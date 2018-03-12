Ares Capital's Dividend Sustainability Analysis (Includes Q2-Q4 2018 Dividend Projection)

Summarized results from the three tests performed, including a projection for ARCC’s dividend for the second-fourth quarters of 2018, are stated within the "Conclusions Drawn" section of the article.

It is very important for readers to understand the difference between ARCC’s NII and net ICTI regarding consistent, reliable dividend sustainability metrics and projections.

The first test analyzes ARCC’s NII which is based on GAAP while the next two tests analyze ARCC’s net ICTI and cumulative UTI which are based on IRC methodologies.

Author's Note: This article is a detailed analysis of Ares Capital Corp.'s (ARCC) dividend sustainability. I have performed this analysis due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on ARCC. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed analysis with supporting documentation (via three tests) on the near-term dividend sustainability of ARCC. This analysis will be provided after a brief overview of ARCC's regulated investment company ("RIC") classification per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC"). The first test will focus on ARCC's net investment income ("NII"). This test will be termed "TEST 1". The next two tests will focus on ARCC's net investment company taxable income ("ICTI") and cumulative undistributed taxable income ("UTI"). These two tests will be termed "TEST 2" and "TEST 3". At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion based on the results obtained from TEST 1, TEST 2, and TEST 3 about the near-term dividend sustainability of ARCC. I will also provide my projection regarding ARCC's dividend per share rate for the second-fourth quarters of 2018.

Understanding the tax and dividend payout characteristics of ARCC will provide investors with an overall better understanding of the business development company ("BDC") sector as a whole. From reading this article, investors will better understand how a RIC per the IRC comes up with the company's current dividend per share rate and specific signs when an impending increase or decrease should occur. In the future, I will cover other sector peers' IRC metrics via similar articles. This includes eleven other BDC peers I currently cover (ultimately based on reader requests).

Discussion of ARCC's RIC Classification per the IRC:

As a BDC, ARCC elects to be treated as a RIC under Subchapter M of the IRC. To continue to qualify annually as a RIC, the IRC requires ARCC to meet certain "source-of-income" and "asset diversification" requirements. These requirements are beyond the scope of this article and will not be mentioned again. There is one specific provision which pertains to ARCC's dividend sustainability that should be discussed. As a RIC, ARCC is required to distribute to shareholders at least 90% of the company's ICTI and net capital gains (in excess of any capital loss carryforward balance; if applicable) in any given tax year in order to be eligible for the tax benefits allowed in regards to this type of entity. This is a very similar taxation treatment when compared to a real estate investment trust ("REIT") entity. If ARCC qualifies to be taxed as a RIC, the company avoids double taxation by being allowed to take a dividends paid deduction at the corporate level.

Several book to tax adjustments need to be determined to properly convert ARCC's earnings per share ("EPS") figure to the company's ICTI. Next, one would need to determine ARCC's net capital gains for the specified time period. Net capital gains consist of realized short-term net capital gains in excess of realized long-term net capital losses for each tax year. While most sector peers continue to have a material capital loss carryforward balance from prior years, ARCC currently is one of the few BDC exceptions. ARCC continues to "hover" between not having a capital loss carryforward balance at the end of each calendar year and having a minor carryforward balance. Two BDC peers that I currently cover that did not have a capital loss carryforward balance as of 12/31/2017 were Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) and NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT). This is an important (and positive) trend for readers to understand. When ARCC's ICTI and net capital gains are combined, this comprises the company's net ICTI which is also known as its annual distribution requirement ("ADR").

Regarding ARCC's ADR, the company has an additional option available if it fails to distribute 90% of its net ICTI within a given year. ARCC is allowed to carryover its net ICTI into the following year. However, ARCC must distribute the company's remaining net ICTI through declared dividends prior to the filing of its tax return from the previous year. This is also known as the spillback provision. If ARCC fails to comply with this provision, the company will be declassified as a RIC per the IRC. If this were to occur, all of ARCC's net ICTI would be subject to taxation at regular corporate tax rates at the company level.

Two Main Factors ARCC Considers Regarding Dividend Distributions:

Management continues to either state or imply ARCC's dividend is mainly based on the following two factors:

First Factor: Intend to cover the company's dividend payout level with NII

Second Factor: Intend to cover the company's annual dividend payout level with net ICTI/cumulative UTI

The first factor will focus on ARCC's NII and be analyzed via TEST 1. The second factor will focus on ARCC's net ICTI and cumulative UTI and be analyzed via TEST 2 and TEST 3, respectively. Readers should understand these distinctions as the three tests are provided below.

First Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company's Dividend Payout Level with NII:

To test management's first main factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss ARCC's prior annual NII figures to see if the company's annual dividend distributions were covered. Table 1 below shows ARCC's reported annual NII from 2013-2017. Table 1 then compares ARCC's NII figure to the company's dividend distributions figure showing the annual underpayment (overpayment).

Table 1 - ARCC NII Analysis (Based on GAAP)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using ARCC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 1 will be the main source of information as TEST 1 is analyzed below. Now let us begin ARCC's dividend sustainability analysis.

TEST 1 - Quarterly NII Versus Quarterly Distributions Analysis:

See Red References "C, D, E, (D / C)" in Table 1 Above Next to the December 31, 2017 Column

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I take ARCC's annual "NII" figure (see red reference "C") and subtract this amount by the annual "distributions from NII" figure (see red reference "D"). If ARCC's red reference "C" is greater than the company's red reference "D", then ARCC technically had enough annual NII to pay out the company's dividend distributions for a particular year. If ARCC's red reference "C" is less than the company's red reference "D", then the company technically did not have enough annual NII to pay out its dividend distributions for a particular year.

TEST 1 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, ARCC reported NII of $430.4, $437.8, $507.8, and $494.0 million for 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. In comparison, ARCC had dividend distributions of ($425.4), ($480.2), ($493.6), and ($477.0) million, respectively. When calculated, ARCC had an underpayment (overpayment) of NII of $5.0, ($42.4), $14.2, and $17.0 million for 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 99%, 110%, 97%, and 97%, respectively (see red reference "(D / C)"). As such, ARCC had a minor NII underpayment during 2013, 2015, and 2016 while having a modest overpayment in 2014. When combined, over the span of four years, ARCC had a dividend distributions payout ratio of 100%. As such, ARCC basically matched the company's dividend distributions to its NII during 2013-2016.

Moving to 2017, ARCC reported NII of $511.0 million for 2017. In comparison, ARCC had dividend distributions of ($648.0) million. When calculated, ARCC had an overpayment of NII of ($137.0) million for 2017. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 127%. Simply put, I classify this as a material overpayment of NII.

In my opinion, considering TEST 1 on a "standalone basis", this evidence supports the notion there could be some pressure for ARCC to reduce the company's dividend per share rate heading into 2018. However, TEST 1 does not specifically account for ARCC's net ICTI figures/cumulative UTI balances (based on IRC methodologies). As will be highlighted below, SOLEY looking at ARCC's NII as a dividend sustainability metric has led, and will continue to lead, to inaccurate projections (pointing this out for other contributors and market participants). As such, TEST 2 and TEST 3 will now be performed to gain further clarity on ARCC's dividend sustainability.

Second Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company's Annual Dividend Payout Level with Net ICTI/Cumulative UTI:

To fully understand and accurately project a BDC's dividend sustainability, readers must understand the subtle differences between a company's NII and net ICTI figures/cumulative UTI balances. As stated earlier, due to the fact ARCC continues to hover around not having a capital loss carryforward balance and only having a minor balance, this is an important concept to understand. Simply put, not having this balance/only having a minor balance continues to "de-couple" ARCC's NII and net ICTI and notably widens the gap between the company's cumulative undistributed NII and cumulative UTI balances. As such, readers/contributors not considering IRC methodologies greatly lower the probability of providing accurate projections over a prolonged period of time. Since this is such an important concept to understand, let us briefly discuss this distinction.

NII is a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") figure which is based on the accrual method of accounting. ICTI and net ICTI are IRC figures which are generally based on the cash method of accounting (some exceptions to this notion [for instance payment-in-kind income and differing depreciation/amortization time tables] but I am keeping it simple for this discussion). Income and expense recognition of certain accounting transactions differ between GAAP and the IRC (book versus tax accounting treatments). A majority of ARCC's book to tax differences (either temporary or permanent in nature) consist of the following: 1) deferred financing fees on loans and deferred offering costs in relation to equity offerings; 2) merger-related items in relation to the 2010 acquisition of Allied Capital; 3) expenses not currently deductible; and 4) income tax (provision) benefit of certain subsidiaries. There are several additional book to tax adjustments that ARCC recognizes. However, for purposes of this "free to the public" article, further discussion of these additional adjustments is unwarranted.

