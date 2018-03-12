Newell Brands: Activist Battle Presents 100% Upside

The acquisition of Jarden was not handled well by management and has destroyed shareholder value.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) stock has fallen over 40% over the last 52 weeks. The fall stems from lowered margins and several guidance cuts by the management team. The company appears to have had trouble integrating its large acquisition of Jarden and a combination of several unique product lines. The company is now at a crossroads as it attempts to make its own moves and also fights off strong pressure from activists to update the board of directors. In both scenarios, I see shareholders winning and believe shares could trade back in the $50 range seen back in August 2017, representing gains of around 100%.

The first scenario that could happen at Newell is the continued transformation (see presentations) by the company through downsizing and focusing on the higher margin brands. The company has already started this transformation with eight divestitures and three acquisitions in 2017. Further plans call for selling off brands that make up 25% of the company’s revenue. This would also mean a reduction in factories (53%), distribution centers (47%) and overall brands (40%). Coincidentally, the second scenario mentioned below calls for Newell to stop all divestiture decisions until shareholders can vote on the Board of Directors at the 2018 Annual Meeting. Newell is largely ignoring this with plans to shop several brands currently.

Newell made a huge acquisition of Jarden back in 2015 that was said to create a consumer goods powerhouse. Instead, the company struggled to integrate the products, lost margins, and ultimately has seen its board of directors have some disagreements on the direction of the company. This acquisition is a key piece at understanding how things got so bad.

At the time of the acquisition, Newell Rubbermaid had $6 billion in annual sales and had a number 1 or number 2 market share in categories like writing, tools, commercial products, home solutions, and baby. The company acquired Jostens (The Brands of Everyday Life), which had over 120 brands and $10 billion in annual sales. Jarden also came with dominant market shares of #1 or #2 in categories like consumables, consumer solutions, and outdoor solutions.

The rationale for the acquisition was:

Strong, complementary portfolio of leading brands in large, growing categories

Increases scale across key channels, retailers, markets, and suppliers

Expands global reach for both Newell and Jarden

Enables cross-selling opportunities for the combined portfolio

Strengthens capabilities in innovation, brand building, design, and e-commerce

Unlocks $500 million cost efficiencies and synergies

Jarden shareholders received $21 in cash and 0.862 shares of Newell for each share of Jarden stock they owned, good for around a $60 value at the time. Those shareholders who have held onto their shares would be looking at a value of around $45 from their buyout based on the current share price of $27.50.

The deal fell short, as the cost synergies have not been exhibited by the company in the years since integration. Margins, which were supposed to be well above 20% have fallen. The enhanced scale by country and retailer have also been hurt as the retail market becomes more of a struggle.

Newell recently showed at a presentation that it is now undergoing more changes to further the acquisition along and return to a strong company. The company has been criticized by investors and activists of how it took so long to realize that some brands needed to be sold off. After all, wasn’t there some internal discussions on what to do with brands when the acquisition took place? This is the response by Newell Brands at a recent presentation under the heading “Why reshape portfolio now”:

Sharpens focus on core and enables quicker response to market conditions

Maximizes growth and margin potential via 20% US e-commerce exposure

Reduces future fixed cost margin exposure to consolidation

Simplification accelerates margin development and strengthens free cash flow productivity

Accelerates de-leveraging ($4 billion available for debt repayment by 2019)

Reduces industrial/commercial exposure when multiples are at all time high levels

U.S. tax reform creates a unique opportunity to maximize value creation

A look at recent market share gains shows strong brands owned by Newell and perhaps and argument for hidden value. Overall, 60% of the portfolio saw market share gains. Severn of the segments saw basis point gains of over 100. The total basis point gain was 71 for 2017. New products like the Coleman Dark Room Tent, Graco UNO2DUO Travel System, First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound, and Crock Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker all look promising and could help boost further market share gains in key product segments.

