Noodles & Co. Is Turning Things Around, But Sector-Wide Headwinds Will Limit Progress

Noodles & Co. (NDLS) is a fast-casual restaurant concept that offers noodle and pasta dishes, as well as soups and salads. The company was founded in 1995 and grew from $300K in revenues in 1996 to $300M when it went public in 2013. As of October 3, 2017 NDLS had 413 company-owned restaurants and 66 franchise restaurants, with TTM revenues of $473.1M.

NDLS went public at $43 but the stock lost almost all its value in less than three years. Shares fell all the way below $5 in 2016, while fast casual peers climbed steadily higher. As it seems to happen so often with restaurants, the focus on growth over restaurant-level performance came back to bite it: the company expanded too quickly into new markets where it lacked brand awareness, and at the same time underinvested in training and support staff. Operating efficiency and guest experience deteriorated, comps turned negative, and a bunch of the newly opened units produced negative cash flow, dragging margins down with them.

Stock Performance

Source: Morningstar

Restaurant Openings vs. Contribution Margin

Source: Madison Investment Research

But in the last year the stock price has doubled. Shares are up 35% YTD compared to down 3% for the restaurant sector, and the stock now sits at a 52-week high of $7. The strategic initiatives that management began to implement in the second half of 2016 are finally starting to pay off, and the market has taken notice. But despite the run-up, NDLS still trades at a discount to peers. There's margin upside potential here, but not a ton and a lot of it will hinge on comps, which we expect to remain weak in the near-term.

Strategic Initiatives Paying Off

A quick glance at NDLS's operating results and financial statements will be enough to scare away most investors. Same-store-sales have declined in each of the last three years; average unit volumes have declined in each of the past four, and margins have virtually been cut in half. Even in a normalized environment, such as the period between 2011 and 2014, the company's margins are paper-thin (operating margin typically falls within the 4-5% range) and highly sensitive to rising labor and food costs. NDLS largely depends on external capital to finance expansion, and this has become even truer in recent years due to the growing portion of money-losing units and minimum wage increases. Long-term-debt now accounts for 34% of book value while cash makes up just 1%, and liquidity is a potential problem as well (current assets are less than 60% of current liabilities).

Key Operating Metrics

Source: Madison Investment Research

But management is doing exactly what it needs to be doing if there's to be any hope of a turnaround. The company closed down 55 underperforming restaurants in the first half of 2017, leading to a 300 bps improvement in restaurant contribution margin in the latest quarter. NDLS has slowed down new restaurant development (it plans to open a maximum of 15 units in 2017 and none in 2018), and is limiting the growth to established markets where it already has a strong presence. This more measured approach to growth should allow the company to focus on improving restaurant-level operations and profitability. The question investors need to ask is just how much upside is realistic, given the ongoing headwinds in fast casual.

Looking Forward

Despite the wage pressure, there's still some margin upside potential. Management expects adjusted EBITDA to come in at around 6.4% of sales for FY17, which is a decent improvement over last year's 5.3%, but it does include almost a full quarter of sales at low-margin units that the company has since closed down. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.3% in the latest quarter, basically a 300 bps improvement over the same period last year, so margins should be able to hit 8% in 2018 after NDLS completes a full year without these restaurants in the mix.

There's also room to expand unit-level margins by improving labor efficiencies. NDLS has simplified the menu, going from 28 core items to 19, and getting rid of the items that either didn't sell well or were challenging to execute. The company is substituting capital for labor and is redesigning kitchens and dining areas to reduce the demand for workers. In the latest quarter, labor saving initiatives improved restaurant contribution margin by 20 bps (a reduction in marketing spend also helped), which doesn't seem like much, but NDLS is still in the early stages with many of these programs and the bulk of the benefits are likely still to come.

The decision to refranchise restaurants could also provide a boost. Most of the restaurants that NDLS is targeting for refranchising are located in underpenetrated markets where the brand isn't as well known. These units tend to be less profitable than the restaurants in core markets, and offloading them to franchisees would improve the margin profile, free up cash, and reduce operating risk.

But as it stands, NDLS owns and operates ~90% of its restaurants, so operating leverage will go a long way in determining just how far margins can expand. Fixed cost deleveraging will pressure margins if sales continue to fall, and we suspect that any meaningful margin improvements (above what the market expects) will require a return to positive comps and higher unit volumes.

Right now the outlook for SSSG is bleak. SSS at company-owned restaurants fell 3.8% in Q3 and management is guiding for a decline of 3.3% for FY17, compared to -0.9% last year. The numbers look even worse when you consider that NDLS increased prices 2%. The problems certainly aren't specific to NDLS: comps were negative at Chipotle (CMG), Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES), Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI), and Potbelly (PBPB) in the latest quarter, and 2017 was actually the worst year for restaurants in terms of traffic since 2009.

The weakness is indicative of broader trends throughout the sector (and indeed the overall economy), and we don't think it's transitory. Fast casual has been on an amazing run, but the sector is maturing and growth has plateaued. Total fast casual sales slowed to 6-7% last year, compared to an average of 10-11% over the previous five, and competitive pressures are rising. Consumers are increasingly demanding the convenience of delivered food, while the growing gap between grocery store and restaurant pricing means that more consumers are choosing to make their own meals at home.

Fast-Casual vs. S&P 500 Restaurant Index

Source: Bloomberg

This isn't to say that NDLS is doomed. Improving convenience and growing the off-premise platform are two of the key focal points of the turnaround strategy, and there are promising signs here. Traffic on the REWARDS app is growing, and online sales as a percentage of total revenues increased from 6.5% to 9% in Q3. Total off-premise orders (including delivery and to-go) now account for almost 50% of transactions, up from 41% two years ago, and there's still room for improvement when it comes to convenience: 75% of the guests that order takeout end up waiting in line at the restaurant for the food to be prepared, and management plans to introduce "takeout areas" to streamline the pickup process and reduce wait times.

That being said, we believe the risk to comps is skewed to the downside in the near-term. The economy isn't getting stronger, but it could get a lot worse, and fast casual is not a good place to be when a recession hits. The combination of rising labor costs and weak comps will continue to weigh on profits, and we think adjusted EBITDA margin in the 9-10% range is about the best NDLS can hope for within the next two or three years. This is a lot better than last year's 5.3%, but most of the improvement will come from store closures, the effects of which are already priced-in.

Conclusion

NDLS is on the right track, but the turnaround initiatives by themselves most likely won't be enough to generate a worthwhile return for investors in the short term. Even in a best-case scenario we don't see margins recovering to 2012-2014 levels, where adjusted EBITDA averaged 12% of sales, and things could get ugly if the economy turns south. There's still hope for NDLS, but short-term investors should be careful.