To test ARCC's second factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss the company's historical annual net ICTI figures to see if the company's annual dividend distributions were being covered. This will lead to a better understanding of the overall trends regarding this particular metric and possible pitfalls that may arise in the future. This includes ARCC using the company's cumulative UTI balance on any annual net ICTI overpayments. By using this methodology, I have consistently provided highly accurate projections within the BDC sector over multiple years. Table 2 below shows ARCC's annual net ICTI for 2013-2017.

Table 2 - ARCC Net ICTI and Cumulative UTI Analysis (Based on IRC Methodologies)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using ARCC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

All figures within Table 2 above are checked and verified, either directly or through reconciliations, to various spreadsheets and data from ARCC's supporting documentation (excludes all ratios). Table 2 will be the main source of information as TEST 2 and TEST 3 are analyzed below.

TEST 2 - Quarterly Net ICTI Versus Quarterly Distributions Analysis:

See Red References "E, F, G, (F / E)" in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2017 Column

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I take ARCC's annual "net ICTI" figure (see red reference "E") and subtract this amount by the annual "distributions from net ICTI" figure (see red reference "F"). If red reference "E" is greater than red reference "F", then ARCC technically had enough annual net ICTI to pay out the company's dividend distributions for that particular period of time. Any excess net ICTI left over, after accounting for ARCC's dividend distributions, is added to the company's cumulative UTI balance. This particular balance will be analyzed within TEST 3 later in the article. If red reference "E" is less than red reference "F", then ARCC technically did not have enough annual net ICTI to pay out the company's dividend distributions for a particular year and must use a portion of the cumulative UTI balance to help with the overpayment.

TEST 2 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 2 above as a reference, ARCC had annual net ICTI of $410.8, $419.1, $585.0, and $554.5 million for 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. In comparison, ARCC had annual dividend distributions of ($425.4), ($480.2), ($493.6), and ($477.0) million, respectively. When calculated, ARCC had an annual underpayment (overpayment) of net ICTI of ($14.6), ($61.0), $91.4, and $77.5 million for 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively (see red reference "(E - F) = G"). This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 104%, 115%, 84%, and 86%, respectively (see red reference "(F / E)"). As such, ARCC had a minor net ICTI overpayment during 2013, a modest overpayment during 2014, and a modest underpayment during 2015 and 2016. When combined, over the span of four years, ARCC had a dividend distributions payout ratio of 95%. As such, ARCC had a minor underpayment of net ICTI during 2013-2016.

Moving to 2017, ARCC had net ICTI of $654.2 million for 2017. In comparison, ARCC had dividend distributions of ($648.0) million. When calculated, ARCC had an underpayment of net ICTI of $6.2 million for 2017. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 99%. So, unlike ARCC's material overpayment of NII during 2017 (127% dividend distributions payout ratio), the company basically matched its net ICTI to dividend distributions during 2017.

In my opinion, when looking at TEST 2 on a standalone basis, I believe readers should view ARCC's near matching of net ICTI for 2017 as more of an encouraging sign for a steady quarterly dividend per share rate during 2018. However, this was still a very narrow "cushion" per se to have. As such, let us now take this dividend sustainability analysis a step further and perform TEST 3.

TEST 3 - Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio Analysis:

See Red References "I, K, (I / K)" in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2017 Column

Once again using Table 2 above as a reference, I take ARCC's "cumulative UTI" figure (see red reference "I") and divide this amount by the company's "outstanding shares of common stock" figure (see red reference "K"). From this calculation, ARCC's "cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio" is obtained (see red reference "(I / K)"). The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding ARCC's future dividend sustainability. Simply put, this ratio shows the amount of cumulative UTI covering the number of outstanding shares of common stock for that specified point in time. Since ARCC has continued to net increase its outstanding shares of common stock, this ratio shows if the company has been able to increase its cumulative UTI balance by a similar proportion.

TEST 3 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 2 above as a reference, ARCC had a cumulative UTI balance of $231.6, $170.6, $262.0, and $339.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. Due to ARCC's four-year underpayment of net ICTI (as discussed in TEST 2 earlier), the company's cumulative UTI balance increased from $246.2 million as of 12/31/2012 to $339.5 million as of 12/31/2016. ARCC had 298.0, 314.1, 314.3, and 314.0 million outstanding shares of common stock, respectively. When calculated, ARCC had a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.78, 0.54, 0.83, and 1.08 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. Simply put, ARCC's cumulative UTI balance as of 12/31/2016 was at a very attractive level (especially when compared to most BDC peers).

