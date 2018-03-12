Fiesta Restaurant Group's Ludicrous Valuation Is Dangerous For Longs

Image credit

Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) has been experiencing a lot of difficulties with comps and margins in the recent past. That’s putting it politely, and as you can see from the chart below, investors appear to have somewhat lost patience with FRGI while it tries to right the ship. Its terrible performance landed it on the naughty list for restaurant stocks in 2017, but investors appear to be at least somewhat heartened by the recent Q4 report that contains some pretty upbeat commentary from management. I don’t doubt that progress is being made, but the move up to $19 has the valuation in such an egregiously overvalued state that I cannot help but think there’s a lot of downside potential from here.

A terrible quarter in every sense

Q4 results were actually pretty horrendous from just about every angle, so to be honest, I’m a bit surprised at the reaction in the stock. Shares have found very strong support in the mid-teens and that was once again the case earlier this month. But given the sheer magnitude of the issues this company has, I don’t get it.

Total sales were down 5.1% at Pollo Tropical and 5.7% at Taco Cabana in Q4 as restaurant closures and comp sales weighed. PT saw a comp decline of just 10 bps, driven by a 2.7% decrease in traffic that was offset by a 2.6% gain in average ticket. TC saw a 7.4% decrease in comps that was driven by a whopping 12.2% loss of traffic, partially offset by a 4.8% increase in average check. What is concerning to me is that traffic was lost in a big way for both chains – particularly TC – and that is something that is very difficult to fix. Any restaurant’s first priority is getting people in the door because if you don’t, nothing else matters. FRGI is having a lot of trouble with that right now, and while management commentary was more upbeat for the start of the first quarter, there is a very long way to go. A 12% loss of traffic is a gigantic red flag that something is desperately wrong, and I’d say that’s a fair characterization of TC right now.

Margins deteriorated in a big way in Q4 as well despite the fact that operating margins were just above zero in last year’s Q4. Cost of sales deleveraged 220 bps, restaurant labor deleveraged 150 bps, other operating expenses moved unfavorably by 160 bps and advertising expense moved up 210 bps. These rather sizable losses were partially offset by lower pre-opening costs, rent expense, depreciation as well as impairment charges. The end result of all of this was operating margin falling from 1.6% in last year’s Q4 to -2.6% in this year’s Q4. That’s a very meaningful loss of margin and it is made all the more important because of the move well into negative territory. It is very clear FRGI has some sizable issues to fix and what’s more, it isn’t just one issue. The unfavorable moves in margin were across a wide range of core operating categories; it isn’t like some GAAP rule is causing FRGI to report paper losses that aren’t real. This company has a lot of issues.

Remember where FRGI has come from

Management spent a lot of space in the press release touting its strategic initiative to shift its guest base and said that was part of the reason why traffic was so much lower. To its credit, average ticket did move up for both chains in Q4, but given the amount of traffic lost, it wasn’t enough. Management said comps were positive early on in Q1 so extrapolate that out if you want, but also don’t forget that comps were awful for all of 2017 so the bar to step over is pretty low. An improvement is an improvement, but don’t get too excited if FRGI’s comps come in at 1% or 2% in Q1; that’s a small step towards a rebound and nothing more.

Share repurchases are on tap

FRGI also authorized the repurchase of up to 1.5M shares, representing a little less than 6% of the float and about $28M at today’s price. That sounds nice except that I’m not sure where the money is going to come from given that earnings are currently negative. FRGI could borrow the money as it said it has refinanced its debt and taken on a new revolving line worth up to $150M, but interest expense is already about a million dollars per quarter so perhaps that isn’t the best use of funds right now. In other words, if FRGI cannot finance these buybacks with cash generated from earnings, it will be financing them for a long time to come. That will boost its interest expense even higher and cause operating margins to fall even more, all else equal. It seems FRGI may be focusing on the landscaping while the house burns down.

A ludicrously priced stock

Estimates are for flat sales and EPS this year, with the latter coming in at 60 cents. At today’s price, that puts FRGI’s multiple at 32, a number I simply cannot believe given all the problems this company has. The only thing I can think is that there is some sort of M&A premium built into the stock because based upon its own merit, FRGI should be trading in the single digits, not knocking on the door to $20. I get that traffic is improving in Q1 so far, but keep in mind just how far FRGI has fallen in the past couple of years.

Enormous profitability issues such that operating margins were negative in Q4 haven’t been addressed, but even if they do improve this year, a company that is in the middle of a huge turnaround effort really shouldn’t be trading like it is an industry leader with enormous growth stats. FRGI should be trading for a multiple of 10 to 15, not 32, and thus, I think it still has a lot of downside potential. Investors have been more patient than they should have thus far, but that will run out for good at some point. FRGI has to deliver in Q1 or look out below.