The four point plan by Newell to transform the company on its own is:

Grow categories/take share

Drive operational efficiency

Simplify operations

Increase free cash flow productivity

The first three points go towards growing operating income. The last point goes towards lowering working capital and reducing the restructuring.

On this slide, it shows Newell’s transformation plans by year. We are currently in the second step called Strengthen. Looking ahead to 2019 to 2021, the third step of scale could be beneficial to shareholders as the company returns to growth, adds bolt-on acquisitions, and continues to focus on e-commerce.

Another key piece showcased by Newell on their internal transformation is the strength of e-commerce. For the last full fiscal year, the baby segment got 49% of sales from e-commerce. Jostens saw 24% of sales from e-commerce. Newell has put emphasis on getting the strong brands their own websites and a direct to consumer portal to help offset retail weakness. A European e-commerce hub opens in mid-2018 offering more growth for this important segment.

Newell expects around $6 billion in proceeds from its plan sales of divisions. In a recent presentation, these were the brands that are on the sale block:

After the sales of these divisions, it would leave Newell Brands with the following segments:

Writing

Appliances and cookware

Outdoor and recreation

Baby

Home fragrance

Food

Fishing

Jostens

Safety and security

Overall, Newell Brands keeps around $11 billion in sales with the planned divestitures and loses around $4 billion in sales. More importantly, the brands kept have e-commerce rates of 20% compared to less than 2% of the brands under review. The gross margins of the brands being kept are also significantly higher than the brands under review for sale.

The second scenario could come in May when the company holds their shareholder vote. A win by Starboard Value will mean an entire new Board of Directors, which could mean big things for the company and shareholders.

Starboard leader Jeff Smith has made quite the name for himself by taking on boards of publicly traded companies. Smith famously took on the board of directors of Darden Restaurants back in 2014. This was one of the most famous activist battles of a Fortune 500 company, where Smith was able to replace the entire 12 member board of directors at Darden and even assume the role of Chairman. Smith has also had battles with Regis, AOL, Office Depot, and Yahoo.

In a letter to Newell, Starboard, Starboard had this to say, “We believe that Newell is deeply undervalued and that significant opportunities exist to create value for the benefit of all shareholders.” Starboard pointed out that in the last six months, the company has lowered guidance three times. Another key point is the fact that since the Jarden acquisition, Newell shares are down 42% and the S&P 500 is up 41%.

Starboard Value has nominated a new Board of Directors to replace the current Newell one. The nominees by Starboard for the Board of Directors at Newell Brands cover a wide range of experience. Here is a look at the nominees made by Starboard Value for the Newell Brands Board of Directors:

Bradley Alford – entire career with Nestle or companies acquired by them, was the Chairman/CEO of Nestle USA, currently on the BOD at Perrigo, Conagra Brands, and Avery Denison

Ian Ashken – co-founded Jarden in 2001, helped shareholders see a 50x return in 15 years, currently on boards of Platform Specialty products, and Nomad Foods

Pauline Brown – was chair of LVMH North America (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy), was also a director at The Carlyle Group with a focus on buyouts in the consumer/retail sectors. Brown is currently on the board of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Domenico De Sole – while at Gucci Group, worked on reestablishing profitability and is credited with taking company from near bankruptcy to a multi-billion dollar conglomerate. Served on boards at Sotheby’s (Chair), Perelli, Tom Ford (Chair), and Ermenegildo Zegna. Was on the Newell Board of Directors from 2007 to 2018 before stepping down.

Peter Feld – managing member and head of research for Starboard Value

Martin Franklin – co-founded Jarden in 2011, served as CEO/Chairman until 2011 acquisition by Newell. Currently on boards at Restaurant Brands International and J2 Acquisition Limited.

James Lillie – was CEO and a director at Jarden. Currently on boards of Tiffany & Co., Nomad Foods, and J2 Acquisitions Limited.

Gerardo Lopez – held executive positions with AMC Entertainment, Starbucks, Pepsi, Frito Lay, and Procter & Gamble. Currently on boards of Brinker International, and CBRE Group.