Moving to 2017, ARCC had a cumulative UTI balance of $345.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. ARCC had 426.3 million outstanding shares of common stock. When calculated, ARCC had a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.81 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. I believe ARCC's ratio as of 12/31/2017 was still a nice cushion to have. Compared to what recently occurred with some BDC peers like Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), FS Investment Corp. (FSIC), Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), and Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) who had material dividend per share reductions during 2016-2018, ARCC has continued to have sufficient net ICTI for the company's dividend distributions (with a notable cumulative UTI surplus). Again, this is in direct contrast when compared to the notable overpayment of ARCC's annual NII versus the company's annual dividend distributions during 2017 (NII payout ratio of 127%; net ICTI payout ratio of 99%).

In my opinion, considering TEST 3 on a standalone basis, the evidence provided above helps support ARCC's steady quarterly dividend per share rate over the past several years and likely continued steady dividend through at least the rest of 2018.

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up the information in this article, three dividend sustainability tests were performed on ARCC. The first test was based on ARCC's NII figures which are based on GAAP. The next two tests were based on ARCC's net ICTI figures which are based on IRC methodologies. TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to ARCC's NII for the prior five years:

ARCC's NII Payout Ratio for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, Respectively: 99%, 110%, 97%, 97%, and 127%

When combined, over the span of four years (2013-2016), ARCC had a dividend distributions payout ratio of 100%. As such, ARCC matched the company's dividend distributions to its NII during 2013-2016. However, ARCC had a notable overpayment of NII during 2017. In my opinion, considering TEST 1 on a "standalone basis", this evidence supports the notion there could be some pressure for ARCC to reduce the company's dividend per share rate heading into 2018. However, TEST 1 does not specifically account for ARCC's net ICTI figures/cumulative UTI balances (based on IRC methodologies). To gain further clarity, TEST 2 was then performed which provided the following information in regards to ARCC's net ICTI for the prior five years:

ARCC's Net ICTI Payout Ratio for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, Respectively: 104%, 115%, 84%, 86%, and 99%

When combined, over the span of four years (2013-2016), ARCC had a dividend distributions payout ratio of 95%. As such, ARCC had a minor underpayment of net ICTI during 2013-2016. In addition, ARCC had a net ICTI payout ratio of 99% during 2017. So, unlike ARCC's material overpayment of NII during 2017 (127% dividend distributions payout ratio), the company basically matched its net ICTI to dividend distributions during 2017. As such, there was a notable de-coupling between ARCC's NII and net ICTI during 2017. In my opinion, considering TEST 2 on a standalone basis, the evidence provided above helps support ARCC's steady quarterly dividend per share rate over the past several years.

Finally, TEST 3 provided the following information in regards to ARCC's cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of the prior five years:

ARCC's Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 12/31/2013, 12/31/2014, 12/31/2015, 12/31/2016, and 12/31/2017, Respectively: 0.78, 0.54, 0.83, 1.08, and 0.81

Simply put, ARCC's cumulative UTI balance was attractive-very attractive over the prior five years. In my opinion, considering TEST 3 on a standalone basis, the evidence provided above helps support ARCC's steady quarterly dividend per share rate over the past several years and likely continued steady dividend through at least the rest of 2018 (even the possibility of a special periodic dividend at some point in the future).

When looking at the results from TEST 1, TEST 2, and TEST 3, I have concluded the probability of ARCC being able to maintain the company's quarterly dividend per share rate during the second-fourth quarters of 2018 is high (80%). As such, I am projecting ARCC will declare the following quarterly dividends:

Dividend for Q2 2018 (Paid in July 2018): $0.38 per share

Dividend for Q3 2018 (Paid in October 2018): $0.38 per share

Dividend for Q4 2018 (Paid in January 2019): $0.38 per share

A prior BDC comparison article I wrote provided some recent, more generalized sector metrics regarding ten BDC peers that I currently cover (including ARCC). For additional analysis related to this topic, I refer readers to the following article:

Main Street Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 9 BDC Peers (Post Q4 2017 Earnings) - Part 1

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ARCC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 7.5% premium to the mean of ARCC's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range ($16.60 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than a 7.5% premium but less than a (7.5%) discount to the mean of ARCC's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to the mean of ARCC's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range.

As such, I currently rate ARCC as a HOLD (however, close to my BUY range). My current price target for ARCC is approximately $17.90 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. My current entry price for ARCC is approximately $15.40 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. Long-term holders of ARCC should gain comfort that I currently believe the company's dividend sustainability through at least 2018 is currently high.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/2/2018, I initiated a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345 per share. My second purchase was approximately triple the monetary amount of my initial purchase. On 3/1/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.365 per share. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $35.729 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in ARCC, AINV, FSIC, MCC, NEWT, OCSI, or OCSL.