inflation that would push the data over the top and cause the Fed to potentially deviate from its current measured course. So, with the average hourly earnings data basically holding steady (see chart below), investors breathed a sigh of relief.

In looking at my market models/indicators this week, the key is the odds of the corrective phase being over seem to have once again advanced.

Sure, stocks could certainly trade in a wide range for several months. But the good news is that Friday's blast higher broke the downtrend line that had been in effect since the January 26 high water mark on the S&P 500. However, the bears are quick to point out that there is still important resistance at the 2787 area. Yet, at the same time, the fact that the NASDAQ and several tech groups closed at fresh new all-time highs would seem to bode well for the bulls going forward.

And if you want to skip to the bottom line, the historical return for the current state of my "primary cycle" models is 10.8% per year, which is above the mean of 8.9% seen over the past 37+ years.

Thus, I'm going to opine that the odds still favor the bulls here. And while the ride will surely be bumpy along the way, it appears that the dips should continue to be bought.

Publishing Note: I am traveling the rest of the week and will publish reports as my schedule permits.

Thought For The Day:

It's never too late - never too late to start over, never too late to be happy. -Jane Fonda