Jeffrey Smith – is the CEO of Starboard Value. Smith is also the chair of Advance Auto Parts and a director at Perrigo. Smith serves as a director at Darden through the turnaround.

Charles Sonsteby – was an executive at The Michaels Companies and Brinker International. Currently serves as the Chairman of Darden and on the board of Valvoline.

Recently, Starboard again publicly spoke out on Newell and their continued problems with the Board of Director. Ros L’ Esperance stepped down from the Newell board, becoming the fourth to do so in this year.

One of the biggest points made in the new letter is the potential clash over the number of board members and how Newell is trying to beat Starboard to the punch with its own plans for the board. Newell reduced the Board of Directors to 9 members. Starboard submitted 10 nominees and said they would withdraw one before the annual meeting. Now, after the nomination deadline, Newell increased the size of its Board of Directors back to 11 members.

Starboard again takes its plea to the public to make changes at Newell Brands. The company says it is more than just a disagreement over strategy, saying the following:

“It is largely about extremely poor execution, lack of accountability, unacceptable governance, severe destruction of shareholder value, and the need for a new board that has an open mind and fresh perspective to ensure that the best strategy is successfully implemented.”

The two new nominees are:

Bridget Ryan Berman – former CEO Victoria’s Secret Direct, Armani

Robert Steele – Procter & Gamble Vice Chair of Global Health and Well-Being, Group President Global Household Care, Group President North America

Since that second Starboard letter, an additional Newell board member has resigned, now bringing the 2018 total to five. The NY Post reports that Kevin Conroy has resigned from the Newell board due to personal reasons.

A look at the Board of Directors nominations by Starboard Value shows that several former executives support the Starboard plan and would actually be put back on the board. In fact, it was the resignation of three former Newell directors that led to Starboard approaching Martin Franklin with their plans to turnaround the company. Franklin and others from Newell and Jarden are supporting the Starboard plan going forward. Starboard says in the letter, “Collectively, we are confident we have the right people to develop and execute a plan that will result in substantial value creation for the benefit of all Newell shareholders.”

Along with Starboard, the fall of Newell’s stock price has brought the attention of another noted activist investor. Carl Icahn recently confirmed he owns a “large position” in NWL shares on CNBC. In an interview, Icahn said the stock was undervalued. Icahn has spoken to the current NWL CEO and even considered putting up his own slate of directors. In the end, it appears Icahn didn’t want to get in the way of the Starboard plan and be a “third horse” in the race.

Newell reported fourth quarter and full year earnings in February. The report wasn’t pleasant and again Newell highlighted the transformational year the company had and how it restructured additional brands. When asked about the Starboard stake, they said, “The entire board and management team recognize what needs to be done and we’ve taken this step of decisive actions designed to deliver the results and value shareholders expect.”

This all seems a little “too little, too late” to me. If I’m a shareholder here, I’m voting for the Starboard board of directors. The current board has had years to make the Jarden acquisition work. A deal that should have boosted the value of the company has instead eroded shareholder value and left the company in shambles. The resigning members of the board show that there is extreme conflict over the direction the company is taking.

While the Starboard plan doesn’t lay everything out step by step, I’m willing to bet that this is the winning plan for the company. That’s not to say that without a win by Starboard, Newell management can’t lead the company to a slight turnaround. In fact, I think investors gain both ways here, as the company is just simply too undervalued and with any amount of changes, shares should trade higher.

These two scenarios are very different, but ultimately involve a belief that the company is undervalued and needs a new plan to focus on strengthening the power brands. The company has cut guidance several times, which has eroded shareholder value as selloffs continue. Keep in mind that shares traded over $50 back in August and even over $40 as recent as November. Shares of Newell now trade around $27, which is near the low of the 52 week range ($23.85 to $55.08). A return to the 52 week high, which I believe could happen if Starboard wins the vote and gains control could come within two years, offering returns of 100%.

