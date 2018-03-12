However, we believe investors should not overlook improving fundamentals of the company, as after several years of stagnation, HSBC is returning to growth.

Aside from the lack of a new buyback, higher-than-expected operating expenses also came as a disappointment.

HSBC (HSBC) has recently published its financial results for the fourth quarter. Adjusting for non-core items and one-offs, the numbers were largely in line with expectations. However, HSBC announced that it had deferred a share buyback. We believe that was the reason why the market reacted so negatively to the results as the stock fell by more than 3.5% on the day.

No buybacks?

First things first, while the lack of a new buyback is certainly disappointing, we note that the bank deferred it mainly due to technical reasons. The group plans to issue $5B-7B of additional Tier 1 capital in the first half of 2018. According to the management, there are some technical and regulatory issues around issuing AT1 notes and buying back shares at the same time.

Stuart Gulliver, CEO No. So no, that’s not what you should read it. So literally, and John will just interject here in a moment, this is about the fact that there are technical rules around having AT1s in the market and not being able to buy back shares at the same time.

Source: Q4 earnings call

As such, HSBC is most likely to announce a new buyback in the second half of 2018.

Costs: negative surprises

Aside from the lack of a new buyback, higher-than-expected operating expenses were the biggest disappointment, in our view. Management attributed the miss to higher investments in its Retail Banking and Wealth Management unit. Although the group confirmed that it still targets positive jaws (its revenue growth should exceed its cost growth), we believe operating expenses are a risk factor worth keeping an eye on.

Source: Company data

Asset quality: no problems here

As shown below, the group’s risk costs spiked in Q4. However, according to HSBC, that was largely driven by two individual corporate exposures in Europe. We believe that one of them is Carillion, a UK-based construction company that went bankrupt last month.

Source: Company data

However, excluding these two one-offs, the group’s asset quality looks strong.

It is all about the NIM

As we said in our prior articles, HSBC’s earnings growth will be mainly driven by its NIM dynamics in the near term. The group’s NIM was down 7bps y/y and flat on a quarterly basis. The bank also disclosed its new NII (net interest income) sensitivity estimates. As the table below shows, HSBC’s NII should get a decent boost, especially given that interest rates are set to rise in all of these regions.

Source: Company data

The reason why the group’s NII is highly sensitive to interest rate movements is the fact that HSBC has a short duration and variable rate loan portfolio.

Source: Company data

We know that many investors are still scratching their heads, wondering why HSBC’s NIM is still falling despite the fact that the Fed has already raised rates five times. We believe the following chart, which plots HSBC’s LtD (loan-to-deposit) ratio and its NIM, partly explains that. Higher interest rates in the US have helped to stabilize the group’s margin, and HSBC’s LtD ratio has finally started rising, albeit it still remains one of the lowest in the global banking space.

Source: Bloomberg

As such, we expect the next round of Fed rate hikes to increase the bank’s NIM.

Most importantly, as shown below, despite flat margins, HSBC’s NII is expanding, thanks to solid loan growth.

Source: Company data

As a reminder, HSBC’s loan book increased by 7% y/y in 4Q. It is well worth noting that HSBC’s credit book is well-positioned to benefit from stronger global growth, given that the bank has a presence in key world economies.

To summarize, stable-to-rising margins, coupled with robust loan growth, bode very well for HSBC’s net interest income, which, in our view, will be the most important driver for its earnings growth in the near term.

The dividend is safe

HSBC’s payout ratio has stabilized and is now below 75%. Additionally, the group’s dividends are well supported by HSBC’s strong capital position. Although the CET1 was down by 10bps q/q, it printed at a very strong 14.5%.

Source: Company data

The stock now offers a 5% dividend yield. To be fair, that is not the highest dividend, and you may find more attractive yields in the global banking space. The caveat here is that, in contrast to other large-cap banks, HSBC is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As a result, mainland Chinese investors are able to buy the stock thanks to the Stock Connect program. Without any doubt, a 5% dividend is very attractive for Chinese institutional investors, in particular for Chinese insurance companies. We believe rising demand from Chinese investors will also support HSBC.

Bottom line

HSBC is trading at a premium to its peers, but, in our view, this may be attributed to attractive capital returns and rising demand from Chinese investors. We expect HSBC to announce a new buyback in the second half of 2018. Most importantly, investors should not overlook improving fundamentals of the bank. After several years of stagnation, HSBC is returning to growth. Stable-to-rising margins, coupled with robust loan growth, bode very well for HSBC’s net interest income, which, in our view, will be the most important driver for its earnings growth in the near term.

